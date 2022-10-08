Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Portimao WSBK: Rea claims 40th career pole, Bautista only ninth
World Superbike / Algarve Race report

Portimao WSBK: Razgatlioglu beats Bautista in shortened Race 1

Yamaha’s Toprak Razgatlioglu emerged victorious in the opening race of the Portimao World Superbike weekend that was delayed and shortened by a horrifying crash in one of the support classes.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Portimao WSBK: Razgatlioglu beats Bautista in shortened Race 1
Listen to this article

The first of three races at the Portuguese venue ran to just 14 laps and started more than an hour later than scheduled following a heavy crash for WSP300 rider Victor Steeman. The Dutch rider was taken to the hospital after being diagnosed with polytrauma and head injuries, with the incident impacting the entire day's schedule.

When the action did get underway in the flagship WSBK category, polesitter Jonathan Rea held on to the lead from pole position, with Alex Lowes moving up to second ahead of Razgatlioglu to establish an early Kawasaki 1-2.

However, Lowes’ place near the front of the pack proved to be short-lived as he soon tumbled to fifth, leaving Razgatlioglu free to chase after Rea for victory.

It took the Turkish rider until lap 6 to make the race-winning pass, the 25-year-old sending his Yamaha down the inside of Rea in a brilliant move at Turn 1.

From there on, Razgatlioglu had a relatively easy run to the chequered flag as he chalked up his ninth win of the season and first since the Magny-Cours round in early September.

Second position eventually went to championship leader Alvaro Bautista, who was able to guide his Ducati past the satellite Motocorsa Racing Panigale V4 R of Axel Bassani after a slow start and then make the pass on Rea for second with three laps to go

Rea had to settle for third after starting from pole position, extending his winless streak to 16 races stretching all the way back to the Estoril round in May.

Bassani was fourth at the finish after fighting for a spot on the podium early in the race, but he did beat the factory Kawasaki of Lowes as he continued his recent run of strong results.

Andrea Locatelli was sixth on the works Yamaha, ahead of Ducati’s Michael Ruben Rinaldi and the top Honda of Xavi Vierge.

Bonovo BMW rider Loris Baz wasn’t able to capitalise on a strong qualifying result as he slipped to ninth at the finish, ahead of GRT Yamaha’s Garrett Gerloff.

Scott Redding was running inside the top 10 until he crashed on the final lap, leaving him 18th in the final classification - four places behind the other works BMW of Michael van der Mark.

Portimao WSBK - Race 1 results:

Cla # Rider Bike Laps Gap
1 1 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu
Yamaha 14
2 19 Spain Alvaro Bautista
Ducati 14 0.657
3 65 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea
Kawasaki 14 3.032
4 47 Italy Axel Bassani
Ducati 14 4.471
5 22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes
Kawasaki 14 4.562
6 55 Italy Andrea Locatelli
Yamaha 14 8.805
7 21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi
Ducati 14 12.614
8 97 Spain Xavi Vierge
Honda 14 17.290
9 76 France Loris Baz
BMW 14 17.450
10 31 United States Garrett Gerloff
Yamaha 14 17.719
11 7 Spain Iker Lecuona
Honda 14 21.391
12 5 Germany Philipp Oettli
Ducati 14 21.628
13 44 France Lucas Mahias
Kawasaki 14 22.972
14 60 Netherlands Michael van der Mark
BMW 14 25.808
15 50 Ireland Eugene Laverty
BMW 14 29.879
16 2 Italy Roberto Tamburini
Yamaha 14 30.268
17 29 San Marino Luca Bernardi
Ducati 14 30.919
18 45 United Kingdom Scott Redding
BMW 14 33.785
19 33 United States Jake Gagne
Yamaha 14 34.173
20 3 Japan Kohta Nozane
Yamaha 14 38.133
21 17 Germany Marvin Fritz
Yamaha 14 39.000
22 23 France Christophe Ponsson
Yamaha 14 41.101
23 36 Argentina Leandro Mercado
Honda 14 47.660
24 52 Czech Republic Oliver Konig
Kawasaki 14 1'01.760
91 United Kingdom Leon Haslam
Kawasaki 7
35 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin
Honda 2
View full results
shares
comments
Portimao WSBK: Rea claims 40th career pole, Bautista only ninth
Previous article

Portimao WSBK: Rea claims 40th career pole, Bautista only ninth
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
2022 F1 Japanese Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more Japanese GP
Formula 1

2022 F1 Japanese Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Five DTM drivers to miss Hockenheim finale after Race 1 chaos Hockenheimring
Video Inside
DTM

Five DTM drivers to miss Hockenheim finale after Race 1 chaos

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Prime
DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Latest news

2022 F1 Japanese Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

2022 F1 Japanese Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

The 2022 Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix takes place this Sunday on October 9. Here's how you can watch the 18th round of the 2022 F1 season.

Allmendinger rallies in OT to claim Charlotte Roval Xfinity win
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

Allmendinger rallies in OT to claim Charlotte Roval Xfinity win

It required two overtimes, but A.J. Allmendinger’s winning streak on the Charlotte Roval in the NASCAR Xfinity Series remains intact.

Binotto "pessimistic" over F1 budget cap results delay, wants FIA clarity
Formula 1 Formula 1

Binotto "pessimistic" over F1 budget cap results delay, wants FIA clarity

Ferrari Formula 1 boss Mattia Binotto wants clarity from the FIA over the reasons for delaying the 2021 budget cap results, but admits he feels “pessimistic.”

Stanaway open to full-time Supercars comeback
Supercars Supercars

Stanaway open to full-time Supercars comeback

Richie Stanaway is open to a full-time Supercars return after walking away from the category, and motorsport in general, almost three years ago.

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.