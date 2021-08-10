Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Rea admits Most crash has highlighted Kawasaki weakness
World Superbike / Autodrom Most News

Redding no longer "trying too hard" in WSBK title fight

By:
, News Editor
Co-author:
Sebastian Fränzschky
, Writer

Scott Redding says he is no longer "trying too hard" to make up ground in the championship to his World Superbike rivals after scoring victory in Sunday's final race of the weekend at Most.

Redding no longer "trying too hard" in WSBK title fight

Ducati rider Redding ended a losing streak spanning 13 races, the longest of his tenure in WSBK, by taking his third win of the season at the Czech circuit in dominant fashion ahead of Toprak Razgatlioglu.

That followed a pair of second places behind Razgatlioglu's Yamaha in the opening two races of the weekend, giving Redding by some distance his best score in a single weekend of the year.

Difficult weekends at Misano and Donington Park dropped Redding some distance back from the championship fight, but with Jonathan Rea struggling at Most the deficit now stands at 51 points.

Read Also:

Redding admits that he has changed his approach, saying that he would have been better off banking points earlier in the season when the bike wasn't competitive enough to challenge for wins.

"The championship is always open," said Redding. "I stopped thinking about it, I just thought ‘f*** it,’ just try and bring the most points home as you can. If the bike works, try and win, and if the bike’s not working well, like in Donington, just do the best you can.

 

"At Donington I made the mistake of trying too hard, taking a gamble, when really I should have settled for something a bit safer. Same in Estoril [where he crashed in the final race].

"If I had another 20 points, the gap would be even closer. But you learn a bit from the mistakes; sometimes you are too eager.

"Now I come into it not looking at the championship. I just think if I get the maximum every weekend or every race, we’ll see at the end. Whether I win the championship or I’m second, [I’ll know] I did my best every weekend, and in theory that’s all I can do."

Redding said his experience in Saturday's first race, where he was left unhappy after being passed by Razgatlioglu with two corners to go, informed his decision to use the supersoft SCX rear Pirelli tyre in the final race.

"Sometimes you have a bit of doubt, but [this time] I had no doubt," said Redding about his decision to use the SCX tyre. "I felt calm and relaxed, the bike was working well.

"I didn’t feel any pressure, because I knew I had the same tyre as [Razgatlioglu], the same pace as him. And I knew if I were on the same equipment, possibly I could be faster.

"I just got my head down, got my rhythm, the gap started opening, and as it came back down I put the hammer down again, and that broke him, basically."

After scoring his first win since May's Estoril round, Redding proposed to his girlfriend Jacey on the podium - and later joked that he "was more nervous [about that] than the bloody race!"

 

He added: "I’ve been trying to do that since Donington, so that’s why I was so pissed off [about not winning] on Saturday!"

shares
comments

Related video

Rea admits Most crash has highlighted Kawasaki weakness

Previous article

Rea admits Most crash has highlighted Kawasaki weakness
Load comments

Trending

1
IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

2
NASCAR XFINITY

Johnny Davis takes on Gary Keller as partner in JD Motorsports

3
MotoGP

Crutchlow: “Shit” Austria circuit causing MotoGP track limits issues

1 h
4
MotoGP

Aprilia’s Savadori has surgery after fiery Styrian MotoGP crash

16 h
5
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Latest news
Redding no longer "trying too hard" in WSBK title fight
WSBK

Redding no longer "trying too hard" in WSBK title fight

9m
Rea admits Most crash has highlighted Kawasaki weakness
WSBK

Rea admits Most crash has highlighted Kawasaki weakness

22 h
Razgatlioglu explains set-up change that cost him clean sweep
WSBK

Razgatlioglu explains set-up change that cost him clean sweep

Aug 9, 2021
Most WSBK: Redding dominates, denies Razgatlioglu clean sweep
WSBK

Most WSBK: Redding dominates, denies Razgatlioglu clean sweep

Aug 8, 2021
Most WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins again in Superpole race
Video Inside
WSBK

Most WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins again in Superpole race

Aug 8, 2021
Latest videos
WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins again in Superpole race 00:35
World Superbike
Aug 8, 2021

WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins again in Superpole race

WSBK: Razgatlioglu edges out Redding, Rea crashes 00:38
World Superbike
Aug 7, 2021

WSBK: Razgatlioglu edges out Redding, Rea crashes

WSBK: Razgatlioglu leads Lowes in wet/dry practice 00:44
World Superbike
Aug 7, 2021

WSBK: Razgatlioglu leads Lowes in wet/dry practice

WSBK: Gerloff quickest in FP2 at Most 00:36
World Superbike
Aug 6, 2021

WSBK: Gerloff quickest in FP2 at Most

World Superbikes: MotoAmerica rider Uribe takes vacant Pedercini seat 00:45
World Superbike
Jul 30, 2021

World Superbikes: MotoAmerica rider Uribe takes vacant Pedercini seat

Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Taylor hopes Road America was WTR Acura's "worst day" Road America
IMSA

Taylor hopes Road America was WTR Acura's "worst day"

Rea admits Most crash has highlighted Kawasaki weakness Autodrom Most
World Superbike

Rea admits Most crash has highlighted Kawasaki weakness

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite Prime
Super Formula

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite

Ducati Aruba.IT More from
Ducati Aruba.IT
Redding says Most track not up to WSBK safety standards Autodrom Most
World Superbike

Redding says Most track not up to WSBK safety standards

Redding boosted by Razgatlioglu 'ruffling Rea's feathers' Donington Park
World Superbike

Redding boosted by Razgatlioglu 'ruffling Rea's feathers'

Ducati facing development "handicap" in World Superbike
World Superbike

Ducati facing development "handicap" in World Superbike

Trending Today

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared
IndyCar IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

Johnny Davis takes on Gary Keller as partner in JD Motorsports
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

Johnny Davis takes on Gary Keller as partner in JD Motorsports

Crutchlow: “Shit” Austria circuit causing MotoGP track limits issues
MotoGP MotoGP

Crutchlow: “Shit” Austria circuit causing MotoGP track limits issues

Aprilia’s Savadori has surgery after fiery Styrian MotoGP crash
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Aprilia’s Savadori has surgery after fiery Styrian MotoGP crash

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Ferrari to unleash ‘significant’ F1 engine upgrade
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari to unleash ‘significant’ F1 engine upgrade

F1 Commentators: ESPN's Sky Sports commentary team for 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Commentators: ESPN's Sky Sports commentary team for 2021

Aston Martin fails in F1 review bid of Vettel's Hungarian GP DQ
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin fails in F1 review bid of Vettel's Hungarian GP DQ

Latest news

Redding no longer "trying too hard" in WSBK title fight
World Superbike World Superbike

Redding no longer "trying too hard" in WSBK title fight

Rea admits Most crash has highlighted Kawasaki weakness
World Superbike World Superbike

Rea admits Most crash has highlighted Kawasaki weakness

Razgatlioglu explains set-up change that cost him clean sweep
World Superbike World Superbike

Razgatlioglu explains set-up change that cost him clean sweep

Most WSBK: Redding dominates, denies Razgatlioglu clean sweep
World Superbike World Superbike

Most WSBK: Redding dominates, denies Razgatlioglu clean sweep

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.