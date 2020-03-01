Tune-in reminder: Catch World Superbikes on Motorsport.tv

After Saturday’s thrilling opener, won by Yamaha’s Toprak Razgatlioglu as reigning champion Jonathan Rea suffered a disastrous start to his title defence, there’s much more to come from Phillip Island on Sunday, plus the rest of the championship races around the world.

All races will be broadcast on Motorsport.tv in Canada, Russia, Turkey and all of Europe except the UK, Ireland, Italy. Meanwhile, in Hungary, Austria and Germany the events will not be shown live, but will be accessible on-demand after the race.