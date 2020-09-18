Top events
Previous
World Superbike / Barcelona / Practice report

Barcelona WSBK: Razgatlioglu leads Yamaha 1-2-3 in practice

shares
comments
Barcelona WSBK: Razgatlioglu leads Yamaha 1-2-3 in practice
By:

Toprak Razgatlioglu led a Yamaha 1-2-3 in Friday practice for the sixth round of the 2020 World Superbike season in Barcelona, as Ducati’s Scott Redding finished down in ninth place.

With rain hitting the track before FP2, all of the day’s quickest times were set during the 50-minute morning session.

Former MotoGP rider Alvaro Bautista led most of first practice for Honda, his time of 1m42.513s putting him clear of early pacesetter Eugene Laverty (BMW).

Bautista was not deposed from the top spot until the final 30 seconds of practice, when Michael van der Mark lapped the circuit in 1m42.309s to put Yamaha ahead of its rival Japanese manufacturer.

At the same time, Razgatlioglu began a series of fastest laps, moving to second with a time of 1m42.343s before gaining a further two tenths with a 1m42.140s flyer.

That was enough to snatch the top spot from van der Mark, who eventually finished 0.169s off the pace in second.

Garrett Gerloff made a late improvement on the GRT Yamaha to finish a strong third, 0.338s down on Razgatlioglu’s chart-topping time on the factory R1.

Bautista was demoted to fourth in the final order after failing to improve on his previous effort in the final run, ahead of the championship-leading Kawasaki of Jonathan Rea.

Rea dropped outside of the top 10 after the first runs, but improved twice in the final five minutes of practice, bagging a top-five spot with his final timed lap of 1m42.614s.

Michael Ruben Rinaldi was the top Ducati rider in sixth on the Go Eleven-run Panigale V4 R, beating the factory Kawasaki of Alex Lowes and the similar works-run BMW of Tom Sykes.

Championship protagonist Redding trailed in ninth, nearly seventh tenths off the pace, but he still outperformed the sister factory Ducati of Chaz Davies, who finished just outside the top 10 in 11th.

Loris Baz separated the two works-run Ducatis in 10th on the Ten Kate Yamaha.

Barcelona saw the World Superbike debut of former Tech 3 MotoGP rider Jonas Folger, who put in an impressive performance to finish 15th in a 22-bike field while riding a Bonovo Aaction by MGM Racing-run Yamaha R1.

The second practice for the Catalunya round took place in damp conditions, with Rea topping the charts with a time of 1m55.669s.

The session had to be red-flagged with 35 minutes on clock after a huge crash for Maximilian Scheib on the OrleacRacing VerdNatura Kawasaki.

WorldSBK subsequently issued a statement revealing Scheib has been taken to a hospital after suffering an AC joint separation on his shoulder. He will sit out the remainder of the weekend.

Barcelona WSBK - FP1 results:

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu
Yamaha 1'42.140
2 Netherlands Michael van der Mark
Yamaha 1'42.309 0.169
3 United States Garrett Gerloff
Yamaha 1'42.478 0.338
4 Spain Alvaro Bautista
Honda 1'42.513 0.373
5 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea
Kawasaki 1'42.614 0.474
6 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi
Ducati 1'42.635 0.495
7 United Kingdom Alex Lowes
Kawasaki 1'42.688 0.548
8 United Kingdom Tom Sykes
BMW 1'42.799 0.659
9 United Kingdom Scott Redding
Ducati 1'42.832 0.692
10 France Loris Baz
Yamaha 1'42.839 0.699
View full results

Barcelona WSBK - FP2 results:

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea
Kawasaki 1'55.669
2 Netherlands Michael van der Mark
Yamaha 1'55.827 0.158
3 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi
Ducati 1'55.838 0.169
4 Spain Alvaro Bautista
Honda 1'55.862 0.193
5 United Kingdom Scott Redding
Ducati 1'56.159 0.490
6 United States Garrett Gerloff
Yamaha 1'56.321 0.652
7 United Kingdom Tom Sykes
BMW 1'56.522 0.853
8 Samuele Cavalieri
Ducati 1'56.680 1.011
9 Ireland Eugene Laverty
BMW 1'56.735 1.066
10 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu
Yamaha 1'56.780 1.111
View full results
