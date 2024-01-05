Subscribe
The full 2024 World Superbike Championship grid

23 riders will contest the 2024 season of the World Superbike Championship. Here is the full grid.

Alvaro Bautista, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
# Rider Bike Team
01 Spain Alvaro Bautista Ducati Aruba Ducati
11 Italy Nicolo Bulega Ducati Aruba Ducati
55 Italy Andrea Locatelli Yamaha Pata Yamaha
65 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea Yamaha Pata Yamaha
22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes Kawasaki Kawasaki Racing
47 Italy Axel Bassani Kawasaki Kawasaki Racing
77 Switzerland Dominique Aegerter Yamaha GRT Yamaha
87 Australia Remy Gardner Yamaha GRT Yamaha
7 Spain Iker Lecuona Honda Team HRC
97 Spain Xavi Vierge Honda Team HRC
21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi Ducati Motocorsa Ducati
9 Italy Danilo Petrucci Ducati Barni Ducati
31 United States Garrett Gerloff BMW Bonovo BMW
45 United Kingdom Scott Redding BMW Bonovo BMW
54 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu BMW BMW Motorrad
60 Netherlands Michael van der Mark BMW BMW Motorrad
29 Italy Andrea Iannone Ducati Go Eleven Ducati
5 Germany Philipp Oettl Yamaha GMT94 Yamaha
28 United Kingdom Bradley Ray Yamaha Motoxracing Yamaha
27 Malaysia Adam Norrodin Honda MIE Racing Honda
95 United Kingdom Tarran Mackenzie Honda MIE Racing Honda
53 Spain Tito Rabat Kawasaki Puccetti Kawasaki
14 United Kingdom Sam Lowes Ducati Marc VDS Ducati
