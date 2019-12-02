Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Shanghai
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
Tickets
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
FP1 in
9 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
45 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Blancpain Endurance / Breaking news

Bortolotti parts ways with Lamborghini

shares
comments
Bortolotti parts ways with Lamborghini
By:
Dec 2, 2019, 12:10 PM

Mirko Bortolotti is no longer a factory Lamborghini driver, the Italian has confirmed.

Erstwhile Red Bull and Ferrari junior Bortolotti, 29, joined Lamborghini back in 2014, and in 2017 he won the Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup title alongside Andrea Caldarelli and Christian Engelhart for the factory-backed Grasser Racing Team.

The following year he helped Grasser to GT Daytona class victory in the Rolex 24 at Daytona, and replicated that achievement at the start of the 2019 season.

But on Monday the Italian driver stated on his Instagram profile that he is embarking on a new adventure for the 2020 season.

"End of an era," Bortolotti wrote. "After six years with Lamborghini, I will start a new career chapter today.

"Before that I wanted to take a minute and say thank you to Lamborghini and all the staff for this amazing journey together. Thank you for believing in me and for making me who I am now. Proud of what we achieved together coming from the bottom.

"Now it’s time for me to move on to new adventures. All good things come to an end. The memories, respect and my love for the brand will stay forever."

In 2019, Bortolotti contested both legs of the Blancpain GT Series, finishing fourth in the World Challenge Europe segment and 13th in the Endurance Cup, albeit missing the final race of the latter series due to a clash with the ADAC GT Masters series.

He and Engelhart finished second overall in the German-based championship with three victories to their name.

#63 GRT Grasser Racing Team Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo: Christian Engelhart, Mirko Bortolotti

#63 GRT Grasser Racing Team Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo: Christian Engelhart, Mirko Bortolotti

Photo by: SRO

Next article
Ghiotto joins R-Motorsport for GT World Challenge

Previous article

Ghiotto joins R-Motorsport for GT World Challenge
Load comments

About this article

Series Blancpain Sprint , IMSA , Blancpain Endurance
Drivers Mirko Bortolotti
Teams Grasser Racing
Author Jamie Klein

Trending

1
Formula 1

Vettel mocks claim he's about to leave F1

15m
2
Other bike

Arrest made in Mickey and Trudy Thompson murders

3
Blancpain Endurance

Bortolotti parts ways with Lamborghini

56m
4
Other rally

Loeb puts on a show in Peugeot 306 Maxi

5
NHRA

Reebok to sponsor Top Fuel driver Cristen Powell

Latest videos

Blancpain GT Endurance Barcelona: Race highlights 04:55
Blancpain Endurance

Blancpain GT Endurance Barcelona: Race highlights

Blancpain Endurance Series 2015: Massive impact at Monza 01:45
Blancpain Endurance

Blancpain Endurance Series 2015: Massive impact at Monza

Spa 24 Hours: full race highlights 11:34
Blancpain Endurance

Spa 24 Hours: full race highlights

Spa 24 Hours: Rast and Goodwin collide 00:53
Blancpain Endurance

Spa 24 Hours: Rast and Goodwin collide

Spa 24 Hours: 18 Hour highlights 11:00
Blancpain Endurance

Spa 24 Hours: 18 Hour highlights

Latest news

Bortolotti parts ways with Lamborghini
BEC

Bortolotti parts ways with Lamborghini

Ghiotto joins R-Motorsport for GT World Challenge
BWCE

Ghiotto joins R-Motorsport for GT World Challenge

Blancpain to withdraw GT series title sponsorship
BEC

Blancpain to withdraw GT series title sponsorship

FFF Lamborghini pair steal Blancpain Endurance title
BEC

FFF Lamborghini pair steal Blancpain Endurance title

Honda could've been "big challenger" without red flag
BEC

Honda could've been "big challenger" without red flag

Schedule

WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Dec
Tickets
30 Jan
Tickets
18 Mar
Tickets
23 Apr
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.