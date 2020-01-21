World Superbike issues 2020 entry list

The entry list features 20 riders and two 'TBA's, with Pedercini Racing and Team MIE still yet to confirm their riders for the upcoming campaign.

Satellite Kawasaki outfit Pedercini had already named Jordi Torres and Lorenzo Savadori as its 2020 riders, but the entry list suggests the team will field only a solo ZX-10RR.

This appears likely to go to Torres, as Savadori is instead set to join the Aprilia MotoGP squad for Sepang pre-season testing in the wake of reported sponsorship problems for Pedercini.

Honda has also still yet to name a teammate for Takumi Takahashi at MIE Racing, the second-string squad to its newly-reorganised factory effort, currently named simply 'Team HRC'.

Elsewhere, the entry list effectively confirms Loris Baz's return at Ten Kate Yamaha. The Dutch outfit however had been trying to assemble a two-bike line-up for 2020.

Another French rider, Sylvain Barrier, is also listed for the Brixx Performance team after making a pair of wildcard appearances towards the end of the 2019 season.

The addition of Barrier brings the total number of Ducati riders to six, making the Italian marque the best represented on the 2020 grid ahead of Kawasaki and Yamaha (both five). Four Hondas and two BMWs complete the entry.

This week's two-day Jerez test commences on Wednesday, and will be followed by another two days of running at Portimao on January 26-27.

One final test will take place at Phillip Island on February 24-25 before the season opener at the popular Australian venue on February 28-March 1.

2020 WSBK provisional entry list:

No. Rider Bike Team 1 Jonathan Rea Kawasaki ZX-10RR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK 2 Leon Camier Ducati Panigale V4 R Barni Racing Team 7 Chaz Davies Ducati Panigale V4 R ARUBA.IT Racing - Ducati 12 Xavi Fores Kawasaki ZX-10RR Kawasaki Puccetti Racing 13 Takumi Takahashi Honda CBR1000RR MIE Racing 19 Alvaro Bautista Honda CBR1000RR Team HRC 20 Sylvain Barrier Ducati Panigale V4 R Brixx Performance 21 Michael Ruben Rinaldi Ducati Panigale V4 R Team Goeleven 22 Alex Lowes Kawasaki ZX-10RR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK 31 Garrett Gerloff Yamaha YZF R1 GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Junior Team 36 Leandro Mercado Ducati Panigale V4 R Motocorsa Racing 45 Scott Redding Ducati Panigale V4 R ARUBA.IT Racing - Ducati 50 Eugene Laverty BMW S1000 RR BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team 54 Toprak Razgatlioglu Yamaha YZF R1 Pata Yamaha WorldSBK Team 60 Michael van der Mark Yamaha YZF R1 Pata Yamaha WorldSBK Team 64 Federico Caricasulo Yamaha YZF R1 GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Junior Team 66 Tom Sykes BMW S1000 RR BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team 76 Loris Baz Yamaha YZF R1 Ten Kate Racing Yamaha 77 Maximilian Scheib Kawasaki ZX-10RR Orelac Racing VerdNatura 91 Leon Haslam Honda CBR1000RR Team HRC TBA Kawasaki ZX-10RR Team Pedercini Racing TBA Honda CBR1000RR MIE Racing

