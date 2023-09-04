Subscribe
Previous / Kawasaki announces Rea's exit ahead of Yamaha switch
World Superbike News

Rea signs two-year Yamaha WSBK deal after Kawasaki exit

Six-time World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea will join Yamaha on a two-year contract from 2024 following his exit from Kawasaki.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Jonathan Rea

As reported by Motorsport.com on Saturday, Rea will replace BMW-bound Toprak Razgatlioglu at the factory Yamaha squad next year, partnering incumbent Andrea Locatelli.

Rea still had a year left on his contract with Kawasaki, the marque with which he scored all his six titles as well as more than a 100 race wins, but a decline in results in recent years prompted the two parties to mutually agree to an early exit.

Yamaha was initially looking for a rider within its ranks to take the place of 2021 champion Razgatlioglu, but it had a change of heart and started searching for a high-profile name that could lead it to championship glory.

While other names like BMW’s Scott Redding entered the picture, it eventually zeroed in on Rea, who was getting increasingly frustrated with a lack of competitiveness of the Kawasaki ZX-10RR.

Eric de Seynes, President & CEO, Yamaha Motor Europe said of the Ulsterman's appointment: “We are very happy to welcome Jonathan to the Yamaha family and we are very much motivated to collaborate with him for the future. 

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK, Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team WSBK

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK, Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team WSBK

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“We have the same motivation to win, and the same passion for WorldSBK. Like him we have been world champions in recent years and we want to be back on the top of the box once again. 

“Jonathan’s drive, determination and hunger for success have been constants throughout his career and these attributes will contribute to our future common success. 

“We truly believe that Jonathan can add to his world championship tally, writing his name even larger in the history books, and we are equally confident that he can achieve this together with us. 

“We are working hard to improve further our race-proven Yamaha R1, to ensure that we provide Jonathan with exactly what he needs to achieve his and Yamaha’s goals in 2024 and 2025.”

Rea was announced as a Yamaha rider on Monday afternoon, hours after Kawasaki confirmed that he will be leaving the squad at the end of the 2023 season.

Rea has scored just a single win this year after eight rounds, in a wet/dry Most race, and he currently sits a distant third in the championship.

While Yamaha hasn’t exactly been able to take the fight to the dominant Ducati of Alvaro Bautista either, its R1 has proved to be far more competitive, with Razgatlioglu winning five races so far - including four in the last three rounds.

Locatelli on the other R1 has outperformed his Ducati counterpart Michael Ruben Rinaldi, giving Yamaha a six-point lead in the teams’ standings.

shares
comments

Kawasaki announces Rea's exit ahead of Yamaha switch
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Kawasaki announces Rea's exit ahead of Yamaha switch

Kawasaki announces Rea's exit ahead of Yamaha switch

World Superbike

Kawasaki announces Rea's exit ahead of Yamaha switch Kawasaki announces Rea's exit ahead of Yamaha switch

F1 Italian GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & more

F1 Italian GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & more

Formula 1
Italian GP

F1 Italian GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & more F1 Italian GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & more

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jakarta ePrix II

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Jonathan Rea More from
Jonathan Rea
Rea set for shock Yamaha WSBK switch in 2024

Rea set for shock Yamaha WSBK switch in 2024

World Superbike

Rea set for shock Yamaha WSBK switch in 2024 Rea set for shock Yamaha WSBK switch in 2024

Rea wasn't prepared to make Bautista's "ballsy" tyre gamble

Rea wasn't prepared to make Bautista's "ballsy" tyre gamble

World Superbike
Phillip Island

Rea wasn't prepared to make Bautista's "ballsy" tyre gamble Rea wasn't prepared to make Bautista's "ballsy" tyre gamble

Phillip Island WSBK: Rea quickest for Kawasaki in Friday practice

Phillip Island WSBK: Rea quickest for Kawasaki in Friday practice

World Superbike
Phillip Island

Phillip Island WSBK: Rea quickest for Kawasaki in Friday practice Phillip Island WSBK: Rea quickest for Kawasaki in Friday practice

Crescent Racing More from
Crescent Racing
Why Kawasaki and Yamaha's 'hands are tied' in Ducati battle

Why Kawasaki and Yamaha's 'hands are tied' in Ducati battle

World Superbike

Why Kawasaki and Yamaha's 'hands are tied' in Ducati battle Why Kawasaki and Yamaha's 'hands are tied' in Ducati battle

Razgatlioglu's season ends with "strange" lack of pace

Razgatlioglu's season ends with "strange" lack of pace

World Superbike
Phillip Island

Razgatlioglu's season ends with "strange" lack of pace Razgatlioglu's season ends with "strange" lack of pace

Razgatlioglu: I won’t use #1 again even if I defend title

Razgatlioglu: I won’t use #1 again even if I defend title

World Superbike

Razgatlioglu: I won’t use #1 again even if I defend title Razgatlioglu: I won’t use #1 again even if I defend title

Latest news

Carson Kvapil to make NASCAR Truck debut at Bristol

Carson Kvapil to make NASCAR Truck debut at Bristol

NSTR NASCAR Truck
Bristol II

Carson Kvapil to make NASCAR Truck debut at Bristol Carson Kvapil to make NASCAR Truck debut at Bristol

Toyota's Miyata to make WEC debut at Fuji in Ferrari GTE car

Toyota's Miyata to make WEC debut at Fuji in Ferrari GTE car

WEC WEC
Fuji

Toyota's Miyata to make WEC debut at Fuji in Ferrari GTE car Toyota's Miyata to make WEC debut at Fuji in Ferrari GTE car

Rahal rues lost IndyCar shot from Portland pole: “Wrong place, wrong time”

Rahal rues lost IndyCar shot from Portland pole: “Wrong place, wrong time”

Indy IndyCar
Portland

Rahal rues lost IndyCar shot from Portland pole: “Wrong place, wrong time” Rahal rues lost IndyCar shot from Portland pole: “Wrong place, wrong time”

Buescher: "It hurts a little bit to be that close to a win"

Buescher: "It hurts a little bit to be that close to a win"

NAS NASCAR Cup
Darlington II

Buescher: "It hurts a little bit to be that close to a win" Buescher: "It hurts a little bit to be that close to a win"

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe