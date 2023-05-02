Yamaha's WSBK options if Razgatlioglu goes to MotoGP

Razgatlioglu, the 2021 WSBK champion, is now in his fourth season as a works Yamaha rider in WSBK, and has made two test appearances on the brand’s M1 grand prix bike.

Yamaha MotoGP boss Lin Jarvis has been coy on the prospects of Razgatlioglu replacing Franco Morbidelli following the second of those tests, which took place last month at Jerez, instead suggesting the team’s preference is to retain Morbidelli.

However, Razgatlioglu has suggested in the past that he would be open to looking outside of the Yamaha fold in order to secure a switch to MotoGP.

Paul Denning, who leads the Crescent Racing outfit that runs Yamaha’s WSBK team, says he hopes Razgatlioglu ultimately ends up deciding to stay put, and that no serious consideration has been made regarding a possible replacement.

“From our point of view, it would be perfect if he stayed here,” Denning told Motorsport.com’s German sister site Motorsport-Total.com. “That would be our dream.

“I hope he decides in the next few months that he has a good work-life balance here [in WSBK]. [Alvaro] Bautista has a technical advantage at the moment, but I hope [Razgatlioglu] has the dream of winning many more world titles with Yamaha.

“So far there is no Plan B. I have some ideas about the best option for the future, but there have not been any formal discussions and we haven’t contacted other riders.”

Whether or not Razgatlioglu stays in WSBK, his team-mate Andrea Locatelli’s future at the Yamaha works squad seems secure for the time being.

The Italian rider sits third in the current standings, only 14 points behind Razgatlioglu, with four podium finishes from the opening three rounds of the season.

“I’m very happy with his performance and with the way he is working, both in winter testing and the race weekends so far,” said Denning. “As a team we put a little more pressure on him, but in a positive way. We’ve tried to make him believe in himself more.”

Asked if he can see Locatelli as the number one rider in the event that Razgatlioglu leaves the team, Denning replied: “He dominated Supersport and he now has two years of experience on a Superbike. So why shouldn’t he be able to take another step?

“His mental strength has improved. The next step for him is to win a race. He’s already battled with Bautista and [Jonathan] Rea and did well, but the result has always been second or third.

“He just has to fight for victories and then he can take the next step in terms of confidence. He has the right balance of age and experience.”

While Denning says no thought has yet been given to who would replace Razgatlioglu if he leaves, the most likely candidates appear to be the two current riders of the satellite Yamaha GRT team, rookies Dominique Aegerter and Remy Gardner.

Three rounds into the season, Aegerter is the higher-placed of the pair in eighth in the standings with a best finish of fourth at Assen, while Gardner also collected his best finish of sixth at the Dutch TT venue, and sits 11th in the points table.

“They are both very fast,” Denning said of Aegerter and Gardner. “I’m very happy for GRT, even if it’s not my team. They have two hard-charging, aggressive and hungry riders who are capable of getting results.

“Both are very promising. That’s good for Yamaha and good for the team. I hope they continue to develop. We are watching both of them very closely.”

Denning said that the fact that Aegerter is already 32 years old - seven years the senior of Gardner - would be no obstacle to him making a step up should he continue to perform well at GRT.

“For me, age makes no difference,” he said. “Performance is everything. At 37, Rea is still as hungry as ever, and Bautista became world champion at 38. So it’s no problem for me.”