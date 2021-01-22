Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
62 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
85 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
25 Mar
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Argentinian GP
08 Apr
Next event in
75 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
35 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
09 Apr
Next event in
76 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Long Beach
16 Apr
Next event in
83 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WTCR / Breaking news

Pandemic forces WTCR calendar reshuffle

shares
comments
Pandemic forces WTCR calendar reshuffle
By:
, News editor

The FIA World Touring Car Cup has announced a revised calendar with its season now beginning in June due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

WTCR has confirmed a tweaked eight event schedule that will see the season kick off three weeks later than planned at Germany’s Nurburgring Nordschleife, on the same Nurburgring 24 Hours, 3-5 June weekend.

The event replaces the originally slated opening round in Hungary, with the Hungaroring races moved to 21-22 August, hosting Rounds 9 and 10 in the process.

In addition to that change, the Slovakia Ring, which was set to host the second meeting, has dropped off the calendar and been replaced with Italy’s Adria International Raceway, which will now host Rounds 7-8 on 31 July - 1 August.

The category has stated it hopes to return to Slovakia in 2022.

As result of the changes, Portugal’s Vila Real will follow the Nurburgring Nordschleife opener in June, with a trip to Spain’s Motorland Aragon circuit coming next.

The later start to the campaign has pushed back the beginning of the Asian leg of the series.

South Korea will host Rounds 11 and 12 a week later on 16-17 October ahead of the unchanged final two meetings in China and Macau in November. 

“While the COVID-19 vaccination rollout continues to provide hope for all and vital protection to those most at risk, such as the elderly and the incredible frontline workers helping to fight this pandemic, it’s a complex process that takes time to fully implement,” said WTCR Director Xavier Gregory. 

“Combined with travel restrictions and other national constraints, and given the WTCR schedule for 2021 is restricted to eight events, delaying the season start to June is the most sensible step to take in order to safeguard the calendar and the WTCR stakeholders and, at the same time, respect the communities and countries hosting WTCR events. 

“We thank the FIA and all our partners and promoters for supporting and accommodating these small but unavoidable changes to the calendar ahead of what promises to be another action packed and memorable WTCR season when the new FIA WTCR Female Title and redefined FIA WTCR Junior Title are being launched.” 

It was confirmed late last year that WTCR will revert to double header races instead of the three-race weekend format introduced in 2018.

Revised FIA World Touring Car Cup 2021 calendar 

Rounds 1-2: WTCR Race of Germany, Nürburgring Nordschleife: June 3-5
Rounds 3-4: WTCR Race of Portugal, Vila Real: June 26-27
Rounds 5-6: WTCR Race of Spain, MotorLand Aragón: July 10-11
Rounds 7-8: WTCR Race of Italy, Adria International Raceway: July 31-August 1
Rounds 9-10: WTCR Race of Hungary, Hungaroring: August 21-22
Rounds 11-12: WTCR Race of South Korea, Inje Speedium: October 16-17
Rounds 13-14: WTCR Race of China, Venue TBC: November 6-7
Rounds 15-16: WTCR Race of Macau, Circuito da Guia: November 19-21 

WTCR reverts to double-header race weekends in 2021

Previous article

WTCR reverts to double-header race weekends in 2021
Load comments

About this article

Series WTCR
Author Tom Howard

Trending Today

Video: Toivonen and Group B's tragic mystery
Video Inside
WRC WRC / Special feature

Video: Toivonen and Group B's tragic mystery

Neuville splits with co-driver Gilsoul ahead of WRC season
WRC WRC / Breaking news

Neuville splits with co-driver Gilsoul ahead of WRC season

WEC cancels Sebring opener, Portimao named as replacement
WEC WEC / Breaking news

WEC cancels Sebring opener, Portimao named as replacement

Hailie Deegan to run complete Truck schedule in 2021
Video Inside
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck / Breaking news

Hailie Deegan to run complete Truck schedule in 2021

Verstappen slur cited in dictionary definition change campaign
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen slur cited in dictionary definition change campaign

Verstappen stripped of pole for ignoring yellow flags
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen stripped of pole for ignoring yellow flags

COVID-19 impact prompts Ferrari project number quirk
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

COVID-19 impact prompts Ferrari project number quirk

Latest news

Pandemic forces WTCR calendar reshuffle
WTCR WTCR / Breaking news

Pandemic forces WTCR calendar reshuffle

WTCR reverts to double-header race weekends in 2021
WTCR WTCR / Breaking news

WTCR reverts to double-header race weekends in 2021

Yann Ehrlacher crowned 2020 World Touring Car Cup champion 
WTCR WTCR / Race report

Yann Ehrlacher crowned 2020 World Touring Car Cup champion 

WTCR moves title decider from Adria to Aragon
WTCR WTCR / Breaking news

WTCR moves title decider from Adria to Aragon

Trending

1
WRC

Video: Toivonen and Group B's tragic mystery

2
WRC

Neuville splits with co-driver Gilsoul ahead of WRC season

3
WEC

WEC cancels Sebring opener, Portimao named as replacement

2h
4
NASCAR Truck

Hailie Deegan to run complete Truck schedule in 2021

5
Formula 1

Verstappen slur cited in dictionary definition change campaign

1h

Latest news

Pandemic forces WTCR calendar reshuffle

Pandemic forces WTCR calendar reshuffle

WTCR
32m
WTCR reverts to double-header race weekends in 2021

WTCR reverts to double-header race weekends in 2021

WTCR
Dec 17, 2020
Yann Ehrlacher crowned 2020 World Touring Car Cup champion 

Yann Ehrlacher crowned 2020 World Touring Car Cup champion 

WTCR
Nov 16, 2020
WTCR moves title decider from Adria to Aragon

WTCR moves title decider from Adria to Aragon

WTCR
Oct 31, 2020
WTCR set to move season finale out of Adria

WTCR set to move season finale out of Adria

WTCR
Oct 30, 2020

Latest videos

2 + 4 = 24 documentary: Trailer 00:54
WTCR
Nov 26, 2020

2 + 4 = 24 documentary: Trailer

WTCR Malaysia: Race 2 start mayhem 01:18
WTCR
Dec 15, 2019

WTCR Malaysia: Race 2 start mayhem

Livestream - WTCR: Malaysia Race 3 00:00
WTCR
Dec 13, 2019

Livestream - WTCR: Malaysia Race 3

Livestream - WTCR: Malaysia Race 2 00:00
WTCR
Dec 13, 2019

Livestream - WTCR: Malaysia Race 2

Livestream - WTCR: Malaysia Race 1 00:00
WTCR
Dec 13, 2019

Livestream - WTCR: Malaysia Race 1

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.