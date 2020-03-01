Top events
World Superbike / Phillip Island / Race report

Phillip Island WSBK: Rea takes Superpole race win

shares
comments
By:
Mar 1, 2020, 2:21 AM

Jonathan Rea rebounded from his disastrous start to the new World Superbike season by winning the Superpole race at Phillip Island.

After crashing out of Saturday's opening race following contact with former teammate Tom Sykes on the first lap, Rea once again grabbed the advantage off the line, jumping into the lead heading into Turn 1 ahead of Race 1 winner Toprak Razgatlioglu.

The Kawasaki rider maintained his advantage until the penultimate lap, surviving an attack from the Ducati of Scott Redding at Honda corner on lap four of 10 as the British Superbike champion found a way past Razgatlioglu for second place.

Razgatlioglu re-emerged as Rea's main challenger three laps later, passing Redding at Honda, and then repeating the move on lap nine to clear Rea for the top spot.

Rea responded heading into the Hayshed to wrest back the lead, only for Razgatlioglu to re-pass at Honda on the final lap.

But the five-time champion was able to duck underneath his Yamaha rival at the very last corner and pick up his first win of the season by just 0.067 seconds, with Redding again completing the podium a further five thousandths behind in third.

Alex Lowes was fourth on the second Kawasaki, shadowing the leading trio for much of the race without ever getting involved in the lead fight, finishing 0.205s behind Rea.

Yamaha man Michael van der Mark was fifth ahead of BMW rider Sykes and the Ten Kate Yamaha of Loris Baz, the top seven split by 1.8 seconds.

Leon Haslam recovered to eighth having been relegated to last on the all-new factory Honda on the first lap, while the final point went to Michael Ruben Rinaldi (GoEleven Ducati) in ninth.

Chaz Davies finished outside of the points in 13th on the second works Ducati, having sustained damage during a first-lap incident with Haslam.

Alvaro Bautista was 16th and last of the finishers following an early crash at Siberia and a trip to the pits that left him three laps down on the second Honda.

Garrett Gerloff (GRT Yamaha) and Eugene Laverty (BMW) were both ruled out of action by crashes in warm-up and neither will take part in Sunday afternoon's final race.

Race results:

Cla # Rider Bike Laps Gap
1 1 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea
Kawasaki 10
2 54 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu
Yamaha 10 0.067
3 45 United Kingdom Scott Redding
Ducati 10 0.072
4 22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes
Kawasaki 10 0.205
5 60 Netherlands Michael van der Mark
Yamaha 10 1.088
6 66 United Kingdom Tom Sykes
BMW 10 1.631
7 76 France Loris Baz
Yamaha 10 1.849
8 91 United Kingdom Leon Haslam
Honda 10 7.145
9 21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi
Ducati 10 7.219
10 77 Chile Maximilian Scheib
Kawasaki 10 7.433
11 11 Germany Sandro Cortese
Kawasaki 10 9.678
12 12 Spain Xavi Fores
Kawasaki 10 10.744
13 7 United Kingdom Chaz Davies
Ducati 10 11.124
14 64 Italy Federico Caricasulo
Yamaha 10 31.961
15 13 Japan Takumi Takahashi
Honda 10 36.341
16 19 Spain Alvaro Bautista
Honda 7
View full results
Next article
Tune-in reminder: Catch World Superbikes on Motorsport.tv

Previous article

Tune-in reminder: Catch World Superbikes on Motorsport.tv

Next article

Phillip Island WSBK: Lowes holds off Rea to win finale

Phillip Island WSBK: Lowes holds off Rea to win finale
Series World Superbike
Event Phillip Island
Drivers Jonathan Rea
Teams Kawasaki Racing
Author Jamie Klein

