Rea signs two-year Yamaha WSBK deal after Kawasaki exit
Six-time World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea will join Yamaha on a two-year contract from 2024 following his exit from Kawasaki.
As reported by Motorsport.com on Saturday, Rea will replace BMW-bound Toprak Razgatlioglu at the factory Yamaha squad next year, partnering incumbent Andrea Locatelli.
Rea still had a year left on his contract with Kawasaki, the marque with which he scored all his six titles as well as more than a 100 race wins, but a decline in results in recent years prompted the two parties to mutually agree to an early exit.
Yamaha was initially looking for a rider within its ranks to take the place of 2021 champion Razgatlioglu, but it had a change of heart and started searching for a high-profile name that could lead it to championship glory.
While other names like BMW’s Scott Redding entered the picture, it eventually zeroed in on Rea, who was getting increasingly frustrated with a lack of competitiveness of the Kawasaki ZX-10RR.
Eric de Seynes, President & CEO, Yamaha Motor Europe said of the Ulsterman's appointment: “We are very happy to welcome Jonathan to the Yamaha family and we are very much motivated to collaborate with him for the future.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK, Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team WSBK
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
“We have the same motivation to win, and the same passion for WorldSBK. Like him we have been world champions in recent years and we want to be back on the top of the box once again.
“Jonathan’s drive, determination and hunger for success have been constants throughout his career and these attributes will contribute to our future common success.
“We truly believe that Jonathan can add to his world championship tally, writing his name even larger in the history books, and we are equally confident that he can achieve this together with us.
“We are working hard to improve further our race-proven Yamaha R1, to ensure that we provide Jonathan with exactly what he needs to achieve his and Yamaha’s goals in 2024 and 2025.”
Rea was announced as a Yamaha rider on Monday afternoon, hours after Kawasaki confirmed that he will be leaving the squad at the end of the 2023 season.
Rea has scored just a single win this year after eight rounds, in a wet/dry Most race, and he currently sits a distant third in the championship.
While Yamaha hasn’t exactly been able to take the fight to the dominant Ducati of Alvaro Bautista either, its R1 has proved to be far more competitive, with Razgatlioglu winning five races so far - including four in the last three rounds.
Locatelli on the other R1 has outperformed his Ducati counterpart Michael Ruben Rinaldi, giving Yamaha a six-point lead in the teams’ standings.
Rea set for shock Yamaha WSBK switch in 2024
Rea set for shock Yamaha WSBK switch in 2024 Rea set for shock Yamaha WSBK switch in 2024
Rea wasn't prepared to make Bautista's "ballsy" tyre gamble
Rea wasn't prepared to make Bautista's "ballsy" tyre gamble Rea wasn't prepared to make Bautista's "ballsy" tyre gamble
Phillip Island WSBK: Rea quickest for Kawasaki in Friday practice
Phillip Island WSBK: Rea quickest for Kawasaki in Friday practice Phillip Island WSBK: Rea quickest for Kawasaki in Friday practice
Why Kawasaki and Yamaha's 'hands are tied' in Ducati battle
Why Kawasaki and Yamaha's 'hands are tied' in Ducati battle Why Kawasaki and Yamaha's 'hands are tied' in Ducati battle
Razgatlioglu's season ends with "strange" lack of pace
Razgatlioglu's season ends with "strange" lack of pace Razgatlioglu's season ends with "strange" lack of pace
Razgatlioglu: I won’t use #1 again even if I defend title
Razgatlioglu: I won’t use #1 again even if I defend title Razgatlioglu: I won’t use #1 again even if I defend title
Latest news
Carson Kvapil to make NASCAR Truck debut at Bristol
Carson Kvapil to make NASCAR Truck debut at Bristol Carson Kvapil to make NASCAR Truck debut at Bristol
Toyota's Miyata to make WEC debut at Fuji in Ferrari GTE car
Toyota's Miyata to make WEC debut at Fuji in Ferrari GTE car Toyota's Miyata to make WEC debut at Fuji in Ferrari GTE car
Rahal rues lost IndyCar shot from Portland pole: “Wrong place, wrong time”
Rahal rues lost IndyCar shot from Portland pole: “Wrong place, wrong time” Rahal rues lost IndyCar shot from Portland pole: “Wrong place, wrong time”
Buescher: "It hurts a little bit to be that close to a win"
Buescher: "It hurts a little bit to be that close to a win" Buescher: "It hurts a little bit to be that close to a win"
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.