The full 2024 World Superbike Championship grid
23 riders will contest the 2024 season of the World Superbike Championship. Here is the full grid.
|#
|Rider
|Bike
|Team
|01
|Alvaro Bautista
|Ducati
|Aruba Ducati
|11
|Nicolo Bulega
|Ducati
|Aruba Ducati
|55
|Andrea Locatelli
|Yamaha
|Pata Yamaha
|65
|Jonathan Rea
|Yamaha
|Pata Yamaha
|22
|Alex Lowes
|Kawasaki
|Kawasaki Racing
|47
|Axel Bassani
|Kawasaki
|Kawasaki Racing
|77
|Dominique Aegerter
|Yamaha
|GRT Yamaha
|87
|Remy Gardner
|Yamaha
|GRT Yamaha
|7
|Iker Lecuona
|Honda
|Team HRC
|97
|Xavi Vierge
|Honda
|Team HRC
|21
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|Ducati
|Motocorsa Ducati
|9
|Danilo Petrucci
|Ducati
|Barni Ducati
|31
|Garrett Gerloff
|BMW
|Bonovo BMW
|45
|Scott Redding
|BMW
|Bonovo BMW
|54
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|BMW
|BMW Motorrad
|60
|Michael van der Mark
|BMW
|BMW Motorrad
|29
|Andrea Iannone
|Ducati
|Go Eleven Ducati
|5
|Philipp Oettl
|Yamaha
|GMT94 Yamaha
|28
|Bradley Ray
|Yamaha
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|27
|Adam Norrodin
|Honda
|MIE Racing Honda
|95
|Tarran Mackenzie
|Honda
|MIE Racing Honda
|53
|Tito Rabat
|Kawasaki
|Puccetti Kawasaki
|14
|Sam Lowes
|Ducati
|Marc VDS Ducati
