Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Navarra WSBK: Redding scores third win in a row in Superpole race
World Superbike / Navarra Race report

Navarra WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins to tie Rea on points

By:
, News Editor

Yamaha's Toprak Razgatlioglu took victory in the final race of World Superbike's first visit to Navarra to tie Jonathan Rea at the head of the championship.

Navarra WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins to tie Rea on points

Aided by a front-row start, Razgatlioglu seized the lead on the opening lap of the 23-lap contest on Sunday afternoon and didn't look back, going on to secure a sixth win of the 2021 campaign.

With Kawasaki rider Rea only managing third behind Ducati's Scott Redding, it means Razgatlioglu and Rea are now tied at the top of the riders' table with six rounds left in the season.

After a delayed start, caused by Kohta Nozane (GRT Yamaha) and then Lucas Mahias (Puccetti Kawasaki) stalling on the grid, it was Redding that got the initial jump from pole position ahead of the Yamahas of Andrea Locatelli and Razgatlioglu, while Rea dropped to fifth from second.

Locatelli made a brief cameo in the lead as he muscled his way by Redding, only to then run wide, but several corners later there was a Yamaha back in front as Razgatlioglu passed Redding.

Rea was soon on the move, recovering to third by the end of the opening lap and then likewise clearing Redding to move up to second.

The six-time champion then started pressuring his title rival Razgatlioglu, but couldn't make a pass, and as the race approached the halfway point Rea started to fall back towards Redding.

After a couple of lurid saves while chasing Razgatlioglu, Rea had to turn his attention towards defending from Redding, but another mistake with four laps to go gave Redding the chance he needed to take second.

By this stage Razgatlioglu was home and dry for the win, crossing the line 1.1 seconds clear of Redding, who closed to within 38 points of Rea and remains very much in title contention.

After his early error, Locatelli recovered to finish fourth for a fifth race in a row, while Tom Sykes was fifth for his best result in full-distance race on the BMW since Donington Park.

Alex Lowes concluded another low-key weekend on the second Kawasaki in sixth, ahead of Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Ducati), Michael van der Mark (BMW), Alvaro Bautista (Honda) and Axel Bassani (Motocorsa Ducati).

Chaz Davies lost the front of his Go Eleven Ducati on the opening lap at Turn 9, wiping out the GRT Yamaha of Garrett Gerloff in the process, while Leon Haslam was another crasher on the other works Honda.

Race results:

Cla # Rider Bike Gap
1 54 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu
Yamaha
2 45 United Kingdom Scott Redding
Ducati 1.105
3 1 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea
Kawasaki 3.715
4 55 Italy Andrea Locatelli
Yamaha 10.758
5 66 United Kingdom Tom Sykes
BMW 14.437
6 22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes
Kawasaki 15.151
7 21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi
Ducati 16.875
8 60 Netherlands Michael van der Mark
BMW 17.991
9 19 Spain Alvaro Bautista
Honda 18.272
10 47 Italy Axel Bassani
Ducati 29.430
11 53 Spain Tito Rabat
Ducati 31.834
12 94 Germany Jonas Folger
BMW 40.104
13 23 France Christophe Ponsson
Yamaha 49.695
14 44 France Lucas Mahias
Kawasaki
15 36 Argentina Leandro Mercado
Honda
16 14 United States Jayson Uribe
Kawasaki
17 84 Belgium Loris Cresson
Kawasaki
3 Japan Kohta Nozane
Yamaha
91 United Kingdom Leon Haslam
Honda
6 Japan Naomichi Uramoto
Suzuki
31 United States Garrett Gerloff
Yamaha
7 United Kingdom Chaz Davies
Ducati
View full results
shares
comments
Navarra WSBK: Redding scores third win in a row in Superpole race

Previous article

Navarra WSBK: Redding scores third win in a row in Superpole race
Load comments

Trending

1
Le Mans

The 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

23 h
2
Le Mans

Le Mans 24h, H16: Toyotas lead, Ferrari vs. Corvette in GTE Pro

6 h
3
Formula 1

Spa-Francorchamps CEO Maillet killed in murder-suicide

4
NHRA

Joliet: Goodyear Racing summary

5
NASCAR Truck

Sheldon Creed wins Gateway Truck race slowed by power outage

Latest news
Navarra WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins to tie Rea on points
WSBK

