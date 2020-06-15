Top events
Esports
R
Esports
BRDC Esports Championship: Interlagos
11 Jun
-
11 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
Le Mans 24 Virtual
13 Jun
-
14 Jun
Event finished
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
17 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
23 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
Tickets
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
-
26 Jul
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
14 Jun
-
14 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
21 Jun
-
21 Jun
Race in
6 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
06 Jun
-
06 Jun
Event finished
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
02 Jul
-
04 Jul
Next event in
16 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
-
21 Nov
Next event in
156 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Winton
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WTCR / Breaking news

Priaulx steps down from Lynk & Co seat for 2020 WTCR season

shares
comments
Priaulx steps down from Lynk & Co seat for 2020 WTCR season
By:
Jun 15, 2020, 11:30 AM

Three-time WTCC champion Andy Priaulx has stepped down from his drive with the Cyan Racing Lynk & Co squad for the 2020 World Touring Car Cup season.

Priaulx, who won his three titles as a factory BMW driver from 2005-07, has made the decision to focus on the career of his son Sebastian, who is a member of the Multimatic Ford squad and is expected to compete this year in the GT4 class in the US.

Guernseyman Priaulx returned to tin-top competition with Cyan last year for the first time since his British Touring Car Championship programme in 2015, having raced for the Multimatic-run Ford GT programme in the FIA World Endurance Championship in the intervening seasons.

His campaign with Cyan last season meant readjusting to front-wheel drive, and Priaulx finished 18th in the standings, with one win to his credit in Macau.

Motorsport.com understands that Priaulx’s decision to pull out of the WTCR for this year marks the end of his full-time driving career, but that he will continue to race in selected events and retain a full involvement in motorsport. 

"It was a tough call, a really heart-wrenching decision,” said Priaulx. “But sometimes less is more and I had to make a decision to try and be successful in other ways outside of the car, helping my son Sebastian with his commitments in the US.

“It's not about retirement, but I didn't want to be in a position where I was not being able to fully commit to what Cyan Racing is doing. The plan is to keep racing and Sebastian needs a lot of time for me to give his career the opportunity that I had and that my father gave me at the beginning of my career. The corona pandemic and Sebastian's US programme just made the situation impossible.

"I am really proud to have secured the first ever Chinese world title in motorsport [the WTCR manufacturers’ crown] with Lynk & Co Cyan Racing and I wish the team all the best. They have a really good shot at great results this year again and I hope that we will be back together somehow in the future."

Priaulx’s move means that Swedish team Cyan is seeking a replacement driver to compete alongside 2017 World Touring Car champion Thed Bjork in its Cyan Performance line-up, while four-time WTCC king Yvan Muller and his nephew Yann Ehrlacher will represent the Cyan Racing attack.

Team boss Christian Dahl said: “We are of course sad to see Andy go. We do, however, fully respect his decision and we will keep in touch with him for the future. We have begun our work to find a new driver for the coming season."

Bjork added: “I am sorry to see Andy go. We had a great cooperation last year, and I wish him the best for the future."

Andy Priaulx, Cyan Performance Lynk & Co 03 TCR

Andy Priaulx, Cyan Performance Lynk & Co 03 TCR

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Next article
Hyundai adds Brown to junior WTCR programme

Previous article

Hyundai adds Brown to junior WTCR programme
Load comments

About this article

Series WTCR
Drivers Andy Priaulx
Teams Polestar Cyan Racing
Author Marcus Simmons

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

What time and channel is the Homestead NASCAR race today?

2
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

3
NASCAR Cup

What happened to 'rubbing is racing?'

4
NASCAR Cup

Homestead opens grandstands to select fans for NASCAR Cup race

5
NASCAR Cup

Greg Zipadelli on Earnhardt Investigation report

Latest videos

WTCR Malaysia: Race 2 start mayhem 01:18
WTCR
Dec 15, 2019

WTCR Malaysia: Race 2 start mayhem

Livestream - WTCR: Malaysia Race 3 00:00
WTCR

Livestream - WTCR: Malaysia Race 3

Livestream - WTCR: Malaysia Race 2 00:00
WTCR

Livestream - WTCR: Malaysia Race 2

Livestream - WTCR: Malaysia Race 1 00:00
WTCR

Livestream - WTCR: Malaysia Race 1

WTCR and EWC mega weekend at Sepang 00:38
WTCR

WTCR and EWC mega weekend at Sepang

Latest news

Priaulx steps down from Lynk & Co seat for 2020 WTCR season
WTCR

Priaulx steps down from Lynk & Co seat for 2020 WTCR season

Hyundai adds Brown to junior WTCR programme
WTCR

Hyundai adds Brown to junior WTCR programme

WTCR allows teams to enter 2020 season with single car
WTCR

WTCR allows teams to enter 2020 season with single car

Alfa Romeo squad targeting WTCR comeback this year
WTCR

Alfa Romeo squad targeting WTCR comeback this year

Berthon joins Audi squad for 2020 WTCR return
WTCR

Berthon joins Audi squad for 2020 WTCR return

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.