World Superbike / Testing report

Redding tops rain-affected Aragon WSBK test

shares
comments
Redding tops rain-affected Aragon WSBK test
By:
Nov 15, 2019, 2:11 AM

Ducati newcomer Scott Redding set the pace during this week's two-day World Superbike post-season test at Aragon.

British Superbike champion Redding, who is replacing Honda-bound Alvaro Bautista at the factory Ducati outfit for the 2020 season, was the only rider to break into the 1m49s at the Spanish venue, ending up with a best lap of 1m49.929s on Thursday.

That was enough to beat teammate Chaz Davies by 0.256s, as both Ducati riders took advantage of reigning champion Jonathan Rea's absence from the second day of the test.

Rea had topped Wednesday's running with a best time of 1m50.416s, more than four tenths faster than Redding, but poor weather on Thursday morning prompted the Kawasaki rider to sit out the day, although he still ended up third-fastest overall.

Meanwhile, Alex Lowes had his first taste of the Kawasaki in Aragon after making the switch from Yamaha, and was third-quickest on Thursday. His best effort of 1m50.653s was two tenths shy of what Rea managed the previous day, leaving him fourth overall.

Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK

Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK

Photo by: WSBK

Next up were works Yamaha pair Toprak Razgatiloglu - Lowes' replacement - and Michael van der Mark, who was third on Wednesday but slipped to sixth overall on Thursday.

GRT Yamaha's pair of rookies Garrett Gerloff and Federico Caricasulo were next up, while Barni Ducati's Leon Camier propped up the order after completing only four laps on Thursday.

Honda and BMW's works teams, as well as the Puccetti, Pedercini and Go Eleven privateer squads, all opted to skip the Aragon test.

Jerez will host the final test of the 2019 season on November 28-29.

Test results:

Pos. No. Rider Bike Day 1 Day 2
1 45  Scott Redding Ducati 1'50.868 1'49.929
2 7  Chaz Davies Ducati 1'51.176 1'50.185
3 1  Jonathan Rea Kawasaki 1'50.416 no time
4 22  Alex Lowes Kawasaki 1'51.567 1'50.653
5 54  Toprak Razgatiloglu Yamaha 1'51.313 1'50.657
6 60 Netherlands Michael van der Mark Yamaha 1'50.941 1'51.088
7 31  Garrett Gerloff Yamaha 1'51.867 1'51.133
8 64  Federico Caricasulo Yamaha 1'53.514 1'52.477
9 2  Leon Camier Ducati 1'52.902 2'03.047
WSBK returns to Germany with Oschersleben race

WSBK returns to Germany with Oschersleben race

Argentina replaces Qatar as WSBK finale host

Argentina replaces Qatar as WSBK finale host
About this article

Series World Superbike
Drivers Scott Redding
Teams Ducati Aruba.IT
Author Jamie Klein

World Superbike Next session

Losail

Losail

24 Oct - 26 Oct

