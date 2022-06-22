Listen to this article

The test had been arranged initially to evaluate Razgatlioglu for a potential switch to grand prix racing in 2023, but this was scuppered by Yamaha's split with current MotoGP satellite squad RNF Racing and subsequent revelation that the Iwata marque will only have two bikes on the grid in 2023.

Nonetheless, Razgatlioglu was still able to complete 40 laps aboard the M1 at Aragon before rain in the afternoon cut short the day's running.

The Turkish rider was joined on track by Yamaha test rider Cal Crutchlow, who provided a reference.

“This was my first day on the Yamaha M1 MotoGP bike and it felt completely different to my R1," said the Turkish rider. "More horsepower, different electronics, seamless gearbox, all of which is completely new for me.

"With every lap I learned more, because after WorldSBK it’s not so easy to adapt to the MotoGP machine. Fortunately, I had Cal Crutchlow on hand to offer advice and he was able to help me a lot.

"The bike feels good, especially on the straight where it’s very fast, and it was interesting to experience the carbon brakes.

“The conditions were really hot today, so we stuck to doing five or six lap runs only after the initial run of 12 laps to get a first feeling for the bike. When I watch the MotoGP bikes on television here at Aragon you can see it is a bit bumpy, and I can feel it here today.

"It’s not so bad, you have to keep the gas open to ride through the bumps, because if you close then it becomes more unstable.

"Overall, a very positive test, even if it was cut short by rain this afternoon, which meant I didn’t get quite as many laps in as I’d have liked. I really enjoyed riding the MotoGP bike, so many thanks to Yamaha for allowing me this opportunity.”

With MotoGP no longer an option for the 2023 season, Razgatlioglu looks certain to see out the final year of his current Yamaha deal in WSBK.

The 25-year-old is enduring a tough title defence, sitting 79 points down on championship leader Alvaro Bautista following a belated first win of the season in this month's Misano race.

Razgatlioglu's WSBK campaign continues next month at Donington Park.