Lucio Pedercini's eponymous outfit made the announcement in a short statement on Wednesday, following a tough showing in the opening round of the season at Aragon earlier this month.

It read: "TPR Team Pedercini wishes to inform that Loris Cresson will leave the team with immediate effect. A replacement for the upcoming Dutch Round at the TT Circuit Assen will be announced in due course. TPR Team Pedercini wishes Loris all the best for the future."

Belgian rider Cresson stepped up from World Supersport to join Pedercini on a two-year deal last season following a one-off outing with the Kawasaki satellite team at the end of 2020.

The 23-year-old was last in the standings of the full-time riders with a single points finish of 13th place at Assen to his credit.

Cresson's continued relationship with the team had been in doubt as he was not named on the initial version of the 2022 WSBK entry list, before the team finally announced him as its sole full-time rider in late February.

Their split follows a disappointing showing at Aragon that yielded a pair of 23rd-place finishes in the two main races at the Spanish venue.

Pedercini announced earlier this month that it will field ex-Honda rider Leon Haslam in four races this year as a wildcard, beginning with June's Misano round.