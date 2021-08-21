Tickets Subscribe
World Superbike / Navarra Qualifying report

Navarra WSBK: Rea extends pole streak, Razgatlioglu P8

By:
News Editor

Kawasaki's Jonathan Rea extended his run of consecutive World Superbike pole positions to seven after edging out Scott Redding for the top spot in qualifying at Navarra.

Navarra WSBK: Rea extends pole streak, Razgatlioglu P8

Friday pacesetter Rea was the man to beat after the opening runs at the Spanish track, another new-for-2021 venue, on a 1m36.794s, comfortably the fastest lap of the weekend so far.

The six-time world champion was only ousted with two minutes left of the 15-minute session, as Chaz Davies, Andrea Locatelli and Tom Sykes all enjoyed brief spells at the head of the times.

With 30 seconds on the clock, Ducati rider Redding posted a 1m36.215s to go three tenths clear of Sykes, but Rea responded by posting a 1m36.122s at the chequered flag to beat Redding by 0.093s.

Sykes ended up with the final spot on the front row aboard his BMW, followed by top Yamaha rider Locatelli, who topped Saturday morning practice, and the Go Eleven Ducati of Chaz Davies.

Lucas Mahias was a strong sixth on the Puccetti Kawasaki on his return from injury ahead of the second works machine of Alex Lowes.

The disappointment of the session however was Toprak Razgatlioglu, who arrived at Navarra just three points shy of Rea in the riders' standings but could only manage a time 0.630s off the pace in eighth place.

Completing the top 10 were the GRT Yamaha of Garrett Gerloff and Michael van der Mark on the second BMW.

Alvaro Bautista was the best of the Honda riders in 12th, while Leon Haslam was 17th-fastest - one place behind the satellite MIE Racing bike of the returning Leandro Mercado.

Suzuki wildcard Naomichi Uramoto was 20th fastest and almost three seconds off the pace, but nonetheless outqualified the two Pedercini Kawasakis of Jayson Uribe and Loris Cresson.

Qualifying results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 1 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea
Kawasaki 1'36.122
2 45 United Kingdom Scott Redding
Ducati 1'36.215 0.093
3 66 United Kingdom Tom Sykes
BMW 1'36.546 0.424
4 55 Italy Andrea Locatelli
Yamaha 1'36.580 0.458
5 7 United Kingdom Chaz Davies
Ducati 1'36.693 0.571
6 44 France Lucas Mahias
Kawasaki 1'36.729 0.607
7 22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes
Kawasaki 1'36.744 0.622
8 54 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu
Yamaha 1'36.752 0.630
9 31 United States Garrett Gerloff
Yamaha 1'36.858 0.736
10 60 Netherlands Michael van der Mark
BMW 1'36.895 0.773
11 47 Italy Axel Bassani
Ducati 1'37.240 1.118
12 19 Spain Alvaro Bautista
Honda 1'37.412 1.290
13 21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi
Ducati 1'37.468 1.346
14 94 Germany Jonas Folger
BMW 1'37.661 1.539
15 3 Japan Kohta Nozane
Yamaha 1'37.664 1.542
16 36 Argentina Leandro Mercado
Honda 1'37.794 1.672
17 91 United Kingdom Leon Haslam
Honda 1'38.012 1.890
18 53 Spain Tito Rabat
Ducati 1'38.446 2.324
19 23 France Christophe Ponsson
Yamaha 1'38.948 2.826
20 6 Japan Naomichi Uramoto
Suzuki 1'38.973 2.851
21 14 United States Jayson Uribe
Kawasaki 1'40.094 3.972
22 84 Belgium Loris Cresson
Kawasaki 1'40.255 4.133
