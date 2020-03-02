Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix
20 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
92 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
42 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
49 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
14 May
-
17 May
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
World Superbike / Phillip Island / Breaking news

Redding: Comparisons with Bautista aren't valid

shares
comments
Redding: Comparisons with Bautista aren't valid
By:
Mar 2, 2020, 10:57 AM

Scott Redding says his size means comparisons with Alvaro Bautista aren't valid after completing his first World Superbike race weekend for Ducati.

Reigning British Superbike champion and ex-MotoGP racer Redding finished in third place in each of the three races at Phillip Island on his first weekend in WSBK.

The Briton replaces Alvaro Bautista - now a Honda rider - inside Ducati's factory line-up this year, and at the same track last year the Spaniard kicked off his WSBK tenure with a clean sweep of wins, going on to win the first 11 races of the campaign.

But Redding feels that his larger size in comparison to Bautista and the effect this has on the V4 R's top speed means that he shouldn't be compared to his predecessor.

"It's good to start the season like that," said Redding. "I think there was a lot of expectation for me to be at the sharp end and I think we showed we were there.

"The only thing is that compared to Alvaro last year, I'm not as small and as light as him. So I don't have that top speed advantage. I can't really even pass the Kawasakis so I am struggling for my size a little bit.

"I need to work a bit harder in the corners, which is ok, but in this track I was using the tyre too much. It's not the first time it's happened in my career, being big like this.

"But I look forward to moving on to the next races. I feel confident now. I think everyone in the team has had that first race, everyone relaxes, they believe in me now."

Read Also:

Redding, now second in the points behind Kawasaki rider Alex Lowes, admitted that his strategy of trying to pass his rivals on Phillip Island's main straight didn't work out.

"My strategy was a little bit wrong," he said "I was planning to overtake on the start/finish straight, especially when the Yamahas were there, but they overtake into the last corner and it left me no space to go on the line that I wanted.

"If I had a better use of my tyre, because I was struggling a lot, I could have gone in front and held to the finish line."

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

On the other side of the Ducati garage, Chaz Davies endured a much harder time, finishing eighth in Saturday's opener before finishing out of the points in the Superpole Race and then rounding off the weekend with fifth place in the second full-distance race.

The Welsh rider qualified well down in 16th, 1.7 seconds off the pace, and admitted getting the most out of Pirelli's qualifying tyre on Saturday proved a challenge.

"It's been a tough weekend," Davies said. "There's a lot to work on, I'm not super-happy with the result or with the feeling I had around here.

"But nonetheless it was good to finish on a more positive note. In some ways it was an attrition race, I got a little bit lucky with some guys dropping out. But I was at the back of the front group for the majority of the race, so it was definitely a step forward.

"The temperatures probably helped us a little bit, it lowered the pace and changed the race to more of a conservation race. It was definitely a better result than the rest of the weekend."

Related video

Next article
Lowes pledges to stay "calm" after defeating Rea

Previous article

Lowes pledges to stay "calm" after defeating Rea

Next article

Honda has "really big margin" to improve - Bautista

Honda has "really big margin" to improve - Bautista
Load comments

About this article

Series World Superbike
Event Phillip Island
Drivers Scott Redding
Teams Ducati Aruba.IT
Author Jamie Klein

World Superbike Next session

Assen

Assen

17 Apr - 19 Apr

Trending

1
Sprint

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

2
WEC

Toyota rules out LMDh after Aston Martin withdrawal

3
Supercars

Australian V8 Supercars - Between NASCAR Sprint Cup cars and GT cars

4
NASCAR Cup

DEI/Earnhardt Jr adds Mike Davis to team

5
Formula 1

Renault F1 staff told to work from home ahead of shutdown

Latest videos

Behind the scenes at the Honda WSBK team launch 02:21
World Superbike

Behind the scenes at the Honda WSBK team launch

WorldSBK: Phillip Island Race 2 - Alex Lowes interview 00:46
World Superbike

WorldSBK: Phillip Island Race 2 - Alex Lowes interview

WorldSBK: Phillip Island Superpole race highlights 01:37
World Superbike

WorldSBK: Phillip Island Superpole race highlights

WorldSBK: Phillip Island Race 2 highlights 01:38
World Superbike

WorldSBK: Phillip Island Race 2 highlights

WorldSBK: Phillip Island Race 2 finish 01:24
World Superbike

WorldSBK: Phillip Island Race 2 finish

Latest news

Jerez WSBK round pushed back to October
WSBK

Jerez WSBK round pushed back to October

Qatar World Superbike round latest to be postponed
WSBK

Qatar World Superbike round latest to be postponed

Honda has "really big margin" to improve - Bautista
WSBK

Honda has "really big margin" to improve - Bautista

Redding: Comparisons with Bautista aren't valid
WSBK

Redding: Comparisons with Bautista aren't valid

Lowes pledges to stay "calm" after defeating Rea
WSBK

Lowes pledges to stay "calm" after defeating Rea

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
30 Apr - 3 May
Tickets
7 May - 10 May
Tickets
21 May - 24 May
Tickets
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.