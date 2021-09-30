Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Is WSBK's era of British domination coming to a close?
World Superbike / Algarve News

Sykes sidelined for second weekend in a row after crash

By:
, News Editor

BMW rider Tom Sykes will sit out a second World Superbike event in a row after being declared unfit ahead of this weekend's Portimao round.

Sykes sidelined for second weekend in a row after crash

Sykes was hospitalised with a "severe concussion" following a collision with the Puccetti Kawasaki of Lucas Mahias on the second lap of the final race of the weekend earlier this month at Barcelona.

Although he was released from hospital ahead of last weekend's Jerez races, Sykes was unable to compete at the Spanish venue, his place aboard the works BMW M1000RR taken by Eugene Laverty.

On Thursday, it was announced that Sykes has been declared unfit by WSBK's medical director to return at Portimao.

Read Also:

Laverty will therefore partner Michael van der Mark in the factory BMW stable for a second weekend in a row, meaning Sykes will now target a return in next month's Argentina round at El Villicum.

 

As well as Sykes, Chaz Davies remains sidelined for Portimao, with Loris Baz again taking the Welshman's place on the Go Eleven Ducati as he did last weekend at Jerez.

Davies is aiming for a comeback in Argentina after sustaining two broken ribs in a crash in the Superpole race at Barcelona.

Elsewhere, ex-MotoGP rider Tito Rabat returns to WSBK after missing the most recent two rounds to fill in for the injured Mahias at the squad Puccetti, as previously announced by the team.

BMW is boosted by the presence of a wildcard entry for Italian Superbike regular Gabriele Ruiu for the B-Max Racing Team, bringing the number of M1000RRs on the grid at Portimao to four.

Ruiu previously made two outings at the end of the 2018 season for the Pedercini Kawasaki team, scoring a best result of 14th.

 

shares
comments
Is WSBK's era of British domination coming to a close?

Previous article

Is WSBK's era of British domination coming to a close?
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

The S-duct divide between Mercedes and Red Bull

2 h
2
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

3
Formula 1

Istanbul circuit surface water-blasted to prevent 2020 drama repeat

5 h
4
WRC

WRC confirms partial 2022 calendar including nine events

5
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Latest news
Sykes sidelined for second weekend in a row after crash
WSBK

Sykes sidelined for second weekend in a row after crash

1 h
Is WSBK's era of British domination coming to a close?
WSBK

Is WSBK's era of British domination coming to a close?

3 h
New rules could "destroy" World Supersport, says team boss
Video Inside
WSBK

New rules could "destroy" World Supersport, says team boss

7 h
Motorcycle racing’s steps to a safer future after its latest tragedy
MotoGP

Motorcycle racing’s steps to a safer future after its latest tragedy

Sep 29, 2021
Sykes likely to leave WSBK and return to BSB in 2022
Video Inside
WSBK

Sykes likely to leave WSBK and return to BSB in 2022

Sep 29, 2021
Latest videos
New rules could 01:02
World Superbike
1 h

New rules could "destroy" World Supersport

WSBK: Sykes likely to leave series and return to BSB in 2022 17:56
World Superbike
5 h

WSBK: Sykes likely to leave series and return to BSB in 2022

WSBK: Bautista claims Honda gains 00:43
World Superbike
Sep 29, 2021

WSBK: Bautista claims Honda gains "difficult" after Jerez podium

WSBK: Rea's 00:59
World Superbike
Sep 28, 2021

WSBK: Rea's "back against the wall" after double Razgatlioglu win

WSBK: Razgatlioglu holds off Redding to win, Rea fifth 00:59
World Superbike
Sep 26, 2021

WSBK: Razgatlioglu holds off Redding to win, Rea fifth

Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Ogier open to lower-level endurance seat for Le Mans preparation
WEC

Ogier open to lower-level endurance seat for Le Mans preparation

Is WSBK's era of British domination coming to a close?
World Superbike

Is WSBK's era of British domination coming to a close?

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite Prime
Super Formula

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite

Tom Sykes More from
Tom Sykes
Sykes likely to leave WSBK and return to BSB in 2022
Video Inside
World Superbike

Sykes likely to leave WSBK and return to BSB in 2022

Laverty replaces injured Sykes at BMW for Jerez WSBK Jerez
Video Inside
World Superbike

Laverty replaces injured Sykes at BMW for Jerez WSBK

Sykes defends 2021 performances after 'disappointing' BMW decision Navarra
Video Inside
World Superbike

Sykes defends 2021 performances after 'disappointing' BMW decision

BMW Motorrad Motorsport More from
BMW Motorrad Motorsport
Redding denies BMW World Superbike move a step backwards
World Superbike

Redding denies BMW World Superbike move a step backwards

Redding on 2022 switch: BMW has "more fire to succeed" in WSBK Navarra
Video Inside
World Superbike

Redding on 2022 switch: BMW has "more fire to succeed" in WSBK

BMW rules out expanding to third factory WSBK bike for Sykes
Video Inside
World Superbike

BMW rules out expanding to third factory WSBK bike for Sykes

Trending Today

The S-duct divide between Mercedes and Red Bull
Formula 1 Formula 1

The S-duct divide between Mercedes and Red Bull

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Istanbul circuit surface water-blasted to prevent 2020 drama repeat
Formula 1 Formula 1

Istanbul circuit surface water-blasted to prevent 2020 drama repeat

WRC confirms partial 2022 calendar including nine events
Video Inside
WRC WRC

WRC confirms partial 2022 calendar including nine events

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Toyota's David Wilson on NASCAR Next Gen: "We're all behind"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Toyota's David Wilson on NASCAR Next Gen: "We're all behind"

Talladega runs caution free
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Talladega runs caution free

Penske: NASCAR Gen-7 should learn from IndyCar’s cost controls
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Penske: NASCAR Gen-7 should learn from IndyCar’s cost controls

Latest news

Sykes sidelined for second weekend in a row after crash
World Superbike World Superbike

Sykes sidelined for second weekend in a row after crash

Is WSBK's era of British domination coming to a close?
World Superbike World Superbike

Is WSBK's era of British domination coming to a close?

New rules could "destroy" World Supersport, says team boss
Video Inside
World Superbike World Superbike

New rules could "destroy" World Supersport, says team boss

Motorcycle racing’s steps to a safer future after its latest tragedy
MotoGP MotoGP

Motorcycle racing’s steps to a safer future after its latest tragedy

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.