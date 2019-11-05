Top events
WTCR / Breaking news

WTCR prize for 2020 TCR Australia winner

shares
comments
By:
Nov 5, 2019, 10:39 PM

Next year's TCR Australia champion will win a wildcard entry to a WTCR round.

The series will shake up its prize pool for its second season, including a one-off appearance at either a WTCR round or an equivalent international TCR race for the champion.

The prize will be awarded straight after the final points-paying TCR Australia round in September, with the recipient potentially able to compete overseas in the lead-up to the first-ever TCR enduro at Bathurst in December.

TCR Australia will also formalise its rookie prize for 2020. Having teased an emerging talent component to the prize structure when launching earlier this year, promoter Australian Racing Group has now confirmed that there will be a Michelin Rookie of the Year competition next season, as a replacement for the Privateer Cup.

Rookie honours will be open to drivers competing in a major national-level series for the first, and race at all seven TCR Australia rounds.

The winning rookie will receive a test day with a European TCR squad.

The remainder of the 2020 prize pool, including any cash bonuses, is yet to be confirmed.

“This is another significant announcement for TCR Australia, its drivers and teams,” said ARG boss Matt Braid.

“Both the wildcard prize for the series champion, and the rookie test prize, continues to underline the global relevance of TCR Australia by offering drivers of all experience and calibers the opportunity to progress their careers in identical machinery on the world stage.

“The 2020 season is shaping up really well. There are more cars arriving, more teams interested in competing and an unprecedented amount of drivers keen to race in the series.

"Prizes like these that demonstrate the international opportunities the TCR category provides are likely to spark even more interest.”

Will Brown, who is set to pocket the $100K when he's officially declared 2019 TCR Australia champion at The Bend in just over a week, reckons the WTCR prize could be enough to tempt him into going for back-to-back titles next season.

“I thought that this year’s cash prize was great, but the chance to race against the world’s best touring car drivers is unbelievable,” said Brown.

“I’d really love the chance to race overseas in a WTCR race, or an international TCR event. I’ve watched the racing and the level of competition is high. It would be great to test yourself against them.

“TCR Australia has been such an enjoyable season. The competition has been strong and the racing fantastic. To be crowned the first champion is great and I’m really looking forward to the final round at The Bend, wrapping it all up and celebrating with the team.

“At this stage, I’m not exactly sure what I’m racing next year, however, if there’s the right opportunity, I will definitely do TCR again and I’ll definitely be fighting as hard as I can to win the title."

