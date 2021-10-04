Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Baz loses Portimao podium for causing Bautista crash
World Superbike / Algarve News

Razgatlioglu unmoved by Rea criticism: "Maybe he is scared"

By:
, News Editor
Co-author:
Sebastian Fränzschky
, Writer

Toprak Razgatlioglu says he is unmoved by the criticism of his aggressive riding style made by World Superbike title rival Jonathan Rea last weekend at Portimao.

Razgatlioglu unmoved by Rea criticism: "Maybe he is scared"

Rea spoke out against Razgatlioglu's tendency to go for late braking moves and willingness to make contact with his opponents on Saturday, after crashing out of the first race of the weekend at Portimao.

The incident, which came just as Kawasaki rider Rea had taken the lead, followed a tough battle between the reigning champion and the Yamaha of Razgatlioglu for the top spot in the early laps.

But Razgatlioglu claims that he was no more aggressive in Portimao than he had been in previous races, while also pointing out that Rea was not afraid to make contact in their battle earlier in the season at Navarra.

When Rea's comments were put to him, Razgatlioglu laughed in response: "Johnny started talking [about me]? This is good!

"I’m not talking, but he starts talking, this is good. He is very angry for the championship. I don’t like talking like this, because my style is this and it never changes, every race weekend it's like this.

"I am not scared. Maybe Johnny is scared, for me no problem. My style is this. I ride only like this."

 

He continued: "In the races sometimes touching is normal. Also he is not crashing [when we touch], so not talking is better. I ride always like this. [In Race 1] we started a little bit hard because I tried to pass, he also tried to pass, this is normal. But also he starts talking. 

"[Scott] Redding, [after] very race he is talking like this. I am surprised by Johnny. But this is good."

Broken mudguard-induced crash just "bad luck"

Razgatlioglu had opened up a 49-point advantage over Rea in the standings by the time of the final race of the weekend at Portimao, after the Ulsterman likewise crashed out of a wet Superpole race.

But the tables were turned in the finale on Sunday afternoon, as Rea scored his first full-distance race win since July's Assen round and Razgatlioglu crashed at Turn 15, the same point where Rea fell on Saturday.

However, while Rea admitted to simply pushing too hard, Razgatlioglu was blameless for his DNF as his front mudguard broke and got caught in his Yamaha's front wheel, causing the crash.

It means the gap in the championship between the pair is now 24 points in Razgatlioglu's favour with two rounds left.

"On this lap [that the crash happened] I was coming close to Johnny and normally I would pass him on the straight," recalled Razgatlioglu. "But I’m surprised because I had this strange front sliding, and after I watched [the replay], and my team showed me, the fender is broken.

"Always this year we have a very big gap in the championship and then it comes back again. But I’m not angry, it’s just bad luck. Normally it would break on the straight because we are going 310km/h, so very bad luck.

"Also in the race, wheelie control was not working and I had to close the gas. At Turn 11 Johnny is a bit faster because I have to close the gas every lap because the wheelie control was not working."

 

Asked what might have happened without the crash, Razgatlioglu replied: "Maybe I win, maybe I am second, I don’t know. I felt on the limit, and especially on the last corner I was not entering so fast because there was a very big wind.

"I could see my limit and I could see Johnny’s limit. In the last 10 laps I would have tried to pass him and try to go [away], because I understood that Scott [Redding] was not coming and we were alone [at the front]. But it’s ok. We always go [ahead] and come back again [in the championship]."

shares
comments
Baz loses Portimao podium for causing Bautista crash

Previous article

Baz loses Portimao podium for causing Bautista crash
Load comments

Trending

1
MotoGP

What is causing COTA’s “dangerous” surface problems for MotoGP?

