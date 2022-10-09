Tickets Subscribe
Portimao WSBK: Razgatlioglu hangs on to win Superpole race
World Superbike / Algarve Race report

Portimao WSBK: Bautista denies Razgatlioglu treble win

Ducati rider Alvaro Bautista scored victory in the final World Superbike race of the weekend at Portimao on Sunday, denying Toprak Razgatlioglu a treble win.

Jamie Klein
By:
, News Editor
Listen to this article

In what proved to be the only race at the Portuguese track to run its full 20-lap distance, Bautista extended his lead in the standings over Yamaha man Razgatlioglu to 56 points with only three rounds to go.

Kawasaki's Jonathan Rea could once again only manage third place and has now slipped 82 points behind Bautista.

It was Rea who led the opening phase of the race as he managed to grab the lead off poleman Razgatlioglu at the Turn 5 left-hander on the opening lap, with Bautista settling into third place behind his two nearest title rivals.

But Razgatlioglu stuck close to the rear wheel of Rea and was able to retake the lead into the first corner at the start of lap 7, holding off the Ulsterman the following lap as he tried to fight back at the same corner.

Next time by, Rea reasserted his authority as Bautista came close to making a double pass for the lead, slotting into second place behind the Ducati, before the Spaniard hit the front for the first time at the start of lap 10.

While Rea started to fade from the lead fight at this point, Razgatlioglu stuck with Bautista for several more laps, and after passing Rea for second he managed to briefly grab the lead back with a pass at the unusual location of Turn 13.

But just a few corners later Bautista used the superior straight-line speed of his works Ducati V4 R to retake the lead along the start/finish straight, and then eased away to 12th win of the season by a margin of 2.2 seconds.

Behind Rea, Michael Ruben Rinaldi was fourth aboard the second Ducati, holding off Alex Lowes aboard the Kawasaki by half a second.

Andrea Locatelli was a lonely sixth on his Yamaha ahead of top BMW rider Scott Redding and Honda man Xavi Vierge in eighth place, as Vierge's Honda teammate Lecuona crashed out at Turn 14 in the early stages.

Garrett Gerloff (GRT Yamaha) was best independent rider in ninth place following a rare crash for Motocorsa Ducati's Axel Bassani, while Loris Baz completed the top 10 aboard the Bonovo BMW.

Luca Bernardi was 13th on the Barni Ducati in his final race outing before being replaced by Xavi Fores for the final three races of the season.

MotoAmerica champion and Portimao wildcard Jake Gagne banked a single point for 15th place aboard his Attack Performance Yamaha.

Portimao WSBK - Race 3 results:

Cla # Rider Bike Gap
1 19 Spain Alvaro Bautista
Ducati
2 1 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu
Yamaha 2.256
3 65 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea
Kawasaki 4.758
4 21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi
Ducati 7.833
5 22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes
Kawasaki 8.406
6 55 Italy Andrea Locatelli
Yamaha 15.191
7 45 United Kingdom Scott Redding
BMW 19.661
8 97 Spain Xavi Vierge
Honda 20.581
9 31 United States Garrett Gerloff
Yamaha 20.889
10 76 France Loris Baz
BMW 23.756
11 5 Germany Philipp Oettli
Ducati 24.047
12 60 Netherlands Michael van der Mark
BMW 25.749
13 29 San Marino Luca Bernardi
Ducati 29.930
14 2 Italy Roberto Tamburini
Yamaha 31.337
15 33 United States Jake Gagne
Yamaha 36.203
16 50 Ireland Eugene Laverty
BMW 38.719
17 17 Germany Marvin Fritz
Yamaha 41.026
18 23 France Christophe Ponsson
Yamaha 48.489
19 35 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin
Honda 48.591
20 36 Argentina Leandro Mercado
Honda 48.727
21 3 Japan Kohta Nozane
Yamaha 49.505
22 7 Spain Iker Lecuona
Honda 1'06.148
23 52 Czech Republic Oliver Konig
Kawasaki 1'13.116
47 Italy Axel Bassani
Ducati
91 United Kingdom Leon Haslam
Kawasaki
44 France Lucas Mahias
Kawasaki
View full results
Alesi convinced son Giuliano will have stronger 2023
Super GT

Alesi convinced son Giuliano will have stronger 2023

Vettel explains "Arigato Suzuka" radio message in Japanese GP qualifying Japanese GP
Formula 1

Vettel explains "Arigato Suzuka" radio message in Japanese GP qualifying

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back Prime
Super Formula

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

Latest news

Alesi convinced son Giuliano will have stronger 2023
Super GT Super GT

Alesi convinced son Giuliano will have stronger 2023

Jean Alesi is convinced that his son Giuliano will be stronger in 2023 amid a bruising season in SUPER GT and Super Formula for the second-generation racer.

MSR aims to secure 2023 driver line-up before Gold Coast
Supercars Supercars

MSR aims to secure 2023 driver line-up before Gold Coast

The 2023 Supercars Championship grid could be set before the Gold Coast 500 as Matt Stone Racing aims to fill its second seat before the street circuit event.

Kostecki keeps cool over bizarre ute run-in
Supercars Supercars

Kostecki keeps cool over bizarre ute run-in

Brodie Kostecki has chalked his bizarre run-in with a recovery vehicle, which potentially cost him a podium finish in the Repco Bathurst 1000, up to bad luck.

FIA: “Too much talk” and “wild speculation” on F1 cost cap
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA: “Too much talk” and “wild speculation” on F1 cost cap

FIA vice president for sport Robert Reid says there has been “too much talk” and “wild speculation” ahead of Monday’s release of the 2021 Formula 1 cost cap analysis results.

