Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / France WTCR: Vernay wins to remain in title hunt
WTCR Race report

Ekstrom crowned inaugural PURE ETCR champion in France

Mattias Ekstrom and CUPRA X Zengo Motorsport became the inaugural PURE ETCR champion in a brutal season finale at Pau-Arnos in France.

Ekstrom crowned inaugural PURE ETCR champion in France

Starting the second SuperFinal from pole position, the Swede only needed to finish fifth to ensure his place in history, regardless of what happened to chief title rival Jean-Karl Vernay.

Incredibly though, Ekstrom collided with fellow front-row starter Philipp Eng entering the downhill first corner, spinning wildly in front of the pack and miraculously continuing, albeit with a punctured rear tyre and significant damage to his CUPRA e-Racer’s floor.

He dived for the pits at the end of the lap and was able to continue - a lap down - with a new wheel and at reduced speeds, knowing that to be classified as a finisher he had to complete at least 75 per cent of the race’s distance.

With Eng dropping out with the damage sustained, Ekstrom circulated in fifth, doing just enough to be crowned champion by four points.

At the front Vernay headed Hyundai teammate Tom Chilton and Romeo Ferraris-M1RA’s Rodrigo Baptista to win not only the SuperFinal, but the French event overall - on the same day he had also been victorious in the WTCR race at the same circuit.

His 72-point haul was nine better than Hyundai teammate Augusto Farfus - who had been similarly dominant in SuperFinal A, as the Korean brand took the manufacturers’ prize with a one-two finish.

Three drivers had begun the day in title contention; Ekstrom, Vernay and Mikel Azcona, who was the only one of the trio drawn in Pool A at the start of the weekend.

Azcona started fifth in SuperFInal A, and after banging doors with Hyundai’s John Filippi on the run to the first corner, became trapped near the back, forcing him to use more of his Power-Up in the early laps to make up the ground he needed.

He did eventually pass Filippi, the Giulia ETCR of Oli Webb and teammate Daniel Nagy to finish third; a result that momentarily put him into the series lead and confirmed CUPRA X Zengo Motorsport as Manufacturers’ champions.

Azcona completed the podium in France, finishing third in both the event and the series as a whole.

shares
comments
France WTCR: Vernay wins to remain in title hunt

Previous article

France WTCR: Vernay wins to remain in title hunt
Load comments

Trending Today

2020 NASCAR Cup Texas full race results
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

2020 NASCAR Cup Texas full race results

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

NASCAR commentators: NBC and Fox commentary teams for 2021
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR commentators: NBC and Fox commentary teams for 2021

Clay Millican's son Dalton killed in motorcycle accident
NHRA NHRA

Clay Millican's son Dalton killed in motorcycle accident

Ekstrom crowned inaugural PURE ETCR champion in France
WTCR WTCR

Ekstrom crowned inaugural PURE ETCR champion in France

Evans: "Anything can happen” in Monza WRC title decider
WRC WRC

Evans: "Anything can happen” in Monza WRC title decider

Ron Douglas named Crew Chief for Cruz Pedregon
NHRA NHRA

Ron Douglas named Crew Chief for Cruz Pedregon

Latest news

Ekstrom crowned inaugural PURE ETCR champion in France
WTCR WTCR

Ekstrom crowned inaugural PURE ETCR champion in France

France WTCR: Vernay wins to remain in title hunt
Video Inside
WTCR WTCR

France WTCR: Vernay wins to remain in title hunt

Cupra’s Azcona targets WTCR title after sealing TCR Europe honours
Video Inside
WTCR WTCR

Cupra’s Azcona targets WTCR title after sealing TCR Europe honours

Most WTCR: Michelisz and Girolami share the spoils
WTCR WTCR

Most WTCR: Michelisz and Girolami share the spoils

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.