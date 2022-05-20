Listen to this article

Oettl was on lap that would have likely put him inside the top 10 when he fell off his Ducati Panigale V4 R at Turn 13 during the dying minutes of FP2.

Although the ex-Moto2 rider was able to stand up on his own feet in the gravel trap as a marshal attended him, it became immediately clear that he may have injured his right shoulder.

Post-FP2 check-ups have now revealed that he fractured his right collarbone in the crash, leaving him unfit for the remainder of the Estoril weekend.

He is the second rider to have been forced out of the third round of the 2022 WSBK season due to injury after BMW’s Michael van der Mark, who suffered a neck femur fracture on his right hip in a crash in FP1 earlier on Friday morning.

Prior to the crash, Oettl had finished 13th-quickest in first practice and his FP2 time of 1m37.713s was still good enough for 15th in the final classification.

Oettl’s injury also marks an abrupt end to the Go Eleven’s outing at Estoril, as it is one of the few outfits on the grid to run only a single bike.

Philipp Oettl, Team Goeleven Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images