Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
Tickets
23 Oct
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
25 Oct
Race in
6 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
FP1 in
23 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
World Superbike / Breaking news

Rea says he "couldn't imagine" winning sixth title

shares
comments
Rea says he "couldn't imagine" winning sixth title
By:
Co-author: Sebastian Fränzschky, Writer

Jonathan Rea says he "couldn't imagine" winning his sixth consecutive World Superbike crown after a poor start to the season and a calendar he feels didn't play to the strengths of his Kawasaki bike.

Rea came into last weekend's Estoril finale as the overwhelming favourite to wrap up a record-extending sixth straight title, needing only three points from the opening race on Saturday to put the prize beyond the reach of Ducati rival Scott Redding.

Despite dramatically crashing in qualifying, Rea recovered to finish fourth in that race to further underline his status as the most successful rider in WSBK history.

Read Also:

It marked a turnaround from the opening round of the season at Phillip Island, prior to the season being put on hold for the COVID-19 pandemic, where he crashed out of the first race and was left trailing teammate Alex Lowes and Redding in the standings.

"I couldn’t imagine being here six or seven months ago after crashing out in the first round of the championship," said Rea on Saturday after wrapping up the title.

"And during lockdown, when I saw the [revised] calendar, if I could pick any seven tracks to finish the season it wouldn’t be the seven we raced at, because they are not the strongest tracks for me or the machine.

"We did an incredible job with the team, we worked very hard, we maximised every opportunity we had. Even coming into the final round of an eight-round championship with a large gap [over Redding] is testament to all the hard work done behind the scenes."

Rea fell just short of clinching his 100th win in WSBK this season, as he rounded off the Estoril weekend with fifth in the Superpole race and crashed in the finale on his way to 14th.

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team celebrates his sixth World Championship

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team celebrates his sixth World Championship

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Further reflecting on the campaign, in which he ended up 55 points ahead of Redding, Rea said his retirement from the opening race of the season gave him extra motivation.

"I think the crash at Phillip Island was a blessing in disguise because I went home and worked my ass off during lockdown," said the Ulsterman. "Mentally it was tough, I worked really hard with my physical trainer, I lost some kilos, and I felt like I had a really good Jerez [the first race back after lockdown] even though the results didn’t show it.

"That mid-part of the season where we viewed the circuits as our weaker circuits, we managed to capitalise and [gain points] overall, from that point we had a grip on the championship."

Asked what targets he now has for the rest of his career, the 33-year-old replied: "Now I don’t have goals anymore, [except] just to be better, to keep challenging myself. 

"The biggest target is to just enjoy racing, because I know when I do that I’m fast, to develop the bike for Kawasaki and to stay healthy."

Read Also:

Davies touched by Ducati tributes ahead of farewell win

Previous article

Davies touched by Ducati tributes ahead of farewell win
Load comments

About this article

Series World Superbike
Drivers Jonathan Rea
Teams Kawasaki Racing
Author Jamie Klein

Trending Today

The latest state of play in F1's 2021 driver market
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Commentary

The latest state of play in F1's 2021 driver market

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Holden fan's special Bathurst moment
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Holden fan's special Bathurst moment

Sons of Clark Gable, Bobby Darin racing Baja 500
Score Score / News

Sons of Clark Gable, Bobby Darin racing Baja 500

"We've not hit it right in a while," admits Truex
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

"We've not hit it right in a while," admits Truex

2020 NASCAR Cup Series playoff grid is set
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

2020 NASCAR Cup Series playoff grid is set

Yamaha won’t replace Rossi for second Aragon MotoGP race
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Yamaha won’t replace Rossi for second Aragon MotoGP race

Teixeira considers lawsuit after Campos deal
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Teixeira considers lawsuit after Campos deal

Latest news

Rea says he "couldn't imagine" winning sixth title
WSBK World Superbike / Breaking news

Rea says he "couldn't imagine" winning sixth title

Davies touched by Ducati tributes ahead of farewell win
WSBK World Superbike / Breaking news

Davies touched by Ducati tributes ahead of farewell win

Isaac Vinales lands Kawasaki WSBK ride for 2021
WSBK World Superbike / Breaking news

Isaac Vinales lands Kawasaki WSBK ride for 2021

Estoril WSBK: Davies leads Ducati 1-2 in season finale
WSBK World Superbike / Race report

Estoril WSBK: Davies leads Ducati 1-2 in season finale

Trending

1
Formula 1

The latest state of play in F1's 2021 driver market

3h
2
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

3
Supercars

Holden fan's special Bathurst moment

4
Score

Sons of Clark Gable, Bobby Darin racing Baja 500

5
NASCAR Cup

"We've not hit it right in a while," admits Truex

Latest news

Rea says he "couldn't imagine" winning sixth title
WSBK

Rea says he "couldn't imagine" winning sixth title

Davies touched by Ducati tributes ahead of farewell win
WSBK

Davies touched by Ducati tributes ahead of farewell win

Isaac Vinales lands Kawasaki WSBK ride for 2021
WSBK

Isaac Vinales lands Kawasaki WSBK ride for 2021

Estoril WSBK: Davies leads Ducati 1-2 in season finale
WSBK

Estoril WSBK: Davies leads Ducati 1-2 in season finale

Estoril WSBK: Razgatlioglu leads Yamaha 1-2-3 in Superpole race
WSBK

Estoril WSBK: Razgatlioglu leads Yamaha 1-2-3 in Superpole race

Latest videos

WSBK: Revised 2020 Calendar 00:39
World Superbike

WSBK: Revised 2020 Calendar

WSBK: BMW S 1000 RR 00:51
World Superbike

WSBK: BMW S 1000 RR

WSBK: Yamaha YZF-R1 00:51
World Superbike

WSBK: Yamaha YZF-R1

WSBK: Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP 00:51
World Superbike

WSBK: Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP

WSBK: Ducati Panigale V4R 00:51
World Superbike

WSBK: Ducati Panigale V4R

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.