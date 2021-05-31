Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Estoril WSBK: Rea wins final race as Redding crashes
World Superbike / Estoril News

Redding “pissed off with myself” after costly Estoril crash

By:
, News Editor
Co-author:
Sebastian Fränzschky
, Writer

Scott Redding admits he wasn’t patient enough in his battle for victory with Jonathan Rea as he crashed out of the final race of the Estoril World Superbike weekend.

Redding “pissed off with myself” after costly Estoril crash

Ducati rider Redding won Saturday’s opener at the former Portuguese Grand Prix venue, and led the opening half of Sunday’s second full-distance race using the using the qualifying SCX compound rear Pirelli tyre.

But by lap 15 of 21 the ex-MotoGP rider was caught by Kawasaki man Rea, who was among the minority of riders on the standard SC0 rubber, with Rea making what proved to be the decisive move of the race at Turn 3 as Redding ran wide.

Read Also:

Redding immediately tried to counter-attack by diving to the inside at Turn 4 but wasn’t close enough to pass, and ended up losing the front of his Ducati and crashing.

He was able to remount and finish down in 14th place, as Rea hung on for victory to extend his championship lead to a comfortable 35 points.

Reflecting on the race, Redding said in hindsight he should have left it longer to try and repass six-time champion Rea as he knew he was having trouble with his front tyre.

“I felt really comfortable and under control, really riding so well, managing the tyre perfectly, counting the laps off,” recalled Redding. “Then I was having some trouble with the front [tyre] and I backed it off, couple of tenths.

“Jonathan closed in and passed, I thought, ‘ok, let’s fight’, but the tyre was not ready to push that early. I needed a few more laps to let the tyre come back to me.

“I didn’t want to let Jonathan get too far ahead, and I just lost the front… I’m annoyed with myself because I really had it under control, it was for me to win that race and I just made that mistake. I should have been more patient.

 

“I didn’t know how much he was saving behind me, I didn’t know his pace. I didn’t know if he was three tenths faster, one tenth faster or if he was going to slow me up. And I preferred not to give him that opportunity.

“I knew the [front] tyre was not good, I knew I had to wait, but I saw that opportunity [at Turn 4] and I went for it, and it cost me 23 points. I’m just pissed off with myself.”

Redding shot into an early lead with a rapid start from third on the grid, while second-place starter Toprak Razgatlioglu gave up any chance of fighting for the win by jumping the start – an offence that earned him a double long-lap penalty.

But the 28-year-old Briton admitted that he was initially convinced he had likewise gone too soon and was expecting to be handed a penalty.

“For three laps I thought I’d see ‘45’ [Redding’s race number] on the [penalty] board,” he said. “Then I saw a ‘4’ and a ‘5’ but it was the other way round [for Razgatlioglu]. Three laps I was not focussed on racing, I was focussed on the board.

“At the start, I don’t know if the wind pushed the light [gantry] back, which put it in a bit of shadow, but Toprak wanted to go, I wanted to go… I just squeezing the brake, my clutch went, I squeezed the brake [again] and then I went.

“I held on as much as I could, and I’m happy to not get the long-lap penalty, even though [if I had been penalised] I’d have probably ended up with more points at the end of it!”

shares
comments

Related video

Estoril WSBK: Rea wins final race as Redding crashes

Previous article

Estoril WSBK: Rea wins final race as Redding crashes
Load comments

About this article

Series World Superbike
Event Estoril
Drivers Scott Redding
Teams Ducati Aruba.IT
Author Jamie Klein

Trending

1
MotoGP

Mugello MotoGP: Quartararo dominates as Bagnaia crashes out

20h
2
MotoGP

Bagnaia: MotoGP shouldn’t have raced after Dupasquier death

18h
3
IndyCar

Why Grosjean chose IndyCar – but won’t race Indy or Texas

4
IndyCar

IndyCar reveals penalty guidelines

5
IndyCar

How much money does the Indy 500 winner receive? Prize purse explained

Latest news
Redding “pissed off with myself” after costly Estoril crash
WSBK

Redding “pissed off with myself” after costly Estoril crash

1h
Estoril WSBK: Rea wins final race as Redding crashes
Video Inside
WSBK

Estoril WSBK: Rea wins final race as Redding crashes

20h
Estoril WSBK: Rea beats Razgatlioglu to win Superpole Race
Video Inside
WSBK

Estoril WSBK: Rea beats Razgatlioglu to win Superpole Race

23h
Estoril WSBK: Redding takes victory after tyre gamble
Video Inside
WSBK

Estoril WSBK: Redding takes victory after tyre gamble

May 29, 2021
Estoril WSBK: Rea beats Redding for back-to-back poles
WSBK

Estoril WSBK: Rea beats Redding for back-to-back poles

May 29, 2021
Latest videos
WSBK: Rea wins final race at Estroil as Redding crashes 00:34
World Superbike
25m

