Redding losing patience with BMW: “I miss winning”

Scott Redding has admitted to growing frustration with BMW’s lack of progress in World Superbike this year in his second season with the German marque.

Scott Redding, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

The ex-MotoGP rider joined BMW last year after losing his Ducati ride to Alvaro Bautista, scoring three podiums in the middle of the season on his way to eighth in the standings.

However, Redding has come nowhere near replicating that level of performance so far in 2023 aboard the upgraded M1000RR, his best result so far being seventh at Assen.

In last weekend’s Barcelona round, Redding came away with no points, colliding with Remy Gardner’s GRT Yamaha in the first race and then dropping out of the second full-distance encounter due to tyre problems.

"It was quite difficult this weekend,” Redding told Motorsport.com’s German sister site Motorsport-Total.com. “This track gave us problems. We're struggling with our bike anyway, but this weekend was very tough for me.

"Motivation comes and goes. We're here to improve it and to build on it. But it always seems like we're not making any progress.

"Everyone is working hard, but it's a puzzle that's very difficult to put together. Sometimes it's really hard. It makes the times when things are going well all the more beautiful."

BMW as a whole has suffered a disappointing start to 2023, with satellite rider Garrett Gerloff its top representative in the points in 13th, two places ahead of Redding.

 

Michael van der Mark sits 16th having missed the Barcelona round due to injury following a major crash at Assen that left him with a broken femur, with Portuguese rider Ivo Lopes taking his place.

Van der Mark also missed a long stretch of the 2022 season due to injury, but Redding dismissed the absence of his team-mate as a factor for BMW’s struggles.

"It doesn't make any difference to me that Mickey [van der Mark] isn't here,” said the Briton. “Gerloff was the best BMW rider this weekend, but he also struggled. It wasn't anything special.”

Redding’s current contract with BMW expires at the end of the year, and although there is an option for it to be extended by a further two seasons,  it’s unclear whether this will be triggered.

"It's difficult to answer that," said Redding when asked about his future with BMW. “I miss winning. I miss fighting at the top. That's the reality."

"I always give my all and push to the limit. I try to communicate as much information as possible. They are working, but nothing is happening at the moment. My goal is to give my all and improve at least until the end of the season."

Redding however dismissed reports at Barcelona that BMW had made an offer to lure away 2021 WSBK champion Toprak Razgatlioglu from Yamaha.

"I saw the news before the race, it surprised me," said Redding. "I think Kenan [Sofuoglu, Razgatlioglu’s manager] is just trying to get more money from Yamaha.”

 

