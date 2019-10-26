Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Shanghai
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
Tickets
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Practice 1 in
05 Hours
:
16 Minutes
:
13 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix I
22 Nov
-
22 Nov
Practice 1 in
08 Hours
:
36 Minutes
:
13 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Practice 3 in
1 day
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
WTCR / Suzuka / Breaking news

Priaulx lashes out at Catsburg after Suzuka clash

shares
comments
By:
Oct 26, 2019, 11:09 AM

Andy Priaulx says Nicky Catsburg should be excluded from the remainder of the World Touring Car Cup season for their clash at Suzuka, but Catsburg believes Priaulx was at fault.

The two collided towards the end of the 26-lap opening race as they jostled for 13th position.

As Priaulx moved to the inside and braked for the first corner, Catsburg - who a lap earlier had been allowed through by his title-contending BRC Racing Hyundai teammate Norbert Michelisz - hit the rear of the Lynk & Co 03.

That sent Priaulx, who had been in a three-car Cyan Racing train behind Yvan Muller and Yann Ehrlacher, through the gravel trap and into the barriers, while Catsburg ceded a position to Michelisz after the contact but before the safety car was deployed. 

"That was totally intentional to swap positions and then drive me off the road," said Priaulx. "That was the most unsporting thing I've ever seen in my life. He was using his car as a weapon of intent, that is super-dangerous.

"As a factory driver you shouldn't be doing that kind of thing as an example for all the young drivers coming through.

"If I had killed a marshal, hurt myself or hit Yann side on, who knows what that kind of driving behaviour could have caused. I think that should [warrant] immediate exclusion for the rest of the season."

Catsburg said he thought the incident was caused by a "crazy, unexpected move" from Priaulx to defend his position.

"He moved under braking and braked way too early," said Catsburg. "Obviously it looks like I fired him off but I cannot anticipate a driver doing something like that.

"It’s a shame that he was in the wall and I don’t want anyone to be in the wall, especially not Andy, Andy and I have a good relationship and I understand now that he has been very angry. 

"In the end I really feel it was his mistake. We are for sure going to have to defend ourselves in court, I was going to say, but at race direction.

"Let’s see what happens but in my opinion what he did I could almost say it was intentional, I don’t know, I shouldn’t say it, but it was very unexpected.

"I don’t know what to say more about it but I hope the race direction will come to a good conclusion." 

Priaulx elaborated further on the incident speaking to Motorsport.com, saying he did not want to speak to Catsburg and that "I don't trust the guy".

Explaining his movement under braking, he said: "It wasn’t erratic, it was slow, moving to the right from my position which you’re entitled to do, one change of direction.

"I came across progressively obviously to defend into Turn 1, and then as soon as I braked, ‘boom’, around I go. 

"Obviously when you’re slightly off line you do have to brake earlier, you can’t brake at the same speed you would be and he can’t brake at the same speed.”

Update: Catsburg has been handed a 30-second penalty for the collision, dropping him to 23rd and last of the classified finishers. Priaulx, meanwhile, will drop 10 places on tomorrow's grid for his role in the incident - and has also been slapped with a 1000 euro fine for his unsporting gesture after his retirement.

Next article
Suzuka WTCR: Guerrieri wins opener, Priaulx left fuming

Previous article

Suzuka WTCR: Guerrieri wins opener, Priaulx left fuming

Next article

Suzuka WTCR: Michelisz, Kristoffersson share Sunday wins

Suzuka WTCR: Michelisz, Kristoffersson share Sunday wins
Load comments

About this article

Series WTCR
Event Suzuka
Drivers Andy Priaulx , Nick Catsburg
Teams Polestar Cyan Racing
Author Jack Cozens

WTCR Next session

Sepang

Sepang

13 Dec - 15 Dec

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari needs to clarify what's "silly" in Vettel/Leclerc rivalry

2
Super GT

Nissan's 2020 GT-R has "completely different concept"

3
SCCA

Huffaker Engineering returns

4
Offroad

CORR: 2002 Champions Banquet report

5
NHRA

Pontiac introduces SC/T Ram-Air Hood on Pro Stock Grand Am

Latest videos

FIA World Touring Car Cup at Macau: Race 1 Highlights 01:42
WTCR

FIA World Touring Car Cup at Macau: Race 1 Highlights

Round 9: Macau Race 3 00:00
WTCR

Round 9: Macau Race 3

Round 9: Macau Race 2 00:00
WTCR

Round 9: Macau Race 2

Round 9: Macau Race 1 00:00
WTCR

Round 9: Macau Race 1

Round 9: Macau Qualifying 2/3 00:00
WTCR

Round 9: Macau Qualifying 2/3

Latest news

Macau WTCR: Priaulx completes Lynk & Co hat-trick
WTCR

Macau WTCR: Priaulx completes Lynk & Co hat-trick

Macau WTCR: Muller scores back-to-back wins
WTCR

Macau WTCR: Muller scores back-to-back wins

Macau WTCR: Muller wins Race 1, Michelisz retakes points lead
WTCR

Macau WTCR: Muller wins Race 1, Michelisz retakes points lead

Full 2019 Macau Grand Prix weekend schedule
F3

Full 2019 Macau Grand Prix weekend schedule

WTCR prize for 2020 TCR Australia winner
WTCR

WTCR prize for 2020 TCR Australia winner

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.