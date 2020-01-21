Top events
World Superbike / Breaking news

World Superbike issues 2020 entry list

World Superbike issues 2020 entry list
By:
Jan 21, 2020, 12:34 PM

World Superbike has issued a provisional entry list for the 2020 season ahead of this week's first pre-season test.

The entry list features 20 riders and two 'TBA's, with Pedercini Racing and Team MIE still yet to confirm their riders for the upcoming campaign.

Satellite Kawasaki outfit Pedercini had already named Jordi Torres and Lorenzo Savadori as its 2020 riders, but the entry list suggests the team will field only a solo ZX-10RR.

This appears likely to go to Torres, as Savadori is instead set to join the Aprilia MotoGP squad for Sepang pre-season testing in the wake of reported sponsorship problems for Pedercini.

Honda has also still yet to name a teammate for Takumi Takahashi at MIE Racing, the second-string squad to its newly-reorganised factory effort, currently named simply 'Team HRC'.

Elsewhere, the entry list effectively confirms Loris Baz's return at Ten Kate Yamaha. The Dutch outfit however had been trying to assemble a two-bike line-up for 2020.

Another French rider, Sylvain Barrier, is also listed for the Brixx Performance team after making a pair of wildcard appearances towards the end of the 2019 season.

The addition of Barrier brings the total number of Ducati riders to six, making the Italian marque the best represented on the 2020 grid ahead of Kawasaki and Yamaha (both five). Four Hondas and two BMWs complete the entry.

This week's two-day Jerez test commences on Wednesday, and will be followed by another two days of running at Portimao on January 26-27.

One final test will take place at Phillip Island on February 24-25 before the season opener at the popular Australian venue on February 28-March 1.

Read Also:

2020 WSBK provisional entry list:

No. Rider Bike Team
1 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea Kawasaki ZX-10RR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
2 United Kingdom Leon Camier Ducati Panigale V4 R Barni Racing Team
7 United Kingdom Chaz Davies Ducati Panigale V4 R ARUBA.IT Racing - Ducati
12 Spain Xavi Fores Kawasaki ZX-10RR Kawasaki Puccetti Racing
13 Japan Takumi Takahashi Honda CBR1000RR MIE Racing
19 Spain Alvaro Bautista Honda CBR1000RR Team HRC
20 France Sylvain Barrier Ducati Panigale V4 R Brixx Performance
21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi Ducati Panigale V4 R Team Goeleven
22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes Kawasaki ZX-10RR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
31 United States Garrett Gerloff Yamaha YZF R1 GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Junior Team
36 Argentina Leandro Mercado Ducati Panigale V4 R Motocorsa Racing
45 United Kingdom Scott Redding Ducati Panigale V4 R ARUBA.IT Racing - Ducati
50 Ireland Eugene Laverty BMW S1000 RR BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
54 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu Yamaha YZF R1 Pata Yamaha WorldSBK Team
60 Netherlands Michael van der Mark Yamaha YZF R1 Pata Yamaha WorldSBK Team
64 Italy Federico Caricasulo Yamaha YZF R1 GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Junior Team
66 United Kingdom Tom Sykes BMW S1000 RR BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
76 France Loris Baz Yamaha YZF R1 Ten Kate Racing Yamaha
77 Chile Maximilian Scheib Kawasaki ZX-10RR Orelac Racing VerdNatura
91 United Kingdom Leon Haslam Honda CBR1000RR Team HRC
  TBA Kawasaki ZX-10RR Team Pedercini Racing
  TBA Honda CBR1000RR MIE Racing

Cortese replaces injured Camier for Jerez WSBK test

Cortese replaces injured Camier for Jerez WSBK test
