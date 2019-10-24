Top events
World Superbike / Losail / Practice report

Qatar WSBK: Davies sets pace in Thursday practice

shares
comments
Qatar WSBK: Davies sets pace in Thursday practice
By:
Oct 24, 2019, 6:58 PM

Ducati rider Chaz Davies set the pace in World Superbike Thursday practice for the Qatar season finale, despite crashing in the opening session.

Davies had hit the deck at Turn 4 in the early minutes of first practice, and was only eighth-quickest at the chequered flag, nine tenths down on pace-setter Jonathan Rea.

However, he wound up setting the fastest time of the day in the closing minutes of the second session, his 1m57.449s leaving him just over a quarter of a second clear of Rea.

Davies' teammate Alvaro Bautista, who was first to surpass champion Rea's FP1 benchmark in FP2, wound up 0.318s down on Davies in third place.

The series' leading independent rider Toprak Razgatlioglu made it a Kawasaki 1-2 with Rea in FP1, and was fourth at the end of the day, heading Yamaha's Michael van der Mark and BMW's Tom Sykes.

Their respective works squadmates Alex Lowes and Markus Reiterberger followed in seventh and eighth, while GRT Yamaha's Sandro Cortese and Ten Kate Yamaha's Loris Baz made up the combined classification top 10.

Baz was the only rider who did not improve upon his daytime FP1 effort in FP2 under the lights.

Leon Haslam, in his farewell outing as a Kawasaki works rider, ended the day in 12th, over a second down on teammate Rea, while the retiring Marco Melandri (GRT Yamaha) was 14th.

iXS Yamaha wildcard Dominic Schmitter, making his second appearance of the season after Misano, propped up the order.

Read Also:

FP1 results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 1 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea
Kawasaki 01'58.010
2 54 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu
Kawasaki 01'58.140 00.130
3 60 Netherlands Michael van der Mark
Yamaha 01'58.402 00.392
4 22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes
Yamaha 01'58.493 00.483
5 11 Germany Sandro Cortese
Yamaha 01'58.516 00.506
6 76 France Loris Baz
Yamaha 01'58.566 00.556
7 19 Spain Alvaro Bautista
Ducati 01'58.817 00.807
8 7 United Kingdom Chaz Davies
Ducati 01'58.892 00.882
9 33 Italy Marco Melandri
Yamaha 01'59.279 01.269
10 66 United Kingdom Tom Sykes
BMW 01'59.448 01.438
11 28 Germany Markus Reiterberger
BMW 01'59.556 01.546
12 36 Argentina Leandro Mercado
Kawasaki 01'59.751 01.741
13 91 United Kingdom Leon Haslam
Kawasaki 01'59.775 01.765
14 50 Ireland Eugene Laverty
Ducati 01'59.826 01.816
15 21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi
Ducati 01'59.936 01.926
16 2 United Kingdom Leon Camier
Honda 01'59.965 01.955
17 81 Spain Jordi Torres
Kawasaki 01'59.982 01.972
18 52 Italy Alessandro Del Bianco
Honda 02'00.456 02.446
19 23 Japan Ryuichi Kiyonari
Honda 02'01.032 03.022
20 9 Switzerland Dominic Schmitter
Yamaha 02'04.067 06.057
View full results

FP2 results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 7 United Kingdom Chaz Davies
Ducati 01'57.449
2 1 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea
Kawasaki 01'57.722 00.273
3 19 Spain Alvaro Bautista
Ducati 01'57.767 00.318
4 54 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu
Kawasaki 01'58.028 00.579
5 60 Netherlands Michael van der Mark
Yamaha 01'58.157 00.708
6 66 United Kingdom Tom Sykes
BMW 01'58.255 00.806
7 22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes
Yamaha 01'58.303 00.854
8 28 Germany Markus Reiterberger
BMW 01'58.459 01.010
9 11 Germany Sandro Cortese
Yamaha 01'58.503 01.054
10 50 Ireland Eugene Laverty
Ducati 01'58.692 01.243
11 91 United Kingdom Leon Haslam
Kawasaki 01'58.769 01.320
12 76 France Loris Baz
Yamaha 01'58.823 01.374
13 21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi
Ducati 01'58.925 01.476
14 33 Italy Marco Melandri
Yamaha 01'58.982 01.533
15 36 Argentina Leandro Mercado
Kawasaki 01'59.032 01.583
16 81 Spain Jordi Torres
Kawasaki 01'59.087 01.638
17 2 United Kingdom Leon Camier
Honda 01'59.119 01.670
18 52 Italy Alessandro Del Bianco
Honda 02'00.165 02.716
19 23 Japan Ryuichi Kiyonari
Honda 02'00.459 03.010
20 9 Switzerland Dominic Schmitter
Yamaha 02'02.075 04.626
View full results
About this article

Series World Superbike
Event Losail
Drivers Alvaro Bautista , Jonathan Rea , Chaz Davies
Teams Ducati Team
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy

World Superbike Next session

Losail

Losail

24 Oct - 26 Oct

