WTCR promoter agrees new deal with FIA

The new agreement with the world motorsport governing body ensures Eurosport Events will act as WTCR promoter until the end of the 2025 season.

Likewise the licence agreement with WSC to use the TCR technical regulations has also been extended to cover the same period.

Prior to the extension, its current deal was due to expire at the end of 2022.

Eurosport Events has been the promoters of the WTCR since its inception in 2018, while its relationship with the category stretches back to 2005 then known as the World Touring Car Championship (WTCC).

The company also promotes the new all-electric Pure ETCR touring car series which will make its debut this year.

"We've worked non-stop to keep high the level of WTCR through a very constructive cooperation with the FIA and a quality global promotion," said Francois Ribeiro, Head of Eurosport Events.

"By securing a contract extension, even during this unprecedented period we are all living through, we've cemented this commitment and provided much needed stability to all our stakeholders.

"We believe in high level combustion customer racing and will do everything possible to make WTCR an even more environmentally sustainable competition over the next five years.

"With Eurosport Events promoting new electric touring car activities from this season it's only right to enforce the message that this is not a case of one chapter closing and others opening, but of all our activities receiving a significant level of investment for the long term."

Alan Gow, President of the FIA Touring Car Commission added: "In Eurosport Events we have a partner that's fully committed to delivering the best possible WTCR.

"We are delighted to be extending this extremely successful alliance that began in 2005 and shows no sign of slowing down, only speeding up.

"With Eurosport Events and the FIA's Sporting Department, the WTCR is in very good hands now and for the future."

WTCR is set to embark upon 16 round championship beginning at Germany's Nurburgring Nordschleife on 3-5 June.

This year will see the introduction of a new model as Hyundai debuts its new Elantra N TCR racer, while the category has also agreed to use biofuel, provided by P1 Racing Fuels, that feature 15 percent renewable components.