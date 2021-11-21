At the end of a nervy 20-lap race at the brand-new Mandalika Street Circuit, which was affected by light rain in the early stages, Razgatlioglu secured the points he needed to win the championship with one race still to run late on Sunday.

He becomes the first rider to win the WSBK title for Yamaha since Ben Spies in 2009, and the first rider from Turkey to achieve the feat.

Rea did everything he could to keep the title fight alive with a stunning victory aboard the Kawasaki, his 12th of the season, but Razgatlioglu's second place means that even a win in the final race for Rea on Sunday and a DNF for his rival would mean Rea losing out on countback.

