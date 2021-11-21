Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Rea admits beating Razgatlioglu to WSBK title is "unrealistic"
World Superbike / Mandalika Race report

Indonesia WSBK: Razgatlioglu seals title as Rea wins Race 1

By:
, News Editor

Yamaha rider Toprak Razgatlioglu secured his first World Superbike title in a thrilling opening race in Indonesia, despite finishing second to title rival Jonathan Rea.

Indonesia WSBK: Razgatlioglu seals title as Rea wins Race 1

At the end of a nervy 20-lap race at the brand-new Mandalika Street Circuit, which was affected by light rain in the early stages, Razgatlioglu secured the points he needed to win the championship with one race still to run late on Sunday.

He becomes the first rider to win the WSBK title for Yamaha since Ben Spies in 2009, and the first rider from Turkey to achieve the feat.

Rea did everything he could to keep the title fight alive with a stunning victory aboard the Kawasaki, his 12th of the season, but Razgatlioglu's second place means that even a win in the final race for Rea on Sunday and a DNF for his rival would mean Rea losing out on countback.

More to follow

 

