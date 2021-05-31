Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Rea: Estoril no longer a "bogey" track after wins
World Superbike / Estoril News

Razgatlioglu "doesn't understand" jump-start penalty

By:
, News Editor
Co-author:
Sebastian Fränzschky
, Writer

Yamaha World Superbike rider Toprak Razgatlioglu says he "doesn't understand" why he was given a double long-lap penalty in the final race of the weekend at Estoril after he jumped the start.

Razgatlioglu "doesn't understand" jump-start penalty

Razgatlioglu looked well-positioned to challenge for victory in Sunday afternoon's second full-distance race after finishing second in both Saturday's opener and the Superpole Race.

But the Turkish rider blew his chances as a jump-start resulted in him being handed a double long-lap penalty by the stewards, which restricted him to a third place finish.

Read Also:

That was despite Razgatlioglu stopping again after his initial launch, which meant he didn't get any real benefit from his early getaway as he exited the first corner down in fifth place.

With Scott Redding making a lightning start from third on the grid to take an early lead, Razgatlioglu questioned why the Ducati rider wasn't punished and he was.

"I don’t understand why double long lap [penalty], also Redding… I don’t know how [many other] riders jumped the start," said Razgatlioglu. "Jump-start and not go… I am stopped. And after I start again.

"At the first corner maybe I am fourth or fifth position. But some other riders jumped the start and they were P2, I don’t know… so why I get a double long lap, I don’t understand.

"I am sorry also to the team because this race maybe I could have possibly won. But we take good points for the championship and I will fight again for the win at Misano."

 

The jump-start penalty effectively denied Razgatlioglu any chance of following up on his two wins at Estoril from 2020, and leave him 35 points adrift of Jonathan Rea in the standings.

Yamaha team boss Paul Denning said Razgatlioglu "effectively penalised himself" by stopping again before starting, and described the subsequent penalty as "very, very harsh".

He added: "The way Toprak took the long laps was outstanding (if a little scary to watch!) and the recovery to the podium was thoroughly deserved. He felt like we had a bike to challenge for the win today, we’ll never know, but the podium was enough to move up to second in the championship."

 

Denning also praised Razgatlioglu's rookie teammate Andrea Locatelli - who replaces Michael van der Mark at Yamaha for 2021 - for scoring his best WSBK result to date of fifth at Estoril.

"The result should do his confidence a world of good and help his team, who did a brilliant job to support him today, to identify what he needs to take another step forward in Misano," he said.

shares
comments

Related video

Rea: Estoril no longer a "bogey" track after wins

Previous article

Rea: Estoril no longer a "bogey" track after wins
Load comments

About this article

Series World Superbike
Event Estoril
Drivers Toprak Razgatlioglu
Teams Crescent Racing
Author Jamie Klein

Trending

1
IndyCar

How much money does the Indy 500 winner receive? Prize purse explained

2
IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

3
IndyCar

2021 Indy 500 Pace Car: What is it and who’s driving it?

4
IndyCar

Why Grosjean chose IndyCar – but won’t race Indy or Texas

5
Formula 1

Flexi-wings won't be "a game-changer at all" in Baku

2h
Latest news
Razgatlioglu "doesn't understand" jump-start penalty
WSBK

Razgatlioglu "doesn't understand" jump-start penalty

1h
Rea: Estoril no longer a "bogey" track after wins
WSBK

Rea: Estoril no longer a "bogey" track after wins

3h
Redding “pissed off with myself” after costly Estoril crash
WSBK

Redding “pissed off with myself” after costly Estoril crash

6h
Estoril WSBK: Rea wins final race as Redding crashes
Video Inside
WSBK

Estoril WSBK: Rea wins final race as Redding crashes

May 30, 2021
Estoril WSBK: Rea beats Razgatlioglu to win Superpole Race
Video Inside
WSBK

Estoril WSBK: Rea beats Razgatlioglu to win Superpole Race

May 30, 2021
Latest videos
WSBK: Rea wins final race at Estroil as Redding crashes 00:34
World Superbike
5h

