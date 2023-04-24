World Superbike results: Bautista completes Assen victory sweep
Alvaro Bautistia got a perfect score in the Assen round of the World Superbike Championship after winning both the Superpole contest and the full-distance race on Sunday.
The Superpole race featured a straight fight between Bautista and Kawasaki's Jonathan Rea, with the Ducati rider again emerging ahead in a repeat of Saturday's result.
Yamaha's Toprak Razgatlioglu joined the battle for victory in the final race of the weekend, only for Rea to crash out on lap 6 and turn it into a two-horse race again. Despite Razgatlioglu's best efforts, Bautista was simply too quick to be beaten and he went on to claim Ducati's 400th win in WSBK.
BMW's Michael van der Mark was diagonsed with a left femur fracture after suffering a painful highside crash on the second lap of the race.
Race 2 results:
|Cla
|#
|Rider
|Bike
|Gap
|1
|1
|
Alvaro Bautista
|Ducati
|2
|54
|
Toprak Razgatlioglu
|Yamaha
|3.915
|3
|55
|
Andrea Locatelli
|Yamaha
|7.416
|4
|47
|
Axel Bassani
|Ducati
|9.265
|5
|77
|
Dominique Aegerter
|Yamaha
|9.445
|6
|87
|
Remy Gardner
|Yamaha
|12.279
|7
|45
|
Scott Redding
|BMW
|13.457
|8
|9
|
Danilo Petrucci
|Ducati
|13.532
|9
|22
|
Alex Lowes
|Kawasaki
|16.890
|10
|21
|
Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|Ducati
|20.304
|11
|5
|
Philipp Oettli
|Ducati
|21.645
|12
|31
|
Garrett Gerloff
|BMW
|22.038
|13
|34
|
Lorenzo Baldassarri
|Yamaha
|37.985
|14
|35
|
Hafizh Syahrin
|Honda
|42.954
|15
|66
|
Tom Sykes
|Kawasaki
|44.662
|16
|52
|
Oliver Konig
|Kawasaki
|54.512
|17
|51
|
Eric Granado
|Honda
|55.140
|18
|32
|
Isaac Viñales
|Kawasaki
|19
|16
|
Gabriele Ruiu
|BMW
|7
|
Iker Lecuona
|Honda
|76
|
Loris Baz
|BMW
|65
|
Jonathan Rea
|Kawasaki
|97
|
Xavi Vierge
|Honda
|60
|
Michael van der Mark
|BMW
|28
|
Bradley Ray
|Yamaha
|View full results
Superpole race results:
|Cla
|#
|Rider
|Bike
|Gap
|1
|1
|
Alvaro Bautista
|Ducati
|2
|65
|
Jonathan Rea
|Kawasaki
|0.916
|3
|54
|
Toprak Razgatlioglu
|Yamaha
|1.757
|4
|22
|
Alex Lowes
|Kawasaki
|3.126
|5
|55
|
Andrea Locatelli
|Yamaha
|6.067
|6
|47
|
Axel Bassani
|Ducati
|6.781
|7
|77
|
Dominique Aegerter
|Yamaha
|7.054
|8
|45
|
Scott Redding
|BMW
|7.125
|9
|97
|
Xavi Vierge
|Honda
|8.568
|10
|60
|
Michael van der Mark
|BMW
|10.344
|11
|7
|
Iker Lecuona
|Honda
|10.546
|12
|87
|
Remy Gardner
|Yamaha
|11.246
|13
|21
|
Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|Ducati
|11.807
|14
|5
|
Philipp Oettli
|Ducati
|12.037
|15
|9
|
Danilo Petrucci
|Ducati
|12.825
|16
|28
|
Bradley Ray
|Yamaha
|13.079
|17
|31
|
Garrett Gerloff
|BMW
|13.549
|18
|35
|
Hafizh Syahrin
|Honda
|20.193
|19
|66
|
Tom Sykes
|Kawasaki
|21.340
|20
|34
|
Lorenzo Baldassarri
|Yamaha
|24.463
|21
|51
|
Eric Granado
|Honda
|25.353
|22
|16
|
Gabriele Ruiu
|BMW
|25.706
|23
|52
|
Oliver Konig
|Kawasaki
|27.243
|32
|
Isaac Viñales
|Kawasaki
|76
|
Loris Baz
|BMW
|View full results
Latest news
Silverstone modifies Turn 1 run-off in response to scary Zhou F1 crash
Silverstone modifies Turn 1 run-off in response to scary Zhou F1 crash Silverstone modifies Turn 1 run-off in response to scary Zhou F1 crash
F1 teams "nervous" about extra strain of Baku sprint damage
F1 teams "nervous" about extra strain of Baku sprint damage F1 teams "nervous" about extra strain of Baku sprint damage
Stock Car Pro Series: Casagrande and Mauricio win at Interlagos
Stock Car Pro Series: Casagrande and Mauricio win at Interlagos Stock Car Pro Series: Casagrande and Mauricio win at Interlagos
Tire compounds could be key to NASCAR short track changes
Tire compounds could be key to NASCAR short track changes Tire compounds could be key to NASCAR short track changes
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.