Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Redding makes sensational BMW World Superbike switch
World Superbike / Navarra Practice report

Navarra WSBK: Rea leads Razgatlioglu in Friday practice

By:

Kawasaki’s Jonathan Rea topped Friday practice ahead of title rivals Toprak Razgatlioglu and Scott Redding on World Superbike’s first visit to Navarra in Spain.

Navarra WSBK: Rea leads Razgatlioglu in Friday practice

Most of the day's quickest laps were set in the opening 45-minute practice session, with Rea leading the field on his factory ZX-10RR with a time of 1m37.629s.

Both Rea and Yamaha's Andrea Locatelli held the top spot in the early phases of practice, before Locatelli's teammate Razgatlioglu lapped the circuit in 1m38.552s to surge clear of the field.

Ducati man Redding then moved to the top of the timesheets with 1m38.045s, a lap that stood quickest until the final set of qualifying simulations.

With just over five minutes to run, Rea retook the top spot with 1m37.747s before shaving another tenth on his flyer, ending Friday practice on top for only the second time this season.

His nearest championship threat Razgatlioglu ended up second in the final classification, 0.123s behind on the factory R1, with Redding - who is quitting Ducati for BMW next season - another 0.041s adrift in third.

Behind the trio, GRT Yamaha rider Garrett Gerloff and Locatelli finished fourth and fifth respectively, separated by just 0.015s, but both were some way off the chart-topping pace of Rea.

Chaz Davies enjoyed improved fortunes as he set the sixth quickest time on the GoEleven Ducati, ahead of the top factory Honda of Alvaro Bautista.

Factory Ducati rider Michael Ruben Rinaldi ended up eighth overall with a time of 1m38.470s set in the afternoon session, as Tom Sykes (BMW) and Alex Lowes (Kawasaki) completed the top 10.

Rinaldi was one of the small group of riders who found more time in the afternoon session, which was topped by the Yamaha of Razgatlioglu.

The Turkish rider clocked a time of 1m38.134s in FP2, which was four tenths down on his own lap from FP1 and half a second slower than Rea's overall benchmark.

Elsewhere, Sykes' BMW teammate Michael van der Mark finished 11th in both FP1 and FP2, ending up just over a second off the pace.

On Suzuki's first appearance in WSBK since 2018, Japanese rider Naomichi Uramoto finished 20th quickest in both sessions with a best time of 1m41.017s.

FP1 results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 1 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea
Kawasaki 1'37.629
2 54 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu
Yamaha 1'37.752 0.123
3 45 United Kingdom Scott Redding
Ducati 1'37.793 0.164
4 31 United States Garrett Gerloff
Yamaha 1'38.082 0.453
5 55 Italy Andrea Locatelli
Yamaha 1'38.097 0.468
6 7 United Kingdom Chaz Davies
Ducati 1'38.229 0.600
7 19 Spain Alvaro Bautista
Honda 1'38.531 0.902
8 66 United Kingdom Tom Sykes
BMW 1'38.536 0.907
9 21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi
Ducati 1'38.542 0.913
10 22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes
Kawasaki 1'38.564 0.935
View full results

FP2 results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 54 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu
Yamaha 1'38.134
2 45 United Kingdom Scott Redding
Ducati 1'38.353 0.219
3 21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi
Ducati 1'38.470 0.336
4 55 Italy Andrea Locatelli
Yamaha 1'38.520 0.386
5 31 United States Garrett Gerloff
Yamaha 1'38.571 0.437
6 7 United Kingdom Chaz Davies
Ducati 1'38.636 0.502
7 1 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea
Kawasaki 1'38.662 0.528
8 22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes
Kawasaki 1'38.671 0.537
9 66 United Kingdom Tom Sykes
BMW 1'38.719 0.585
10 47 Italy Axel Bassani
Ducati 1'38.823 0.689
View full results
shares
comments
Redding makes sensational BMW World Superbike switch