2
Formula 1

The day Rosberg and Hamilton’s F1 relationship blew up

3
Formula 1

Norris: F1's 2022 cars "not as nice" to drive

1 h
Latest news
Razgatlioglu unmoved by Rea criticism: "Maybe he is scared"
WSBK

Razgatlioglu unmoved by Rea criticism: "Maybe he is scared"

13m
Baz loses Portimao podium for causing Bautista crash
WSBK

Baz loses Portimao podium for causing Bautista crash

2 h
Portimao WSBK: Rea bounces back with win, Razgatlioglu crashes
Video Inside
WSBK

Portimao WSBK: Rea bounces back with win, Razgatlioglu crashes

19 h
Portimao WSBK: Van der Mark gets first BMW win, Rea crashes again
Video Inside
WSBK

Portimao WSBK: Van der Mark gets first BMW win, Rea crashes again

23 h
Frustrated Rea ready to step up aggression against Razgatlioglu
Video Inside
WSBK

Frustrated Rea ready to step up aggression against Razgatlioglu

Oct 2, 2021
Latest videos
WSBK: Rea bounces back with win, Razgatlioglu crashes 00:46
World Superbike
18 h

WSBK: Rea bounces back with win, Razgatlioglu crashes

WSBK: Van der Mark gets first BMW win, Rea crashes again 05:04
World Superbike
22 h

WSBK: Van der Mark gets first BMW win, Rea crashes again

WSBK: Razgatlioglu snatches pole from Rea 00:52
World Superbike
Oct 2, 2021

WSBK: Razgatlioglu snatches pole from Rea

WSBK: Rea leads Kawasaki 1-2 in Friday practice at Portimao 00:46
World Superbike
Oct 2, 2021

WSBK: Rea leads Kawasaki 1-2 in Friday practice at Portimao

WSBK: Folger and Bonovo BMW to miss final two rounds 00:46
World Superbike
Oct 1, 2021

WSBK: Folger and Bonovo BMW to miss final two rounds

Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Baz loses Portimao podium for causing Bautista crash Algarve
World Superbike

Baz loses Portimao podium for causing Bautista crash

Toyota's Miyata still targeting F1 superlicence this season
Super Formula

Toyota's Miyata still targeting F1 superlicence this season

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite Prime
Super Formula

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite

Toprak Razgatlioglu More from
Toprak Razgatlioglu
Razgatlioglu open to MotoGP 2023 move after Yamaha test offer
MotoGP

Razgatlioglu open to MotoGP 2023 move after Yamaha test offer

Yamaha boss hits out at Kawasaki after Razgatlioglu penalty Magny-Cours
Video Inside
World Superbike

Yamaha boss hits out at Kawasaki after Razgatlioglu penalty

Razgatlioglu stripped of Magny-Cours Superpole race win Magny-Cours
Video Inside
World Superbike

Razgatlioglu stripped of Magny-Cours Superpole race win

Crescent Racing More from
Crescent Racing
Locatelli handed two-year Yamaha WSBK contract extension
World Superbike

Locatelli handed two-year Yamaha WSBK contract extension

Yamaha reveals special anniversary livery for Barcelona Barcelona
World Superbike

Yamaha reveals special anniversary livery for Barcelona

Yamaha now most consistent bike in WSBK, says Redding
World Superbike

Yamaha now most consistent bike in WSBK, says Redding

Trending Today

What is causing COTA’s “dangerous” surface problems for MotoGP?
MotoGP MotoGP

What is causing COTA’s “dangerous” surface problems for MotoGP?

The day Rosberg and Hamilton’s F1 relationship blew up
Formula 1 Formula 1

The day Rosberg and Hamilton’s F1 relationship blew up

Norris: F1's 2022 cars "not as nice" to drive
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris: F1's 2022 cars "not as nice" to drive

Latest news

Razgatlioglu unmoved by Rea criticism: "Maybe he is scared"
World Superbike World Superbike

Razgatlioglu unmoved by Rea criticism: "Maybe he is scared"

Baz loses Portimao podium for causing Bautista crash
World Superbike World Superbike

Baz loses Portimao podium for causing Bautista crash

Portimao WSBK: Rea bounces back with win, Razgatlioglu crashes
Video Inside
World Superbike World Superbike

Portimao WSBK: Rea bounces back with win, Razgatlioglu crashes

Portimao WSBK: Van der Mark gets first BMW win, Rea crashes again
Video Inside
World Superbike World Superbike

Portimao WSBK: Van der Mark gets first BMW win, Rea crashes again

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.