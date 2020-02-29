Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix
20 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
92 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
43 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
50 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
14 May
-
17 May
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
World Superbike / Phillip Island / Breaking news

Redding relieved to score podium on WSBK debut

shares
comments
By:
Feb 29, 2020, 1:30 PM

Scott Redding says he was relieved to finish his debut World Superbike race on the podium after narrowly losing out on victory at Phillip Island.

In his first race outing replacing Alvaro Bautista at the factory Ducati team, reigning British Superbike champion Redding fell just 0.041 seconds shy of victory, finishing third in the second-closest top-three finish in WSBK history behind Toprak Razgatlioglu and Alex Lowes.

The Englishman led several laps in the middle portion of the race after passing poleman Tom Sykes on lap 12 of 22, but lost the advantage when he ran wide, dropping to fourth.

He salvaged a podium by passing Michael van der Mark's Yamaha heading into the last turn and only just missed out on passing Lowes' Kawasaki and Razgatioglu's Yamaha.

"I was very happy indeed to be on the podium," said Redding. "To get on the podium and get that close to the win is a great start to the season, and that’s what we need.

"We learned a lot in that race so we can prepare a bit more for this season. It wasn’t a lucky podium, we were really competitive wasn’t a lucky podium, we were really competitive. We led the race for some laps, I feel really confident.

"I’m happy to get the first race under my belt and done; we got some points. I can relax a little bit now. I was a little bit tense because I didn’t know how aggressive these guys are and they are as aggressive as they say [they are] and people say.

"The racing was phenomenal. It was amazing be part of that race, I was on the edge of my seat so for the spectators it must have been great. Being that close to the win, I want to get the win before the end of this weekend."

Asked what he needed to fight for victory on Sunday, the ex-MotoGP rider said: "More front tyre. My front tyre was graining and I was trying to save the tyre a lot. We were not far from the win, so the change we need to make is very small.

"If we can improve the front a little bit on the left side, we’re definitely in a good position to fight for the win as we were today."

Redding also commented on Jonathan Rea crashing out of the season opener, which followed a touch between the Kawasaki rider and BMW man Tom Sykes while the pair were battling for the lead of the race on lap one.

"I did see the collision into Turn 9 between Tom and Jonny," he said. "Then I saw a Kawasaki crash later on and I then found out it was Jonny. Luckily he’s ok, a few scratches, but the main thing is he is good and he can continue to race this weekend.

"It was a good battle so it would have been interesting with Jonny putting his experience into the battle."

Next article
Rea blasts Sykes over Phillip Island contact

Previous article

Rea blasts Sykes over Phillip Island contact

Next article

Tune-in reminder: Catch World Superbikes on Motorsport.tv

Tune-in reminder: Catch World Superbikes on Motorsport.tv
Load comments

About this article

Series World Superbike
Event Phillip Island
Drivers Scott Redding
Teams Ducati Aruba.IT
Author Jamie Klein

World Superbike Next session

Assen

Assen

17 Apr - 19 Apr

Trending

1
Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

2
IndyCar

GP Long Beach confirmed canceled, ticket plan in place

3
NASCAR Cup

A new partnership for Swan Racing

4
Formula 1

Top 10 greatest Formula One drivers today

5
Formula 1

F1 teams push to postpone 2021 rules package

Latest videos

Behind the scenes at the Honda WSBK team launch 02:21
World Superbike

Behind the scenes at the Honda WSBK team launch

WorldSBK: Phillip Island Race 2 - Alex Lowes interview 00:46
World Superbike

WorldSBK: Phillip Island Race 2 - Alex Lowes interview

WorldSBK: Phillip Island Superpole race highlights 01:37
World Superbike

WorldSBK: Phillip Island Superpole race highlights

WorldSBK: Phillip Island Race 2 highlights 01:38
World Superbike

WorldSBK: Phillip Island Race 2 highlights

WorldSBK: Phillip Island Race 2 finish 01:24
World Superbike

WorldSBK: Phillip Island Race 2 finish

Latest news

Jerez WSBK round pushed back to October
WSBK

Jerez WSBK round pushed back to October

Qatar World Superbike round latest to be postponed
WSBK

Qatar World Superbike round latest to be postponed

Honda has "really big margin" to improve - Bautista
WSBK

Honda has "really big margin" to improve - Bautista

Redding: Comparisons with Bautista aren't valid
WSBK

Redding: Comparisons with Bautista aren't valid

Lowes pledges to stay "calm" after defeating Rea
WSBK

Lowes pledges to stay "calm" after defeating Rea

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
30 Apr - 3 May
Tickets
7 May - 10 May
Tickets
21 May - 24 May
Tickets
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.