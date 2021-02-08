Top events
World Superbike / Breaking news

Pedercini Kawasaki completes 2021 WSBK line-up

Pedercini Kawasaki completes 2021 WSBK line-up
By:

The Pedercini Kawasaki World Superbike team has completed its line-up for the 2021 season with the signing of Samuele Cavalieri.

Italian Superbike regular Cavalieri will embark on his first full campaign at world championship level after making cameo appearances in each of the last two seasons.

He made his debut in 2019 for the Motocorsa Ducati team as a wildcard at Misano, and then was drafted in by Barni Racing to replace Marco Melandri for two rounds last year.

Cavalieri will partner fellow rookie Loris Cresson, who was announced by Pedercini late last year, riding one of the team's Kawasaki ZX-10RR machines.

Read Also:

“I am happy to welcome Samuele to the team alongside Loris for 2021," said team boss Lucio Pedercini. "To have two young riders in the team has for a long time been my idea and I am sure that they will both help each other.

"For me, two young riders in the team was my goal and I will do my best to help them improve and progress with their racing careers as we need to see new, young talent coming through.

"It’s also good to have an Italian rider in the team. Samuele is a talent, he finished second in the 2020 Italian championship behind [now-Aprilia MotoGP rider] Lorenzo Savadori, who I know very well, as does everyone within the team.

"Samuele is the best choice for us to join Loris for this exciting new season and we can’t wait to begin our adventure together.”

Cavalieri becomes the third Italian rookie on the 2021 WSBK grid after Yamaha's Andrea Locatelli and Axel Bassani, who was named as Motocorsa's rider for 2021 last month.

World Supersport graduate Bassani replaces Leandro Mercado as Motocorsa's sole rider.

Davies confident of Ducati factory support in 2021

Previous article

Davies confident of Ducati factory support in 2021
