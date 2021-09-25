Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Opening WSBK race at Jerez cancelled after support series crash
World Superbike / Jerez News

Supersport 300 rider Vinales dies after Jerez crash

By:

Dean Berta Vinales has tragically died following a crash in the opening World Supersport 300 race of the weekend at Jerez.

Supersport 300 rider Vinales dies after Jerez crash

The cousin of MotoGP race winner Maverick Vinales, Dean Berta was one of the five riders involved in a collision at Turn 2 at the start of lap 11 along with Alejandro Carrion, Daniel Mogeda, Harry Khouri and Yeray Ruiz.

The race was immediately red-flagged by the stewards, with Kawasaki rider Jeffrey Buis declared the winner based on the results of the last completed lap.

A little over two hours after the race was halted, the World Superbike announced in a statement that the 15-year-old has passed away following the crash.

"The rider suffered severe head and thoracic injuries," read the statement.

"Medical vehicles arrived at the site immediately and the rider was attended to on track, in the ambulance and at the circuit Medical Centre.

"Despite the best efforts of the circuit medical staff, the Medical Centre has announced that Berta Viñales has sadly succumbed to his injuries."

The organisers had already decided to curtail the rest of the day's running, cancelling both the WSBK and the World Supersport races that were scheduled for later in the afternoon.

Vinales was competing in his maiden season in WorldSSP300 on a Yamaha this year, riding for  the family-run Vinales Racing Team that was founded by Maverick's father Angel at the start of the year to promote young Spanish talent in motorsport.

Vinales scored a best finish of fourth in the second race at Magny-Cours earlier this month and qualified 10th on the grid for this weekend's WorldSSP300 races in his home country.

shares
comments
Opening WSBK race at Jerez cancelled after support series crash

Previous article

Opening WSBK race at Jerez cancelled after support series crash
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Norris takes Sochi F1 pole

34 min
2
Formula 1

Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

7 h
3
World Superbike

Supersport 300 rider Vinales dies after Jerez crash

22 min
4
Formula 1

Norris ‘risked quite a bit’ in lap for surprise Russian GP pole

21 min
5
Formula 1

F1 Commentators: ESPN's Sky Sports commentary team for 2021

Latest news
Supersport 300 rider Vinales dies after Jerez crash
WSBK

Supersport 300 rider Vinales dies after Jerez crash

22m
Opening WSBK race at Jerez cancelled after support series crash
WSBK

Opening WSBK race at Jerez cancelled after support series crash

1 h
Jerez WSBK: Razgatlioglu beats Kawasaki duo to first 2021 pole
WSBK

Jerez WSBK: Razgatlioglu beats Kawasaki duo to first 2021 pole

4 h
WSBK announces new date for Indonesia season finale
WSBK

WSBK announces new date for Indonesia season finale

5 h
Jerez WSBK: Rea leads the way in Friday practice at Jerez
WSBK

Jerez WSBK: Rea leads the way in Friday practice at Jerez

23 h
Latest videos
WSBK: Davies was 00:51
World Superbike
Sep 24, 2021

WSBK: Davies was "super-close" to retiring after 2020 season

WSBK: Moto2 rider Vierge set to replace Haslam in Honda line-up 00:38
World Superbike
Sep 16, 2021

WSBK: Moto2 rider Vierge set to replace Haslam in Honda line-up

KTM MotoGP outcast Lecuona set for 2022 Honda WSBK switch 00:46
World Superbike
Sep 10, 2021

KTM MotoGP outcast Lecuona set for 2022 Honda WSBK switch

WSBK: Australian rider Epis latest to join Pedercini team 00:47
World Superbike
Sep 10, 2021

WSBK: Australian rider Epis latest to join Pedercini team

WSBK: Razgatlioglu denied clean sweep after Superpole demotion 00:40
World Superbike
Sep 5, 2021

WSBK: Razgatlioglu denied clean sweep after Superpole demotion

Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Opening WSBK race at Jerez cancelled after support series crash Jerez
World Superbike

Opening WSBK race at Jerez cancelled after support series crash

Jerez WSBK: Razgatlioglu beats Kawasaki duo to first 2021 pole Jerez
World Superbike

Jerez WSBK: Razgatlioglu beats Kawasaki duo to first 2021 pole

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream" Prime
DTM

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

Trending Today

Grand Prix qualifying results: Norris takes Sochi F1 pole
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Norris takes Sochi F1 pole

Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Supersport 300 rider Vinales dies after Jerez crash
World Superbike World Superbike

Supersport 300 rider Vinales dies after Jerez crash

Norris ‘risked quite a bit’ in lap for surprise Russian GP pole
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris ‘risked quite a bit’ in lap for surprise Russian GP pole

F1 Commentators: ESPN's Sky Sports commentary team for 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Commentators: ESPN's Sky Sports commentary team for 2021

Banned: Why exhaust blown diffusers were outlawed
Formula 1 Formula 1

Banned: Why exhaust blown diffusers were outlawed

2021 Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Opening WSBK race at Jerez cancelled after support series crash
World Superbike World Superbike

Opening WSBK race at Jerez cancelled after support series crash

Latest news

Supersport 300 rider Vinales dies after Jerez crash
World Superbike World Superbike

Supersport 300 rider Vinales dies after Jerez crash

Opening WSBK race at Jerez cancelled after support series crash
World Superbike World Superbike

Opening WSBK race at Jerez cancelled after support series crash

Jerez WSBK: Razgatlioglu beats Kawasaki duo to first 2021 pole
World Superbike World Superbike

Jerez WSBK: Razgatlioglu beats Kawasaki duo to first 2021 pole

WSBK announces new date for Indonesia season finale
World Superbike World Superbike

WSBK announces new date for Indonesia season finale

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.