Pedercini Kawasaki keeps Cresson, full WSBK grid decided
The 2022 World Superbike grid is complete following the news that Loris Cresson will stay with Kawasaki satellite outfit Pedercini Racing this season.
Belgian rider Cresson stepped up to join WSBK with Pedercini last year on a two-year deal, but his continued presence at the squad was cast into doubt by his absence from last month's WSBK entry list reveal.
It came as it emerged that the Italian team had been holding talks with high-profile riders Tom Sykes and Leon Haslam, who had been dropped from their respective factory teams, BMW and Honda, last year.
However, Pedercini has now confirmed that Cresson will be riding its sole ZX-10RR again this season after all - meaning the full grid for the 2022 campaign is now complete.
“It’s been a long winter discussing everything with the team and in the end, we were able to find a solution to continue together," said Cresson. "[Team owner] Lucio [Pedercini] is a great guy, and we share the same end goal.
"I am happy to continue with my guys inside the box because we found a good way to work as last year progressed. There was always a good atmosphere and I trust the guys completely.
"The level in WorldSBK is high but my target is to score points in all of the races, and I feel strong mentally and after my injury I am also now feeling strong."
Cresson, 23, endured a tough baptism of fire in WSBK last year, scoring points just once all season at Assen with a best finish of 13th place, before injury forced him to sit out the final two rounds of the year.
Pedercini stated it is still hoping to field a second bike on a part-time basis this year, despite slimming down to a single full-time entry in 2022.
No fewer than six different riders took turns on the team's second bike last year, with British Superbike regular and Donington Park wildcard Luke Mossey (above) the only one to bank a points finish.
2022 WSBK entry list:
|No.
|Rider
|Bike
|Team
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|Yamaha
|PATA Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|3
|Kohta Nozane
|Yamaha
|
GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|5
|Philipp Oettl
|Ducati
|Team GoEleven
|7
|Iker Lecuona
|Honda
|Team HRC
|19
|Alvaro Bautista
|Ducati
|
Aruba.It Racing - Ducati
|21
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|Ducati
|
Aruba.It Racing - Ducati
|22
|Alex Lowes
|Kawasaki
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|23
|Christophe Ponsson
|Yamaha
|Gil Motor Sport
|29
|Luca Bernardi
|Ducati
|Barni Racing Team
|31
|Garrett Gerloff
|Yamaha
|GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|32
|Isaac Vinales
|Yamaha
|Motoxracing WorldSBK Team
|35
|Hafizh Syahrin
|Honda
|MIE Racing Honda Team
|36
|Leandro Mercado
|Honda
|MIE Racing Honda Team
|44
|Lucas Mahias
|Kawasaki
|
Kawasaki Puccetti Racing
|45
|Scott Redding
|BMW
|BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|47
|Axel Bassani
|Ducati
|Motocorsa Racing
|50
|Eugene Laverty
|BMW
|Bonovo MGM Racing
|52
|Oliver Konig
|Kawasaki
|Orelac Racing
|55
|Andrea Locatelli
|Yamaha
|PATA Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|60
|Michael van der Mark
|BMW
|BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|65
|Jonathan Rea
|Kawasaki
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|76
|Loris Baz
|BMW
|Bonovo MGM Racing
|84
|Loris Cresson
|Kawasaki
|Team Pedercini Racing
|97
|Xavi Vierge
|Honda
|Team HRC