Top events
Esports
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 8
07 Jun
-
07 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 10
10 Jun
-
10 Jun
Race in
1 day
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
24 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
Tickets
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
30 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
Tickets
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
07 Jun
-
07 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Jun
-
10 Jun
Next event in
1 day
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
06 Jun
-
06 Jun
Event finished
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
02 Jul
-
04 Jul
Next event in
23 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
-
21 Nov
Next event in
163 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
17 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Winton
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WTCR / Breaking news

WTCR allows teams to enter 2020 season with single car

shares
comments
WTCR allows teams to enter 2020 season with single car
By:
Jun 8, 2020, 8:57 AM

The World Touring Car Cup is allowing teams to enter the championship with a single car after re-opening entries for the rescheduled 2020 season.

The WTCR had originally closed entries on March 6, but the series said that it was always its intention to provide another opportunity for drivers who had missed the previous deadline because of the coronavirus pandemic.

As per the new entry process, teams will no longer be required to adhere to the minimum two-car rule that has been in place since the inaugural WTCR season in 2018.

Instead, teams can lodge a full-season entry with a single car, although only the driver will be eligible for championship points in such cases.

Teams that had already submitted a two-car entry for the 2020 season can field an additional car, but only for a driver who was under the age of 23 as of January 1, 2020 and has competed in no more than three WTCR races in the past.

As always, teams have the option to take part in selected events as wildcards, with the cost capped at €5,000 for each entry.

With the new entry process, the WTCR hopes to boost the grid size for the 2020 season, without jeopardising the victory chances of teams that had already committed to the championship.

As of now, the current WTCR grid is set to feature four cars each from Hyundai, Honda and Lynk & Co (although Cyan Racing is yet to name two of its four drivers), plus two Audis and two Cupras.

“From the outset we have been very aware of the difficulties COVID-19 has caused existing or prospective WTCR teams,” Francois Ribeiro, Head of Eurosport Events, the WTCR promoter, said. “That is why, together with the FIA, we introduced a number of cost-cutting measures to help them. 

“These cost savings combined with a Europe-only calendar and our pledge not to reduce the marketing and promotional investment in the series, has led to a number of enquiries from drivers and teams that had not previously considered WTCR. 

“However, to be fair to the existing teams, only registrations from single-car entrants can be submitted and these new entrants will not be eligible for the 2020 WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup for Teams, although drivers will be able to score points and compete for a coveted FIA world title. 

“Furthermore, if existing teams wish to submit an additional entry, they can do so but only for a driver who is eligible for the new Rookie classification.”

The WTCR also announced a raft of cost-cutting measures, including a 15 percent reduction in staff members to a maximum of six per car, a 30 percent reduction in tyre allocation and a 30 percent cut in petrol price to €4 per litre.

The series also revealed that it will host a one-day official test at the Salzburgring ahead of the start of the season at the same Austrian venue on September 12-13.

Additional reporting by Francesco Corghi

Related video

Next article
Alfa Romeo squad targeting WTCR comeback this year

Previous article

Alfa Romeo squad targeting WTCR comeback this year
Load comments

About this article

Series WTCR
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Bubba Wallace says "I'm good" after scary post-race incident

2
NASCAR Cup

Harvick honors Dale Earnhardt with his third win at Atlanta

3
IndyCar

2020 IndyCar Season Preview – Can Rossi become king at last?

4
Formula 1

Downsizing could make Mercedes race elsewhere to keep F1 staff

1h
5
Formula 1

High-altitude scare for Vettel after Singapore

Latest videos

WTCR Malaysia: Race 2 start mayhem 01:18
WTCR

WTCR Malaysia: Race 2 start mayhem

Livestream - WTCR: Malaysia Race 3 00:00
WTCR

Livestream - WTCR: Malaysia Race 3

Livestream - WTCR: Malaysia Race 2 00:00
WTCR

Livestream - WTCR: Malaysia Race 2

Livestream - WTCR: Malaysia Race 1 00:00
WTCR

Livestream - WTCR: Malaysia Race 1

WTCR and EWC mega weekend at Sepang 00:38
WTCR

WTCR and EWC mega weekend at Sepang

Latest news

WTCR allows teams to enter 2020 season with single car
WTCR

WTCR allows teams to enter 2020 season with single car

Alfa Romeo squad targeting WTCR comeback this year
WTCR

Alfa Romeo squad targeting WTCR comeback this year

Berthon joins Audi squad for 2020 WTCR return
WTCR

Berthon joins Audi squad for 2020 WTCR return

WTCR reveals updated 2020 calendar, adds Adria finale
WTCR

WTCR reveals updated 2020 calendar, adds Adria finale

WTCR set for truncated Europe-only 2020 season
WTCR

WTCR set for truncated Europe-only 2020 season

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.