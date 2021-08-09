Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Most WSBK: Redding dominates, denies Razgatlioglu clean sweep
World Superbike / Autodrom Most News

Razgatlioglu explains set-up change that cost him clean sweep

By:
, News Editor
Co-author:
Sebastian Fränzschky
, Writer

Toprak Razgatlioglu has put his failure to challenge Scott Redding in Sunday's final World Superbike race of the weekend at Most down to a set-up change on his Yamaha that didn't work out.

Razgatlioglu explains set-up change that cost him clean sweep

Razgatlioglu made a tough pass on Redding's Ducati at the penultimate corner to win the first race of the weekend at the Czech circuit on Saturday, and followed that up with a dominant ride in Sunday morning's Superpole race.

That earned him pole for the final race of the weekend, but despite leading the opening handful of laps the Turkish rider couldn't display the same pace at the head of the field, and was passed by Redding on lap 5 of 22.

From there, it was Redding who effortlessly opened up a gap at the head of the field to claim victory, with Razgatlioglu finishing 3.5 seconds down and missing out on what would have been his first WSBK weekend sweep.

Read Also:

Explaining his change in fortunes, Razgatlioglu admitted that the change made to his works R1 meant it was harder to turn in the final race.

But he was nonetheless content to close the gap to championship leader Jonathan Rea to just three points, having been 37 points adrift after his DNF in the final race of the previous round at Assen.

"We changed a little bit the front, we tried a different suspension set-up, but I didn’t like it because I felt a lot of chattering," said Razgatlioglu. 

"In the Superpole race, my bike was incredible. I rode a different bike in the second race and I felt the bike was very heavy, not turning [well]. Turns 5, 6, 7, second sector, normally I like it but [in the last race] I could only fight to stay behind Redding.

"But also I am happy because I take good points for second and it’s only three points in the championship [to Rea] now. It was a good weekend, two wins and one second."

Toprak Razgatlioglu, PATA Yamaha WorldSBK Team

Toprak Razgatlioglu, PATA Yamaha WorldSBK Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Asked to pinpoint where he was still stronger than Redding, Razgatlioglu replied: "Just the first corner, braking, and on exit, I'm a little bit better, but [the rest of the lap] I’m not fast.

"In the Superpole race, everywhere I was really fast, just Turns 15 and 20 for me were not easy, because I tried hard braking and the rear was sliding too much and I couldn’t easily enter the corner. 

"But the last race was not like yesterday [Race 1] or this morning [the Superpole race]."

While Kawasaki rider Rea maintains a narrow lead in the riders' standings, Razgatlioglu's performances at Most have allowed Yamaha to take a three-point lead in the manufacturers' race.

shares
comments

Related video

Most WSBK: Redding dominates, denies Razgatlioglu clean sweep

Previous article

Most WSBK: Redding dominates, denies Razgatlioglu clean sweep
Load comments

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next

2
IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

3
WEC

Analysis: How the Nissan nightmare finally came to a close

4
NASCAR

Irwindale race summary 2005-07-16

5
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Latest news
Razgatlioglu explains set-up change that cost him clean sweep
WSBK

Razgatlioglu explains set-up change that cost him clean sweep

40m
Most WSBK: Redding dominates, denies Razgatlioglu clean sweep
WSBK

Most WSBK: Redding dominates, denies Razgatlioglu clean sweep

18 h
Most WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins again in Superpole race
Video Inside
WSBK

Most WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins again in Superpole race

22 h
Redding 'pissed off' with last-lap Razgatlioglu pass
WSBK

Redding 'pissed off' with last-lap Razgatlioglu pass

Aug 7, 2021
Most WSBK: Razgatlioglu edges out Redding, Rea crashes
Video Inside
WSBK

Most WSBK: Razgatlioglu edges out Redding, Rea crashes

Aug 7, 2021
Latest videos
WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins again in Superpole race 00:35
World Superbike
17 h

WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins again in Superpole race

WSBK: Razgatlioglu edges out Redding, Rea crashes 00:38
World Superbike
Aug 7, 2021

WSBK: Razgatlioglu edges out Redding, Rea crashes

WSBK: Razgatlioglu leads Lowes in wet/dry practice 00:44
World Superbike
Aug 7, 2021

WSBK: Razgatlioglu leads Lowes in wet/dry practice

WSBK: Gerloff quickest in FP2 at Most 00:36
World Superbike
Aug 6, 2021

WSBK: Gerloff quickest in FP2 at Most

World Superbikes: MotoAmerica rider Uribe takes vacant Pedercini seat 00:45
World Superbike
Jul 30, 2021

World Superbikes: MotoAmerica rider Uribe takes vacant Pedercini seat

Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Most WSBK: Redding dominates, denies Razgatlioglu clean sweep Autodrom Most
World Superbike

Most WSBK: Redding dominates, denies Razgatlioglu clean sweep

Most WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins again in Superpole race Autodrom Most
Video Inside
World Superbike

Most WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins again in Superpole race

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite Prime
Super Formula

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite

Toprak Razgatlioglu More from
Toprak Razgatlioglu
Gerloff cleared the air with Razgatlioglu after Assen crash Autodrom Most
World Superbike

Gerloff cleared the air with Razgatlioglu after Assen crash

Razgatlioglu slams Gerloff's "stupid mistake" after clash Assen
Video Inside
World Superbike

Razgatlioglu slams Gerloff's "stupid mistake" after clash

Rea explains crash that cost him World Superbike points lead Donington Park
Video Inside
World Superbike

Rea explains crash that cost him World Superbike points lead

Crescent Racing More from
Crescent Racing
Locatelli surprised to score first WSBK podium at Assen Assen
World Superbike

Locatelli surprised to score first WSBK podium at Assen

Yamaha WSBK squad signs fresh deal with Razgatlioglu
Video Inside
World Superbike

Yamaha WSBK squad signs fresh deal with Razgatlioglu

'Not too late' for Razgatlioglu MotoGP move - Yamaha boss
World Superbike

'Not too late' for Razgatlioglu MotoGP move - Yamaha boss

Trending Today

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared
IndyCar IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

Analysis: How the Nissan nightmare finally came to a close
WEC WEC

Analysis: How the Nissan nightmare finally came to a close

Irwindale race summary 2005-07-16
NASCAR NASCAR

Irwindale race summary 2005-07-16

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Nashville IndyCar: Johnson’s 170mph spin and crash ends warm-up
IndyCar IndyCar

Nashville IndyCar: Johnson’s 170mph spin and crash ends warm-up

Nashville IndyCar: Ericsson survives crazy race for second win
IndyCar IndyCar

Nashville IndyCar: Ericsson survives crazy race for second win

Road America IMSA: Nasr/Derani win in Action Express Cadillac
IMSA IMSA

Road America IMSA: Nasr/Derani win in Action Express Cadillac

Latest news

Razgatlioglu explains set-up change that cost him clean sweep
World Superbike World Superbike

Razgatlioglu explains set-up change that cost him clean sweep

Most WSBK: Redding dominates, denies Razgatlioglu clean sweep
World Superbike World Superbike

Most WSBK: Redding dominates, denies Razgatlioglu clean sweep

Most WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins again in Superpole race
Video Inside
World Superbike World Superbike

Most WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins again in Superpole race

Redding 'pissed off' with last-lap Razgatlioglu pass
World Superbike World Superbike

Redding 'pissed off' with last-lap Razgatlioglu pass

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.