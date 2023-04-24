Subscribe
World Superbike results: Bautista completes Assen victory sweep

Alvaro Bautistia got a perfect score in the Assen round of the World Superbike Championship after winning both the Superpole contest and the full-distance race on Sunday.

The Superpole race featured a straight fight between Bautista and Kawasaki's Jonathan Rea, with the Ducati rider again emerging ahead in a repeat of Saturday's result.

Yamaha's Toprak Razgatlioglu joined the battle for victory in the final race of the weekend, only for Rea to crash out on lap 6 and turn it into a two-horse race again. Despite Razgatlioglu's best efforts, Bautista was simply too quick to be beaten and he went on to claim Ducati's 400th win in WSBK.

BMW's Michael van der Mark was diagonsed with a left femur fracture after suffering a painful highside crash on the second lap of the race.

Race 2 results:

Cla # Rider Bike Gap
1 1 Spain Alvaro Bautista
Ducati
2 54 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu
Yamaha 3.915
3 55 Italy Andrea Locatelli
Yamaha 7.416
4 47 Italy Axel Bassani
Ducati 9.265
5 77 Switzerland Dominique Aegerter
Yamaha 9.445
6 87 Australia Remy Gardner
Yamaha 12.279
7 45 United Kingdom Scott Redding
BMW 13.457
8 9 Italy Danilo Petrucci
Ducati 13.532
9 22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes
Kawasaki 16.890
10 21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi
Ducati 20.304
11 5 Germany Philipp Oettli
Ducati 21.645
12 31 United States Garrett Gerloff
BMW 22.038
13 34 Italy Lorenzo Baldassarri
Yamaha 37.985
14 35 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin
Honda 42.954
15 66 United Kingdom Tom Sykes
Kawasaki 44.662
16 52 Czech Republic Oliver Konig
Kawasaki 54.512
17 51 Brazil Eric Granado
Honda 55.140
18 32 Spain Isaac Viñales
Kawasaki
19 16 Italy Gabriele Ruiu
BMW
7 Spain Iker Lecuona
Honda
76 France Loris Baz
BMW
65 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea
Kawasaki
97 Spain Xavi Vierge
Honda
60 Netherlands Michael van der Mark
BMW
28 Bradley Ray
Yamaha
Superpole race results:

Cla # Rider Bike Gap
1 1 Spain Alvaro Bautista
Ducati
2 65 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea
Kawasaki 0.916
3 54 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu
Yamaha 1.757
4 22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes
Kawasaki 3.126
5 55 Italy Andrea Locatelli
Yamaha 6.067
6 47 Italy Axel Bassani
Ducati 6.781
7 77 Switzerland Dominique Aegerter
Yamaha 7.054
8 45 United Kingdom Scott Redding
BMW 7.125
9 97 Spain Xavi Vierge
Honda 8.568
10 60 Netherlands Michael van der Mark
BMW 10.344
11 7 Spain Iker Lecuona
Honda 10.546
12 87 Australia Remy Gardner
Yamaha 11.246
13 21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi
Ducati 11.807
14 5 Germany Philipp Oettli
Ducati 12.037
15 9 Italy Danilo Petrucci
Ducati 12.825
16 28 Bradley Ray
Yamaha 13.079
17 31 United States Garrett Gerloff
BMW 13.549
18 35 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin
Honda 20.193
19 66 United Kingdom Tom Sykes
Kawasaki 21.340
20 34 Italy Lorenzo Baldassarri
Yamaha 24.463
21 51 Brazil Eric Granado
Honda 25.353
22 16 Italy Gabriele Ruiu
BMW 25.706
23 52 Czech Republic Oliver Konig
Kawasaki 27.243
32 Spain Isaac Viñales
Kawasaki
76 France Loris Baz
BMW
