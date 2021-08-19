Revised WTCR season to conclude with Sochi title decider

Due to continued uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic, WTCR has been forced to cancel the Asian leg of the championship comprising races in South Korea, China and Macau - as all three countries have placed strict quarantine requirements for arriving passengers.

Instead, the WTCR will host an all-European championship for the second year running to maintain the full schedule of 16 races across eight events.

The first addition is Most Autodrom in Czech Republic, which will host the fifth round of the season on October 9-10 alongside the title decider of the FIM Endurance World Championship - another series organised by Eurosport Events.

A new race at the upgraded Circuit Pau-Arnos will take place just a week later on October 16-17, marking WTCR’s first foray in France.

Following the penultimate round at Adria Raceway in Italy, the championship will conclude with two races at Russian Grand Prix venue Sochi on November 27-28.

This won’t be the first time Sochi will play host to a touring car race, having previously been part of the TCR International Championship that was eventually merged with World Touring Car Championship to form the present day WTCR.

“In these unprecedented times, calendar changes are something we are prepared for. Given the fluid nature of the pandemic, it was essential to safeguard the calendar as quickly as possible,” Alan Gow, President of the FIA Touring Car Commission said.

“Eurosport Events has therefore put in place a strong schedule of events to complete the season, while also giving three countries and their ASNs the opportunity to host the WTCR for the first time.

“The calendar additions are venues new to world-level touring car racing, with each having its own unique characteristics. This provides the drivers and their teams with a fresh challenge and gives the fans something extra to look forward to. We are set for a fascinating second part of the season.”

WTCR is hopeful that the redevelopment work at Adria Raceway will be completed in time for the rescheduled round on November 6-7, after being forced to move the 2020 event to Aragon due to delays in construction.

Updated 2021 WTCR calendar

Rounds 1 and 2: WTCR Race of Germany, Nurburgring Nordschleife: 3-5 June

Rounds 3 and 4: WTCR Race of Portugal, Circuito do Estoril: 26-27 June

Rounds 5 and 6: WTCR Race of Spain, MotorLand Aragon: 10-11 July

Rounds 7 and 8: WTCR Race of Hungary, Hungaroring: 21-22 August

Rounds 9 and 10: WTCR Race of Czech Republic, Autodrom Most: 9-10 October

Rounds 11 and 12: WTCR Race of France, Circuit Pau-Arnos*: 16-17 October

Rounds 13 and 14: WTCR Race of Italy, Adria International Raceway*: 6-7 November

Rounds 15 and 16: WTCR Race of Russia, Sochi Autodrom**: 27-28 November

*Subject to issuing of FIA Grade 3 homologation certificate

**Subject to governmental approval

Jean-Karl Vernay, Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team Hyundai Elantra N TCR Photo by: WTCR