Previous article

Redding makes sensational BMW World Superbike switch
Load comments

Trending

1
Le Mans

The 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

20 h
2
MotoGP

Yamaha and Vinales part ways in MotoGP with immediate effect

7 h
3
Le Mans

Le Mans 24h: #7 Toyota tops qualifying, Hyperpole slots locked in

4
World Superbike

Navarra WSBK: Rea leads Razgatlioglu in Friday practice

1 h
5
WEC

ACO presents six-round 2022 WEC calendar

5 h
Latest news
Navarra WSBK: Rea leads Razgatlioglu in Friday practice
WSBK

Navarra WSBK: Rea leads Razgatlioglu in Friday practice

1 h
Redding makes sensational BMW World Superbike switch
Video Inside
WSBK

Redding makes sensational BMW World Superbike switch

Aug 19, 2021
Yamaha now most consistent bike in WSBK, says Redding
WSBK

Yamaha now most consistent bike in WSBK, says Redding

Aug 18, 2021
Folger refuses to consider Yamaha potential amid BMW woes
WSBK

Folger refuses to consider Yamaha potential amid BMW woes

Aug 17, 2021
Suzuki to make first WSBK appearance since 2018 in Navarra
Video Inside
WSBK

Suzuki to make first WSBK appearance since 2018 in Navarra

Aug 12, 2021
Latest videos
WSBK: Redding makes sensational BMW switch 00:34
World Superbike
Aug 19, 2021

WSBK: Redding makes sensational BMW switch

WSBK: Suzuki to make first appearance since 2018 in Navarra 00:38
World Superbike
Aug 12, 2021

WSBK: Suzuki to make first appearance since 2018 in Navarra

WSBK: Doubt shadowing Redding's future career with Ducati 02:15
World Superbike
Aug 12, 2021

WSBK: Doubt shadowing Redding's future career with Ducati

WSBK: Lowes still suffering from physical 00:49
World Superbike
Aug 11, 2021

WSBK: Lowes still suffering from physical "restrictions"

WSBK: Redding no longer 'trying too hard' in title fight 00:50
World Superbike
Aug 10, 2021

WSBK: Redding no longer 'trying too hard' in title fight

Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Haase to make DTM debut with Audi squad at Nurburgring Nurburgring
DTM

Haase to make DTM debut with Audi squad at Nurburgring

Revised WTCR season to conclude with Sochi title decider
Video Inside
WTCR

Revised WTCR season to conclude with Sochi title decider

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Prime
DTM

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Trending Today

The 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full
Video Inside
Le Mans Le Mans

The 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

Yamaha and Vinales part ways in MotoGP with immediate effect
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha and Vinales part ways in MotoGP with immediate effect

Le Mans 24h: #7 Toyota tops qualifying, Hyperpole slots locked in
Video Inside
Le Mans Le Mans

Le Mans 24h: #7 Toyota tops qualifying, Hyperpole slots locked in

Navarra WSBK: Rea leads Razgatlioglu in Friday practice
World Superbike World Superbike

Navarra WSBK: Rea leads Razgatlioglu in Friday practice

ACO presents six-round 2022 WEC calendar
Video Inside
WEC WEC

ACO presents six-round 2022 WEC calendar

Ferrari gained less than 0.1s from extra F1 wind tunnel boost
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari gained less than 0.1s from extra F1 wind tunnel boost

Alonso an "ideal" option for Alpine if it builds new car for WEC
WEC WEC

Alonso an "ideal" option for Alpine if it builds new car for WEC

Freddie Hunt and Mathias Lauda to be teammates in Euro NASCAR
NASCAR Euro NASCAR Euro

Freddie Hunt and Mathias Lauda to be teammates in Euro NASCAR

Latest news

Navarra WSBK: Rea leads Razgatlioglu in Friday practice
World Superbike World Superbike

Navarra WSBK: Rea leads Razgatlioglu in Friday practice

Redding makes sensational BMW World Superbike switch
Video Inside
World Superbike World Superbike

Redding makes sensational BMW World Superbike switch

Yamaha now most consistent bike in WSBK, says Redding
World Superbike World Superbike

Yamaha now most consistent bike in WSBK, says Redding

Folger refuses to consider Yamaha potential amid BMW woes
World Superbike World Superbike

Folger refuses to consider Yamaha potential amid BMW woes

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.