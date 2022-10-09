Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Portimao WSBK: Razgatlioglu beats Bautista in shortened Race 1 Next / Portimao WSBK: Bautista denies Razgatlioglu treble win
World Superbike / Algarve Race report

Portimao WSBK: Razgatlioglu hangs on to win Superpole race

Toprak Razgatlioglu made it two wins out of two in the Portimao World Superbike round after defeating Alvaro Bautista in a straight duel in the Superpole race.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Portimao WSBK: Razgatlioglu hangs on to win Superpole race
Listen to this article

Razgatlioglu blasted past pole-sitter Jonathan Rea at the start of the 10-lap sprint but soon had to contend with the championship-leading Ducati of Bautista, the two engaging in the kind of battle that has characterised much of the 2022 season.

Bautista was able to use the sheer grunt of his Ducati to snatch the lead from Razgatlioglu at the start of lap 2, but the Turkish rider fought back with the strengths of his Yamaha to reinstate the status quo.

With four laps to go Bautista was again able to inch ahead of the Yamaha on the start/finish straight, but Razgatlioglu managed to outbrake the Spanish rider to hold on to the lead.

Bautista continued to put the pressure on Razgatlioglu in the final laps of the race, but the defending champion was able to fend him off to score his 10th win of the 2022 season and reduce the deficit to Bautista in the standings.

Rea didn’t complete fall away from the leading duo as was the case in Saturday’s opening race, but the Kawasaki rider wasn’t really able to put up a real fight either and ended up 1.4s adrift in third.

Alex Lowes’ upturn in performance continued as he took the chequered flag in fourth, only half a second down on his Kawasaki teammate Rea, while Michael Ruben Rinaldi was a strong fifth on the second of the factory Ducatis.

Top independent rider honours went to Axel Bassani on the Motocorsa Ducati in sixth, as Garrett Gerloff crashed his GRT Yamaha with four laps remaining.

Factory Yamaha rider Andrea Locatelli finished seventh, while BMW’s Michael van der Mark secured his best result since his return from injury in eighth.

Loriz Baz (Bonovo BMW) and Xavi Vierge (Honda) completed the top 10. 

Portimao WSBK - Race results:

Cla # Rider Bike Gap
1 1 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu
Yamaha
2 19 Spain Alvaro Bautista
Ducati 0.123
3 65 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea
Kawasaki 1.434
4 22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes
Kawasaki 1.976
5 21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi
Ducati 3.965
6 47 Italy Axel Bassani
Ducati 5.969
7 55 Italy Andrea Locatelli
Yamaha 6.067
8 60 Netherlands Michael van der Mark
BMW 11.297
9 76 France Loris Baz
BMW 11.945
10 97 Spain Xavi Vierge
Honda 12.014
11 5 Germany Philipp Oettli
Ducati 12.692
12 7 Spain Iker Lecuona
Honda 12.937
13 45 United Kingdom Scott Redding
BMW 15.165
14 44 France Lucas Mahias
Kawasaki 18.996
15 50 Ireland Eugene Laverty
BMW 20.677
16 33 United States Jake Gagne
Yamaha 20.816
17 17 Germany Marvin Fritz
Yamaha 24.172
18 29 San Marino Luca Bernardi
Ducati 24.575
19 91 United Kingdom Leon Haslam
Kawasaki 25.909
20 3 Japan Kohta Nozane
Yamaha 26.206
21 36 Argentina Leandro Mercado
Honda 26.421
22 23 France Christophe Ponsson
Yamaha 27.390
23 35 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin
Honda 29.711
24 52 Czech Republic Oliver Konig
Kawasaki 45.459
31 United States Garrett Gerloff
Yamaha
2 Italy Roberto Tamburini
Yamaha
