Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
48 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
71 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
25 Mar
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
20 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
21 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
69 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
76 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WTCR / Breaking news

Audi Sport reveals new WTCR challenger

shares
comments
Audi Sport reveals new WTCR challenger
By:
, News editor

Audi has renewed its commitment to TCR racing with the launch of its new RS 3 LMS TCR car which is set to compete in the FIA World Touring Car Cup.

The German marque has today taken the covers off its latest TCR challenger that is expected to race in TCR series all over the world.

While the latest RS 3 LMS, unveiled in a virtual premiere, doesn't look a lot different from the outside, the car has a raft of new components.

According to Audi Sport customer racing, the second generation of the model "presents itself with new developments in all areas that serve two goals: to make the near-production entry-level model an even better race car and to optimise customer benefits in all areas".

The car has been fitted with a new transmission and is more robust and therefore safer.

A total of 180 units of the first generation Audi RS 3 LMS were built with the car notching up nine race wins in the WTCR, plus the FIA WTCR Rookie Driver Award in 2020 courtesy of Gilles Magnus.

"The focus of our development goals for our latest model was on the customers," said
Chris Reinke, head of Audi Sport customer racing.

"Whether it's about running times or setup options, safety or cockpit ergonomics: we want to offer the teams a car that's even more of a race car than before, that has many practical advantages in everyday use and that can be operated economically thanks to long running times.

"With its new transmission, advanced chassis and many other solutions, the RS 3 LMS has an even stronger race car character than before.

"We came up with a lot of ideas that will benefit the privateers. Individual changes to the chassis kinematics can now be made in minutes and give teams an advantage under time pressure, for example in qualifying.

"A more ergonomic cockpit supports the driver even better. The car is more of a race car than before, more robust and safer."

A total of 180 units of the first-generation Audi RS 3 LMS were built with the car notching up nine race wins in the WTCR, plus the FIA WTCR Rookie Driver Award in 2020 courtesy of Gilles Magnus.

Xavier Gavory, WTCR Director added: "The new Audi RS 3 LMS not only looks great, but it's great news that Audi Sport customer racing is renewing its commitment to the TCR category.

"The WTCR is top of the TCR pyramid and we can't wait to see the new-generation Audi RS 3 LMS competing on track in the WTCR in the near future."

Audi Sport customer racing plans to revel further details regarding its new TCR machine in the coming weeks.

Related video

WTCR to use sustainable biofuel this year

Previous article

WTCR to use sustainable biofuel this year
Load comments

About this article

Series WTCR
Author Tom Howard

Trending

1
Super GT

Mugen Honda set for switch to Dunlop tyres

2
Stock car

NLMS Valdosta Hangover 100 Results

3
NASCAR XFINITY

BUSCH: David Green is "Mr. Mom" of the 90s

4
NASCAR Truck

Harrison Burton finds himself in a NASCAR age-limit quandary

5
NASCAR Cup

Top 10: Talladega wildest wrecks

Latest news
Audi Sport reveals new WTCR challenger
WTCR

Audi Sport reveals new WTCR challenger

21m
WTCR to use sustainable biofuel this year
WTCR

WTCR to use sustainable biofuel this year

Jan 29, 2021
Brother and sister team set sights on WTCR
WTCR

Brother and sister team set sights on WTCR

Jan 27, 2021
Pandemic forces WTCR calendar reshuffle
WTCR

Pandemic forces WTCR calendar reshuffle

Jan 22, 2021
WTCR reverts to double-header race weekends in 2021
WTCR

WTCR reverts to double-header race weekends in 2021

Dec 17, 2020
Latest videos
2 + 4 = 24 documentary: Trailer 00:54
WTCR
Nov 26, 2020

2 + 4 = 24 documentary: Trailer

WTCR Malaysia: Race 2 start mayhem 01:18
WTCR
Dec 15, 2019

WTCR Malaysia: Race 2 start mayhem

Livestream - WTCR: Malaysia Race 3 00:00
WTCR
Dec 13, 2019

Livestream - WTCR: Malaysia Race 3

Livestream - WTCR: Malaysia Race 2 00:00
WTCR
Dec 13, 2019

Livestream - WTCR: Malaysia Race 2

Livestream - WTCR: Malaysia Race 1 00:00
WTCR
Dec 13, 2019

Livestream - WTCR: Malaysia Race 1

More from
Tom Howard
David Schumacher makes FIA F3 switch to Trident
FIA F3 / Breaking news

David Schumacher makes FIA F3 switch to Trident

Campos F3 team signs Renault Eurocup race winner Colombo
FIA F3 / Breaking news

Campos F3 team signs Renault Eurocup race winner Colombo

HWA completes FIA Formula 3 driver line-up
FIA F3 / Breaking news

HWA completes FIA Formula 3 driver line-up

Trending Today

Mugen Honda set for switch to Dunlop tyres
Super GT Super GT / Breaking news

Mugen Honda set for switch to Dunlop tyres

NLMS Valdosta Hangover 100 Results
Stock car Stock car / News

NLMS Valdosta Hangover 100 Results

BUSCH: David Green is "Mr. Mom" of the 90s
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY / News

BUSCH: David Green is "Mr. Mom" of the 90s

Harrison Burton finds himself in a NASCAR age-limit quandary
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck / Breaking news

Harrison Burton finds himself in a NASCAR age-limit quandary

Top 10: Talladega wildest wrecks
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Special feature

Top 10: Talladega wildest wrecks

The other side of Alex Bowman: 'It takes a lot out of me'
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Special feature

The other side of Alex Bowman: 'It takes a lot out of me'

Bubba Wallace's biggest challenge in 2021? "Delivering results"
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Interview

Bubba Wallace's biggest challenge in 2021? "Delivering results"

Driver and marshal injured in huge Lamborghini crash at Spa
Lamborghini Super Trofeo Lamborghini Super Trofeo / Breaking news

Driver and marshal injured in huge Lamborghini crash at Spa

Latest news

Audi Sport reveals new WTCR challenger
WTCR WTCR / Breaking news

Audi Sport reveals new WTCR challenger

WTCR to use sustainable biofuel this year
WTCR WTCR / Breaking news

WTCR to use sustainable biofuel this year

Brother and sister team set sights on WTCR
WTCR WTCR / Breaking news

Brother and sister team set sights on WTCR

Pandemic forces WTCR calendar reshuffle
WTCR WTCR / Breaking news

Pandemic forces WTCR calendar reshuffle

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.