Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Phillip Island WSBK: Bautista beats Rea to pole Next / Lowes "missed an opportunity" to win with pitstop timing
World Superbike / Phillip Island Race report

Phillip Island WSBK: Rea ends winless run in wet/dry thriller

Kawasaki rider Jonathan Rea ended a 24-race winless run in World Superbike after coming out on top in a wet/dry opening race of the weekend at Phillip Island.

Jamie Klein
By:
Phillip Island WSBK: Rea ends winless run in wet/dry thriller
Listen to this article

Rea came through for his first victory since May's Estoril round, and his sixth of the season, after timing his pitstop to perfection in a race that started on a wet-but-drying track and ended in almost bone dry conditions.

Yamaha's Toprak Razgatlioglu and the second Kawasaki of Alex Lowes completed the podium, while newly-crowned champion Alvaro Bautista could only manage a disappointing fifth for Ducati.

After qualifying took place in the dry, rain hit Phillip Island again in the lead-up to the race, prompting almost the entire field to equip wet tyres front and rear for the start - with only Go Eleven Ducati rider Philipp Oettl bucking the trend by opting for an intermediate at the rear.

Oettl plummeting down the field in a matter of corners made it clear that the wet tyres were the correct option for the start, as poleman Bautista led the early exchanges from Razgatlioglu and Rea.

Lowes soon made it a four-way fight at the head of the field as Rea took over out front from Bautista on lap 3 of 22.

Razgatlioglu then enjoyed a brief spell in front, passing Rea along the start/finish straight at the end of lap five before the six-time champion repaid the favour exiting the Southern Loop on lap 7.

Lowes followed Rea through to move into second, and at the end of the lap he was able to draft by his teammate to take the lead.

By now it was clear the track was rapidly drying out, and MIE Honda man Hafizh Syahrin was the first rider to come in to change to slick tyres.

Several other riders soon followed, and at the end of lap 10 Rea and Razgatlioglu both dived for the pits to get rid of their wet tyres, as Lowes stayed out on track in the lead ahead of Bautista.

Next time by, Bautista was in, leaving Lowes alone at the head of the field, and it wasn't until lap 13 that the Briton finally pitted.

In the meantime, Rea had pulled out a major advantage over Razgatlioglu in the pitstop phase and was comfortably leading the slick runners, while Lowes rejoined behind Bautista and Andrea Locatelli's Yamaha, having lost considerable time by leaving his pitstop relatively late.

BMW man Scott Redding tried to soldier on even further on his wet tyres, briefly leading before bailing on lap 15, while Pedercini Kawasaki rider Kyle Smith - in only his second WSBK outing - took the unorthodox decision to simply stay on his increasingly worn wet tyres until the chequered flag.

Smith therefore was credited for leading a lap before Rea inevitably passed him on lap 16, and the following lap Razgatlioglu eased by for second, albeit by now trailing Rea by five seconds.

From there it was plain sailing for Rea, who reeled off the remaining laps to finally end the worst losing streak of his Kawasaki tenure.

Lowes was able to battle his way back through ahead of Locatelli and Bautista, dispatching the latter with an exceptional move around the outside of Lukey Heights before Locatelli then demoted Bautista a further place.

However, fifth place for Bautista was still enough to guarantee Ducati its first manufacturers' title since 2011.

Garrett Gerloff (GRT Yamaha) beat Axel Bassani (Motocorsa Ducati) to top independent honours in sixth, while Xavi Vierge scored an important eighth place for Honda as it vies to beat BMW to fourth in the manufacturers' standings.

The German marque's top representative at the flag was Loris Baz in ninth, as Redding trailed home 16th after his very late stop and BMW's other works rider, Michael van der Mark, suffered a late crash.

Smith made it home in a heroic 12th place on his wet tyres, dropping behind the second Honda of injury stand-in Tetsuta Nagashima and Michael Ruben Rinaldi's Ducati late on.

Phillip Island WSBK: Race 1 results:

Cla # Rider Bike Gap
1 65 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea
Kawasaki
2 1 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu
Yamaha 6.247
3 22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes
Kawasaki 15.435
4 55 Italy Andrea Locatelli
Yamaha 18.342
5 19 Spain Alvaro Bautista
Ducati 19.369
6 31 United States Garrett Gerloff
Yamaha 36.235
7 47 Italy Axel Bassani
Ducati 37.641
8 97 Spain Xavi Vierge
Honda 43.137
9 76 France Loris Baz
BMW 57.704
10 7 Japan Tetsuta Nagashima
Honda 1'01.086
11 21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi
Ducati 1'03.075
12 11 Kyle Smith
Kawasaki 1'06.326
13 12 Spain Xavi Fores
Ducati 1'07.099
14 44 France Lucas Mahias
Kawasaki 1'08.976
15 35 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin
Honda 1'12.006
16 45 United Kingdom Scott Redding
BMW 1'12.785
17 36 Argentina Leandro Mercado
Honda 1'16.024
18 50 Ireland Eugene Laverty
BMW 1'22.552
19 52 Czech Republic Oliver Konig
Kawasaki 1'33.661
20 5 Germany Philipp Oettli
Ducati
60 Netherlands Michael van der Mark
BMW
3 Japan Kohta Nozane
Yamaha
View full results
shares
comments
Phillip Island WSBK: Bautista beats Rea to pole
Previous article

Phillip Island WSBK: Bautista beats Rea to pole
Next article

Lowes "missed an opportunity" to win with pitstop timing

Lowes "missed an opportunity" to win with pitstop timing
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Lowes "missed an opportunity" to win with pitstop timing Phillip Island
World Superbike

Lowes "missed an opportunity" to win with pitstop timing

Phillip Island WSBK: Bautista beats Rea to pole Phillip Island
World Superbike

Phillip Island WSBK: Bautista beats Rea to pole

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back Prime
Super Formula

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

Latest news

Hamilton escapes F1 grid penalty for Abu Dhabi FP3 red flag breach
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton escapes F1 grid penalty for Abu Dhabi FP3 red flag breach

Lewis Hamilton has escaped a penalty for his red flag breach during the final Formula 1 practice in Abu Dhabi as he took “every reasonable action” to slow down.

Ricciardo explains why Red Bull role better than F1 race seat in 2023
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo explains why Red Bull role better than F1 race seat in 2023

Daniel Ricciardo says becoming Red Bull's third driver in Formula 1 next year beat chasing a race seat elsewhere because he wanted a year away from competition.

F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Abu Dhabi GP pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Abu Dhabi GP pole

? took pole position for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, ahead of the 22nd and final round of the 2022 F1 World Championship.

Wolff: Abu Dhabi qualifying "one to put in the toilet" for Mercedes
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Abu Dhabi qualifying "one to put in the toilet" for Mercedes

Toto Wolff believes Formula 1 qualifying for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix was “one to put in the toilet” for Mercedes after slumping to the third row of the grid.

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.