WSBK: Rea wins final race at Estroil as Redding crashes

WSBK: Rea beats Razgatlioglu to win Superpole Race 00:25
World Superbike
18h

WSBK: Rea beats Razgatlioglu to win Superpole Race

WSBK: Redding takes victory after tyre gamble 00:28
World Superbike
May 29, 2021

WSBK: Redding takes victory after tyre gamble

WSBK: Gerloff “frustrated 00:37
World Superbike
May 25, 2021

WSBK: Gerloff “frustrated" after clash with WSBK race leader Rea

WSBK: Ducati 'raised eyebrows' at Redding slick tyre call 00:39
World Superbike
May 24, 2021

WSBK: Ducati 'raised eyebrows' at Redding slick tyre call

Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Estoril WSBK: Rea wins final race as Redding crashes Estoril
Video Inside
World Superbike

Estoril WSBK: Rea wins final race as Redding crashes

Estoril WSBK: Rea beats Razgatlioglu to win Superpole Race Estoril
Video Inside
World Superbike

Estoril WSBK: Rea beats Razgatlioglu to win Superpole Race

How Giuliano Alesi has reinvented himself in Japan Autopolis Prime
Video Inside
Super Formula

How Giuliano Alesi has reinvented himself in Japan

Scott Redding More from
Scott Redding
Redding "not bothered" by Rea's Aragon record pace
Video Inside
World Superbike

Redding "not bothered" by Rea's Aragon record pace

Redding questions Ducati's decision to replace Davies
World Superbike

Redding questions Ducati's decision to replace Davies

Is there any hope for Britain's bleak MotoGP future? Prime
MotoGP

Is there any hope for Britain's bleak MotoGP future?

Ducati Aruba.IT More from
Ducati Aruba.IT
Davies joins Go Eleven Ducati for 2021 WSBK season
World Superbike

Davies joins Go Eleven Ducati for 2021 WSBK season

Rinaldi knows late-season form "not enough" for Ducati
World Superbike

Rinaldi knows late-season form "not enough" for Ducati

Davies: "Impossible" not to take Ducati exit personally
World Superbike

Davies: "Impossible" not to take Ducati exit personally

Trending Today

Mugello MotoGP: Quartararo dominates as Bagnaia crashes out
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Mugello MotoGP: Quartararo dominates as Bagnaia crashes out

Bagnaia: MotoGP shouldn’t have raced after Dupasquier death
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Bagnaia: MotoGP shouldn’t have raced after Dupasquier death

Why Grosjean chose IndyCar – but won’t race Indy or Texas
IndyCar IndyCar

Why Grosjean chose IndyCar – but won’t race Indy or Texas

IndyCar reveals penalty guidelines
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar reveals penalty guidelines

How much money does the Indy 500 winner receive? Prize purse explained
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

How much money does the Indy 500 winner receive? Prize purse explained

Helio just gave me 10 more years of my career, says Pagenaud
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Helio just gave me 10 more years of my career, says Pagenaud

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared
IndyCar IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

Fanatec’s CSL DD is a low-cost direct drive wheel base
Esports Esports

Fanatec’s CSL DD is a low-cost direct drive wheel base

Latest news

Redding “pissed off with myself” after costly Estoril crash
World Superbike World Superbike

Redding “pissed off with myself” after costly Estoril crash

Estoril WSBK: Rea wins final race as Redding crashes
Video Inside
World Superbike World Superbike

Estoril WSBK: Rea wins final race as Redding crashes

Estoril WSBK: Rea beats Razgatlioglu to win Superpole Race
Video Inside
World Superbike World Superbike

Estoril WSBK: Rea beats Razgatlioglu to win Superpole Race

Estoril WSBK: Redding takes victory after tyre gamble
Video Inside
World Superbike World Superbike

Estoril WSBK: Redding takes victory after tyre gamble

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.