Audi Sport reveals new WTCR challenger

The German marque has today taken the covers off its latest TCR challenger that is expected to race in TCR series all over the world.

While the latest RS 3 LMS, unveiled in a virtual premiere, doesn't look a lot different from the outside, the car has a raft of new components.

According to Audi Sport customer racing, the second generation of the model "presents itself with new developments in all areas that serve two goals: to make the near-production entry-level model an even better race car and to optimise customer benefits in all areas".

The car has been fitted with a new transmission and is more robust and therefore safer.

A total of 180 units of the first generation Audi RS 3 LMS were built with the car notching up nine race wins in the WTCR, plus the FIA WTCR Rookie Driver Award in 2020 courtesy of Gilles Magnus.

"The focus of our development goals for our latest model was on the customers," said

Chris Reinke, head of Audi Sport customer racing.

"Whether it's about running times or setup options, safety or cockpit ergonomics: we want to offer the teams a car that's even more of a race car than before, that has many practical advantages in everyday use and that can be operated economically thanks to long running times.

"With its new transmission, advanced chassis and many other solutions, the RS 3 LMS has an even stronger race car character than before.

"We came up with a lot of ideas that will benefit the privateers. Individual changes to the chassis kinematics can now be made in minutes and give teams an advantage under time pressure, for example in qualifying.

"A more ergonomic cockpit supports the driver even better. The car is more of a race car than before, more robust and safer."

Xavier Gavory, WTCR Director added: "The new Audi RS 3 LMS not only looks great, but it's great news that Audi Sport customer racing is renewing its commitment to the TCR category.

"The WTCR is top of the TCR pyramid and we can't wait to see the new-generation Audi RS 3 LMS competing on track in the WTCR in the near future."

Audi Sport customer racing plans to revel further details regarding its new TCR machine in the coming weeks.

