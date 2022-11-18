Phillip Island WSBK: Rea quickest for Kawasaki in Friday practice
Jonathan Rea led the way for Kawasaki in Friday practice for the World Superbike Championship finale at Phillip Island, as the series returned to Australia for the first time in three years.
Rea topped the times in both 45-minute sessions on Friday, with a late effort of 1m31.127s in the closing minutes of FP2 putting him at the head of the combined order by 0.105s.
Newly-crowned WSBK champion Alvaro Bautista was Rea’s closest challenger in both sessions and, after finishing just 0.022s adrift of the Kawasaki star during the morning session, he ended the day a tenth off the pace despite improving his laptime to 1m31.232s.
The day was headlined by an unusual crash for Bautista in FP1, the Spanish rider losing the front-end of his Ducati into Turn 4 while being followed by the Yamaha of Toprak Razgatlioglu. Bautista was able to return to the pits but he spent the rest of the session in the garage, not returning to the track until FP2 later in the afternoon.
Alex Lowes backed up the pace of Rea by setting the third-fastest time on the sister Kawasaki, a 1m31.416s, while 2021 champion Razgatlioglu was more than half a second down in fourth ahead of Yamaha teammate Andrea Locatelli.
Replacing the injured Iker Lecuona, Suzuka 8 Hours winner Tetsuta Nagashima made a strong impression on his first day in the WSBK paddock as he led Honda’s charge in FP2, going sixth-fastest with a time of 1m31.869s.
Nagashima easily outpaced Honda incumbent Xavi Vierge, who had a low-key day on the Fireblade and finished both sessions in the lower half of the timesheets.
Philipp Oettl was the best independent rider on the GoEleven Ducati in seventh, beating the GRT Yamaha of Garrett Gerloff to the honour, while the top 10 was rounded out by BMW’s Scott Redding and Ducati rider Michael Ruben Rinaldi.
Phillip Island WSBK - FP2 results:
|Cla
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|Gap
|1
|
Jonathan Rea
|Kawasaki
|1'31.127
|2
|
Alvaro Bautista
|Ducati
|1'31.232
|0.105
|3
|
Alex Lowes
|Kawasaki
|1'31.416
|0.289
|4
|
Toprak Razgatlioglu
|Yamaha
|1'31.670
|0.543
|5
|
Andrea Locatelli
|Yamaha
|1'31.721
|0.594
|6
|
Tetsuta Nagashima
|Honda
|1'31.869
|0.742
|7
|
Philipp Oettli
|Ducati
|1'31.996
|0.869
|8
|
Garrett Gerloff
|Yamaha
|1'32.058
|0.931
|9
|
Scott Redding
|BMW
|1'32.249
|1.122
|10
|
Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|Ducati
|1'32.329
|1.202
|View full results
Phillip Island WSBK - FP1 results:
|Cla
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|Gap
|1
|
Jonathan Rea
|Kawasaki
|1'31.284
|2
|
Alvaro Bautista
|Ducati
|1'31.306
|0.022
|3
|
Toprak Razgatlioglu
|Yamaha
|1'31.604
|0.320
|4
|
Alex Lowes
|Kawasaki
|1'31.610
|0.326
|5
|
Andrea Locatelli
|Yamaha
|1'32.464
|1.180
|6
|
Garrett Gerloff
|Yamaha
|1'32.484
|1.200
|7
|
Philipp Oettli
|Ducati
|1'32.666
|1.382
|8
|
Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|Ducati
|1'32.816
|1.532
|9
|
Tetsuta Nagashima
|Honda
|1'32.964
|1.680
|10
|
Xavi Vierge
|Honda
|1'32.974
|1.690
|View full results
Nagashima replaces injured Lecuona for WSBK finale
Phillip Island WSBK: Bautista beats Rea to pole
Latest news
Phillip Island WSBK: Rea ends winless run in wet/dry thriller
Kawasaki rider Jonathan Rea ended a 24-race winless run in World Superbike after coming out on top in a wet/dry opening race of the weekend at Phillip Island.
Phillip Island WSBK: Bautista beats Rea to pole
Alvaro Bautista scored only the second pole position of his title-winning World Superbike season after beating Jonathan Rea to the top spot in qualifying for this weekend's season finale at Phillip Island.
O’Ward: Ricciardo would love a move to IndyCar
Patricio O’Ward believes that Daniel Ricciardo would "love" a move to IndyCar racing should the Australian not continue his career in Formula 1 after 2023.
Russell: Red Bull "had the legs" on Mercedes in Abu Dhabi F1 practice
George Russell believes Red Bull “had the legs” on Mercedes through Friday’s Formula 1 practice running in Abu Dhabi, saying the track suits the RB18 car “down to a tee.”