WSBK: Rea wins final race at Estroil as Redding crashes

WSBK: Rea beats Razgatlioglu to win Superpole Race 00:25
World Superbike
23h

WSBK: Rea beats Razgatlioglu to win Superpole Race

WSBK: Redding takes victory after tyre gamble 00:28
World Superbike
May 29, 2021

WSBK: Redding takes victory after tyre gamble

WSBK: Gerloff “frustrated 00:37
World Superbike
May 25, 2021

WSBK: Gerloff “frustrated" after clash with WSBK race leader Rea

WSBK: Ducati 'raised eyebrows' at Redding slick tyre call 00:39
World Superbike
May 24, 2021

WSBK: Ducati 'raised eyebrows' at Redding slick tyre call

Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Rea: Estoril no longer a "bogey" track after wins Estoril
World Superbike

Rea: Estoril no longer a "bogey" track after wins

Redding “pissed off with myself” after costly Estoril crash Estoril
World Superbike

Redding “pissed off with myself” after costly Estoril crash

How Giuliano Alesi has reinvented himself in Japan Autopolis Prime
Video Inside
Super Formula

How Giuliano Alesi has reinvented himself in Japan

Toprak Razgatlioglu More from
Toprak Razgatlioglu
Razgatlioglu says 2021 Yamaha will be "very strong"
World Superbike

Razgatlioglu says 2021 Yamaha will be "very strong"

Barcelona WSBK: Razgatlioglu leads Yamaha 1-2-3 in practice Barcelona
World Superbike

Barcelona WSBK: Razgatlioglu leads Yamaha 1-2-3 in practice

Razgatlioglu has attracted MotoGP interest - manager
World Superbike

Razgatlioglu has attracted MotoGP interest - manager

Crescent Racing More from
Crescent Racing
Baz reveals talks about factory Yamaha WSBK move
World Superbike

Baz reveals talks about factory Yamaha WSBK move

Van der Mark to leave Yamaha WSBK squad after 2020
World Superbike

Van der Mark to leave Yamaha WSBK squad after 2020

Razgatlioglu feeling "incredible" aboard Yamaha Portimao January testing
World Superbike

Razgatlioglu feeling "incredible" aboard Yamaha

Trending Today

How much money does the Indy 500 winner receive? Prize purse explained
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

How much money does the Indy 500 winner receive? Prize purse explained

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared
IndyCar IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

2021 Indy 500 Pace Car: What is it and who’s driving it?
IndyCar IndyCar

2021 Indy 500 Pace Car: What is it and who’s driving it?

Why Grosjean chose IndyCar – but won’t race Indy or Texas
IndyCar IndyCar

Why Grosjean chose IndyCar – but won’t race Indy or Texas

O’Ward: “We just weren’t fast enough” to win Indy 500
IndyCar IndyCar

O’Ward: “We just weren’t fast enough” to win Indy 500

Flexi-wings won't be "a game-changer at all" in Baku
Formula 1 Formula 1

Flexi-wings won't be "a game-changer at all" in Baku

Indy 500: Castroneves beats Palou, scores famous fourth win
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Indy 500: Castroneves beats Palou, scores famous fourth win

Rahal's missed shot at Indy 500 win "is going to sting"
IndyCar IndyCar

Rahal's missed shot at Indy 500 win "is going to sting"

Latest news

Razgatlioglu "doesn't understand" jump-start penalty
World Superbike World Superbike

Razgatlioglu "doesn't understand" jump-start penalty

Rea: Estoril no longer a "bogey" track after wins
World Superbike World Superbike

Rea: Estoril no longer a "bogey" track after wins

Redding “pissed off with myself” after costly Estoril crash
World Superbike World Superbike

Redding “pissed off with myself” after costly Estoril crash

Estoril WSBK: Rea wins final race as Redding crashes
Video Inside
World Superbike World Superbike

Estoril WSBK: Rea wins final race as Redding crashes

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.