Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
12 Sep
Race in
5 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Gateway
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Practice in
5 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Townsville II
05 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WTCR / Breaking news

O’Keeffe joins Renault squad for WTCR season opener

shares
comments
O’Keeffe joins Renault squad for WTCR season opener
By:

Dylan O’Keefe will drive a Renault Megane RS TCR for Vukovic Motorsport in the opening round of the World Touring Car Cup at Zolder this weekend.

O’Keefe will be the first Australian to contest the WTCR following a test in Vukovic's Megane TCR at Austria’s Salzburg circuit, which was originally due to host the championship’s season opener.

The 22-year-old has since based himself close to Vukovic’s headquarters in Switzerland, allowing him to escape any travel restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After the conclusion of the Zolder round, O’Keefe is expected to return to his home country to begin his primary 2020 campaign in the TCR Australia series.

The Melbourne-born driver has a deal with Garry Rogers Motorsport for his second season in the championship, having driven an Alfa Romeo Giulietta for Ashley Saward Motorsport during his maiden campaign last year.

“My first race meeting outside Australia was the 2017 Carrera Cup round I did in Malaysia, which was my first podium finish in the category,” O’Keeffe said.

“For this WTCR drive to have come to fruition is quite incredible, considering the circumstances we’re all facing with COVID-19 and I’m extremely grateful to the team at Vukovic Motorsport for giving me the opportunity to race their car.

“While I’m still very much focused on my TCR Australia drive with Garry Rogers Motorsport, the season is suspended until at least October, which has created the window for me to travel overseas and be able to follow the necessary quarantine protocols when I return.” 

Vukovic Motorsport is stepping up to the WTCR this year, with 2019 Renault UK Clio Cup champion Jack Young signed by the outfit as its sole full season driver.

"We're thrilled to have Dylan in one of our cars for the first round of our WTCR campaign," Vukovic Motorsport team owner Milkenko Vukovic said.

"As we expected, Dylan did a fine job in our Renault at the test day and provided us with some valuable feedback – we can't wait to see him racing wheel-to-wheel with the other WTCR drivers."

Renault team joins WTCR grid with single-car entry

Previous article

Renault team joins WTCR grid with single-car entry
Load comments

About this article

Series WTCR
Drivers Dylan O’Keeffe
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending Today

McLaren was “second strongest force” in Italian GP – Seidl
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren was “second strongest force” in Italian GP – Seidl

MRN Radio affiliate list
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

MRN Radio affiliate list

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.
Sprint Sprint / Analysis

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

Top 10: F1 stars who’ve tried NASCAR
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Top List

Top 10: F1 stars who’ve tried NASCAR

Tony Eury Jr. reflects on Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s last ride
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Interview

Tony Eury Jr. reflects on Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s last ride

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Dale Earnhardt Incorporated no more
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Commentary

Dale Earnhardt Incorporated no more

Mercedes explains 'weird events' that led to Hamilton penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes explains 'weird events' that led to Hamilton penalty

Latest news

O’Keeffe joins Renault squad for WTCR season opener
WTCR WTCR / Breaking news

O’Keeffe joins Renault squad for WTCR season opener

Renault team joins WTCR grid with single-car entry
WTCR WTCR / Breaking news

Renault team joins WTCR grid with single-car entry

WTCR switches opener from Salzburgring to Zolder
WTCR WTCR / Breaking news

WTCR switches opener from Salzburgring to Zolder

Le Mans class winner Vernay joins Alfa Romeo WTCR team
WTCR WTCR / Breaking news

Le Mans class winner Vernay joins Alfa Romeo WTCR team

Trending

1
Formula 1

McLaren was “second strongest force” in Italian GP – Seidl

2
NASCAR Cup

MRN Radio affiliate list

3
Sprint

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

4
NASCAR Cup

Top 10: F1 stars who’ve tried NASCAR

5
NASCAR Cup

Tony Eury Jr. reflects on Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s last ride

Latest news

O’Keeffe joins Renault squad for WTCR season opener
WTCR

O’Keeffe joins Renault squad for WTCR season opener

Renault team joins WTCR grid with single-car entry
WTCR

Renault team joins WTCR grid with single-car entry

WTCR switches opener from Salzburgring to Zolder
WTCR

WTCR switches opener from Salzburgring to Zolder

Le Mans class winner Vernay joins Alfa Romeo WTCR team
WTCR

Le Mans class winner Vernay joins Alfa Romeo WTCR team

Alfa Romeo squad secures 2020 WTCR return
WTCR

Alfa Romeo squad secures 2020 WTCR return

Latest videos

WTCR Malaysia: Race 2 start mayhem 01:18
WTCR

WTCR Malaysia: Race 2 start mayhem

Livestream - WTCR: Malaysia Race 3 00:00
WTCR

Livestream - WTCR: Malaysia Race 3

Livestream - WTCR: Malaysia Race 2 00:00
WTCR

Livestream - WTCR: Malaysia Race 2

Livestream - WTCR: Malaysia Race 1 00:00
WTCR

Livestream - WTCR: Malaysia Race 1

WTCR and EWC mega weekend at Sepang 00:38
WTCR

WTCR and EWC mega weekend at Sepang

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.