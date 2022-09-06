Van der Mark set for BMW WSBK return at Magny-Cours
BMW rider Michael van der Mark is set to return to World Superbike action this weekend at Magny-Cours, ending a four-month injury lay-off.
Van der Mark has been out of action since suffering a fracture in his right hip in a crash during practice at Estoril back in May.
The Dutchman was forced to sit out that round as well as the following three events at Misano, Donington Park and Most, but is finally ready to attempt his comeback at Magny-Cours pending approval from doctors.
It follows a successful outing in last month's two-day Barcelona test in which he was 12th-fastest.
“I think everybody can imagine that I am really looking forward to this weekend," said van der Mark. "It has been a long time, so I am really excited to go back racing. Of course, I have to be declared fit. I am feeling fine and everything but of course it still depends on the doctors and what they will say.
"For me, it is a bit difficult to say what I expect after this long time. I think the main thing is to stay calm, because I have not been racing for a long time. The test at Barcelona was good to get back up to speed but we have to wait and see.
"For sure, Magny-Cours is a track I really enjoy and last year we had some proper results there as well. So I am just really, really happy to be back racing and the main target is to stay calm because we have six more race weekends this year.”
Van der Mark's place aboard the works BMW M1000RR was taken by Ilya Mikhalchik for Misano and Donington, while Peter Hickman was drafted in for a one-off outing in the most recent round in Most.
Magny-Cours will mark van der Mark's first chance to race with the new Kalex swingarm that, along with other updates, has boosted the competitive fortunes of his teammate Scott Redding since July's Donington round.
During his injury layoff, van der Mark was handed a one-year extension to his current contract that will see him remain alongside Redding in 2023.