Navarra WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins to tie Rea on points

16m
Navarra WSBK: Redding scores third win in a row in Superpole race
WSBK

Navarra WSBK: Redding scores third win in a row in Superpole race

3 h
Navarra WSBK: Redding beats Rea, Razgatlioglu loses ground
Video Inside
WSBK

Navarra WSBK: Redding beats Rea, Razgatlioglu loses ground

Aug 21, 2021
Redding on 2022 switch: BMW has "more fire to succeed" in WSBK
Video Inside
WSBK

Redding on 2022 switch: BMW has "more fire to succeed" in WSBK

Aug 21, 2021
Navarra WSBK: Rea extends pole streak, Razgatlioglu P8
WSBK

Navarra WSBK: Rea extends pole streak, Razgatlioglu P8

Aug 21, 2021
Latest videos
WSBK: Redding beats Rea, Razgatlioglu loses ground 00:40
World Superbike
20 h

WSBK: Redding beats Rea, Razgatlioglu loses ground

WSBK: Redding states that BMW has given him 00:49
World Superbike
20 h

WSBK: Redding states that BMW has given him "more fire to succeed"

WSBK: BMW rules out expanding to third factory bike for Sykes 00:37
World Superbike
Aug 21, 2021

WSBK: BMW rules out expanding to third factory bike for Sykes

WSBK: Redding makes sensational BMW switch 00:34
World Superbike
Aug 19, 2021

WSBK: Redding makes sensational BMW switch

WSBK: Suzuki to make first appearance since 2018 in Navarra 00:38
World Superbike
Aug 12, 2021

WSBK: Suzuki to make first appearance since 2018 in Navarra

Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Suzuka SUPER GT: NISMO wins as Nissan locks out podium Suzuka
Video Inside
Super GT

Suzuka SUPER GT: NISMO wins as Nissan locks out podium

Le Mans 24h, H12: Toyota, Ferrari maintain control at halfway point 24 Hours of Le Mans
Video Inside
Le Mans

Le Mans 24h, H12: Toyota, Ferrari maintain control at halfway point

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite Prime
Super Formula

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite

Trending Today

The 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full
Video Inside
Le Mans Le Mans

The 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

Le Mans 24h, H16: Toyotas lead, Ferrari vs. Corvette in GTE Pro
Video Inside
Le Mans Le Mans

Le Mans 24h, H16: Toyotas lead, Ferrari vs. Corvette in GTE Pro

Spa-Francorchamps CEO Maillet killed in murder-suicide
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Spa-Francorchamps CEO Maillet killed in murder-suicide

Joliet: Goodyear Racing summary
NHRA NHRA

Joliet: Goodyear Racing summary

Sheldon Creed wins Gateway Truck race slowed by power outage
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck

Sheldon Creed wins Gateway Truck race slowed by power outage

Teresa Earnhardt trying to prevent Dale Sr.'s first son from using family name
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Teresa Earnhardt trying to prevent Dale Sr.'s first son from using family name

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

NASCAR alters its damaged vehicle policy and qualifying procedures
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR alters its damaged vehicle policy and qualifying procedures

Latest news

Navarra WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins to tie Rea on points
World Superbike World Superbike

Navarra WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins to tie Rea on points

Navarra WSBK: Redding scores third win in a row in Superpole race
World Superbike World Superbike

Navarra WSBK: Redding scores third win in a row in Superpole race

Navarra WSBK: Redding beats Rea, Razgatlioglu loses ground
Video Inside
World Superbike World Superbike

Navarra WSBK: Redding beats Rea, Razgatlioglu loses ground

Redding on 2022 switch: BMW has "more fire to succeed" in WSBK
Video Inside
World Superbike World Superbike

Redding on 2022 switch: BMW has "more fire to succeed" in WSBK

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.