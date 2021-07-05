Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Huff lands first WTCR points despite “out of our hands” speed deficit
WTCR / Aragon News

Azcona: Petrol, electric touring car double duty “a great challenge”

Mikel Azcona expects racing a traditional internal combustion engine touring car and an electric tin top on the same weekend to provide a “great challenge”.

Azcona: Petrol, electric touring car double duty “a great challenge”

The Spanish driver is set to drive two very different Cupra Leon touring cars in the FIA World Touring Car Cup and the new all-electric touring car Pure ETCR series, which share the bill at Spain’s Motorland Aragon circuit this weekend.

Last month Azcona made history by winning the inaugural Pure ETCR event at Italy’s Vallelunga circuit driving for the Zengo Motorsport, the same squad that fields his petrol powered Leon in WTCR.

Looking ahead to a unique situation of driving two versions of the same car, Azcona is relishing the challenge, but admits it will require a mindset change switching between the two cars.

“It is going to be a great challenge. In Motorland Aragon I will compete in the WTCR with the Cupra Leon Competicion and in the Pure ETCR,” said Azcona.

“When I get off one, I'll have to get on the other.

“It will be twice the work, I'm going to have to adapt really quickly and have half the time to analyse the data between sessions.

“But I face the weekend at home very motivated, on a circuit that I know well and where I am sure that we will be able to be competitive in both championships.

Mikel Azcona, Zengo Motorsport CUPRA Leon Competición

Mikel Azcona, Zengo Motorsport CUPRA Leon Competición

Photo by: WTCR

“I will work very hard to get there with the job done and give my best to our fans.

“They are two totally different worlds. The characteristics of both are very different.

“They have nothing to do with weight, power, tyres. To give you an idea, everything is different when you drive on a circuit with one or the other: the braking references, the speeds when cornering, inertia, the way of drive, turning. One is front-wheel drive and one is rear-wheel drive.

“You have to change your mindset when you get on one and the other.”

Azcona heads to home soil having raced in WTCR two weeks ago at Portugal’s Estoril circuit which yielded his first points finish of the season after finishing tenth in Race 1.

shares
comments
Huff lands first WTCR points despite “out of our hands” speed deficit

Previous article

Huff lands first WTCR points despite “out of our hands” speed deficit
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Kerb damage cost Hamilton around 30 points in downforce

11 h
2
Formula 1

Bottas, Sainz summoned by Austrian GP stewards over Q2 incident

3
Formula 1

Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins Austria F1

11 h
4
Score

King's Speedway results 96-08-09

5
NHRA

Richmond: Scott Weis preview

Latest news
Azcona: Petrol, electric touring car double duty “a great challenge”
WTCR

Azcona: Petrol, electric touring car double duty “a great challenge”

38m
Huff lands first WTCR points despite “out of our hands” speed deficit
WTCR

Huff lands first WTCR points despite “out of our hands” speed deficit

Jun 28, 2021
Estoril WTCR: Honda's Tassi wins as loose bonnet costs Monteiro
Video Inside
WTCR

Estoril WTCR: Honda's Tassi wins as loose bonnet costs Monteiro

Jun 27, 2021
Geely Group blasts WTCR organiser over Lynk & Co BoP
WTCR

Geely Group blasts WTCR organiser over Lynk & Co BoP

Jun 24, 2021
Cupra’s Azcona wins inaugural Pure ETCR event
WTCR

Cupra’s Azcona wins inaugural Pure ETCR event

Jun 21, 2021
Latest videos
Estoril: Race 2 Highlights 02:24
WTCR
Jun 27, 2021

Estoril: Race 2 Highlights

Live: Estoril - Race 2 01:00:00
WTCR
Jun 24, 2021

Live: Estoril - Race 2

Live: Estoril - Race 1 01:00:00
WTCR
Jun 24, 2021

Live: Estoril - Race 1

Live: Estoril - Qualifying 01:00:00
WTCR
Jun 24, 2021

Live: Estoril - Qualifying

FIA WTCR: Audi RS 3 LMS race debut 01:27
WTCR
Jun 6, 2021

FIA WTCR: Audi RS 3 LMS race debut

Trending Today

Kerb damage cost Hamilton around 30 points in downforce
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Kerb damage cost Hamilton around 30 points in downforce

How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3 Prime
FIA F3 FIA F3

How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3

Bottas, Sainz summoned by Austrian GP stewards over Q2 incident
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas, Sainz summoned by Austrian GP stewards over Q2 incident

Obituary: Nicky Hayden, 1981-2017
World Superbike World Superbike

Obituary: Nicky Hayden, 1981-2017

Dodge Charger never won at Daytona
Vintage Vintage

Dodge Charger never won at Daytona

Ernie Francis Jr. wins first SRX race at Lucas Oil Raceway
Stock car Stock car

Ernie Francis Jr. wins first SRX race at Lucas Oil Raceway

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

Latest news

Azcona: Petrol, electric touring car double duty “a great challenge”
WTCR WTCR

Azcona: Petrol, electric touring car double duty “a great challenge”

Huff lands first WTCR points despite “out of our hands” speed deficit
WTCR WTCR

Huff lands first WTCR points despite “out of our hands” speed deficit

Estoril WTCR: Honda's Tassi wins as loose bonnet costs Monteiro
Video Inside
WTCR WTCR

Estoril WTCR: Honda's Tassi wins as loose bonnet costs Monteiro

Geely Group blasts WTCR organiser over Lynk & Co BoP
WTCR WTCR

Geely Group blasts WTCR organiser over Lynk & Co BoP

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.