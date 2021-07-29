MotoAmerica rider Uribe takes vacant Pedercini WSBK seat

Uribe will partner Loris Cresson within the two-bike Pedercini stable starting from next weekend's sixth round of the series at Most in the Czech Republic.

The 22-year-old American takes over the seat occupied by Italian rider Samuele Cavalieri (pictured top) for the first three rounds of the season.

Cavalieri split with Pedercini on the eve of the Donington Park race earlier this month, with British Superbike rider Luke Mossey being drafted in to join the team that weekend on a one-off basis.

The second Pedercini seat alongside Cresson was left vacant for the most recent round at Assen.

Team boss Lucio Pedercini said: “We are delighted to welcome Jayson to the team starting at the Czech Republic round. He is a young rider with a lot of potential, and we are delighted that we have been able to reach an agreement to bring him to the World Superbike Championship with our team.

"It will be a totally new experience for Jayson, and we will do all that we can to help him adapt to the Kawasaki as quickly as we can without adding any pressure to him on his debut.”

Uribe is embarking on his first full season in MotoAmerica this year with the ADR Motorsports Suzuki team after a series of part-time campaigns in the series. He currently lies 13th in the standings ahead of this weekend's sixth round of the championship at Brainerd, Minnesota.

He has previous experience in the CEV Moto2 series, finishing 11th in the standings in both 2016 and '17.

“I’m super excited to be given the opportunity to ride with Outdo TPR Team Pedercini at Most," said Uribe. "I think it will be a lot of fun to be able to work with such a great and well-established team.

"I don’t have so much experience on the [Kawasaki] and it is a new track so for sure there will be a big learning curve, especially with the Pirelli tyres which I also don’t know, but I am ready for the challenge.

"Everybody so far has been very supportive and to be finally in the World Superbike paddock, which is somewhere that I have wanted to be for a long time is great.

"I am doing everything I can to be ready, both physically and mentally and I can’t thank Lucio and Outdo TPR Team Pedercini for the opportunity.”