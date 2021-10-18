Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Ekstrom praises Cupra Racing team after winning Pure ETCR title
WTCR / Pau-Arnos News

The people behind Cupra's on-track racing success

At every level of motorsport, behind each on-track racing success there is a team working hard in the background to make it happen.

The people behind Cupra's on-track racing success

Xavi Serra is head of Cupra Racing, looking after the Spanish brand’s teams in both the FIA World Touring Car Cup and Pure ETCR, the new-for-2021 all-electric touring car series.

It’s not only drivers, like Cupra’s Mikel Azcona and Jordi Gene, who double up between WTCR and Pure ETCR, but off-track personnel too.

“My role within the team is to lead both research and development and track teams in all the championships that we are participating [in],” says Serra, who has overseen Mattias Ekstrom’s successful championship bid in Pure ETCR.

Cupra Racing joins forces with Hungary-based Zengo Motorsport to field four drivers in each category, with that operational support especially important when the two series compete alongside each other at the same meeting, as has happened three times this year, including at Pau-Arnos last weekend.

For example, six engineers plus nine mechanics, including tyre technicians and an electrical specialist, work on the two Pure ETCR cars. Engineers have to deal with WTCR’s petrol-powered internal combustion engines and Pure ETCR’s 500kW (670bhp) electric motors.

Cupra Racing team members

Cupra Racing team members

Photo by: Cupra

Aitor Lago is a race engineer for Cupra Racing.

He explains: “I have the relationship with the drivers, so we speak about set-ups and strategies, what to do during the race. I also take care of the radio during the race.

“When the car is on track, I am the one who is making the decisions so I have to think fast.

“It’s quite different between each championship. Sometimes things happen where you can have a plan, but then there are always surprises that you have to react to.

“In those moments, all the team is looking at you, so you have to decide, and it’s a big pressure.

“In WTCR you go session by session, you try to develop the car and get the best set-up.

“On the radio, you tell the driver how many laps to go, if he should keep some tyres for the last part of the race or if he should be on full attack mode.

Cupra Racing team members

Cupra Racing team members

Photo by: Cupra

“Pure ETCR is much more complicated. Because there are fewer cars, it might look easier, but it’s not.

“For example, you have the Power-Up [push-to-pass] function and, in the SuperFinals, you have two drivers, so you have to think about the strategy with the two cars, using one to defend or the other to attack.

“For me, Pure ETCR is a bit more stressful!”

shares
comments
Ekstrom praises Cupra Racing team after winning Pure ETCR title

Previous article

Ekstrom praises Cupra Racing team after winning Pure ETCR title
Load comments
More from
Cupra Racing
Ekstrom praises Cupra Racing team after winning Pure ETCR title
WTCR

Ekstrom praises Cupra Racing team after winning Pure ETCR title

Cupra’s Azcona targets WTCR title after sealing TCR Europe honours Most
Video Inside
WTCR

Cupra’s Azcona targets WTCR title after sealing TCR Europe honours

TCR Europe title bid boosts Azcona’s WTCR challenge
WTCR

TCR Europe title bid boosts Azcona’s WTCR challenge

Trending Today

Motegi Super Formula: Nojiri seals title, Otsu wins race
Video Inside
Super Formula Super Formula

Motegi Super Formula: Nojiri seals title, Otsu wins race

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next

2021 Daytona 500 entry list features 44 cars
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

2021 Daytona 500 entry list features 44 cars

What is causing COTA’s “dangerous” surface problems for MotoGP?
MotoGP MotoGP

What is causing COTA’s “dangerous” surface problems for MotoGP?

CHAMPCAR/CART: Impact Angle Caused Greg Moore's Death
IndyCar IndyCar

CHAMPCAR/CART: Impact Angle Caused Greg Moore's Death

NASCAR 21: Ignition unveiled, arrives 28th October
Esports Esports

NASCAR 21: Ignition unveiled, arrives 28th October

How to become an F1 Race Engineer - Qualifications, skills & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

How to become an F1 Race Engineer - Qualifications, skills & more

How a change of mindset helped McLaren design an F1 winner
Formula 1 Formula 1

How a change of mindset helped McLaren design an F1 winner

Latest news

The people behind Cupra's on-track racing success
WTCR WTCR

The people behind Cupra's on-track racing success

Ekstrom praises Cupra Racing team after winning Pure ETCR title
WTCR WTCR

Ekstrom praises Cupra Racing team after winning Pure ETCR title

Ekstrom crowned inaugural Pure ETCR champion in France
WTCR WTCR

Ekstrom crowned inaugural Pure ETCR champion in France

France WTCR: Vernay wins to remain in title hunt
Video Inside
WTCR WTCR

France WTCR: Vernay wins to remain in title hunt

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.